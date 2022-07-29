www.myleaderpaper.com
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Longtime Seckman High secretary retires
For the first time in more than a decade, students, staff and visitors entering Seckman High School’s main office won’t be greeted by secretary Denise Kraus. She retired at the end of June after working at the high school since the 1998-1999 school year. Kraus, a 1980 Fox High School graduate, had been the Seckman High lead secretary since the 2007-2008 school year.
myleaderpaper.com
Russell L. Parks, 72, De Soto
Russell L. Parks, 72, of De Soto died July 26, 2022, in Chesterfield. Mr. Parks graduated from Festus High School and then worked as a foreman for ABB Combustion Engineering for more than 25 years before retiring. Born Sept. 19, 1949, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Jacqueline and Stanley L. Parks.
lutheranmuseum.com
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
myleaderpaper.com
Resident complains about noisy city park
A Farmington resident who lives with her husband and children in the 800 block of Columbia Street appeared before the Farmington City Council at its July 25 regular meeting during a time set aside for visitors to address the councilors. She informed the council that she wanted to discuss two separate but related topics.
RELATED PEOPLE
myleaderpaper.com
Two men, woman hurt in crash near Blackwell
A De Soto man was seriously injured Thursday night, July 28, in a two-vehicle crash at Hwy. E and Upper Blackwell Road south of De Soto near Blackwell in Jefferson County. A Bonne Terre man and a High Ridge woman also were injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Joan McCurdy, 85, Festus
Joan McCurdy, 85, of Festus, formerly of De Soto, died July 24, 2022, at Crystal Oaks Assisted Living in Crystal City. Mrs. McCurdy was a bookkeeper at Christ the King Catholic Church in Pleasant Hill, Calif., and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Littleton, Colo. She also worked at AT&T International for 10 years in New Jersey, and in retirement she devoted her time to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and School, serving for years on the Church Council, coordinating the diocesan appeal. Born Sept. 18, 1936, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late Kathryn (Hoyt) and Thomas James Bequette.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for alleged DWI
A 22-year-old St. Louis man was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly was driving erratically. The man refused to perform field sobriety tests, Eureka Police reported. At about 12:50 a.m. July 5, an officer allegedly saw the man driving a 2012 Nissan Altima on...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Savannah M. Stewart, 19, of Imperial was injured Thursday afternoon, July 28, in a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer on I-44 east of Lewis Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:08 p.m., Stewart was driving a 2002 Mercury Cougar east on the interstate and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myleaderpaper.com
County girl named Missouri’s Miss Amazing teen
Seckman High School sophomore Leah Beilman, 17, recently was crowned Missouri Miss Amazing teen and will go on to compete for a national title. The Miss Amazing Pageant, a nonprofit organization that holds pageants for girls and women with disabilities, has six categories. It also has chapters in 35 states, according to its website.
Washington Missourian
St. Clair residents to vote Tuesday on $15K grant project
With a $15,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Missouri Department of Social Services, Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corp. (JFCAC) is organizing a community project within the St. Clair R-XIII School District’s boundaries, said Tasha Skouby, community development manager for JFCAC. What the project...
myleaderpaper.com
Tens of thousands attend Jefferson County Fair
Nearly 20,000 people attended the 76th annual Jefferson County Fair last weekend, despite temperatures that reached 100 degrees or more, organizers reported. Fair chairman Randy Starkey speculated that if the weather had been cooler, even larger crowds would have turned out for the Fair, held July 21 to 24 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro.
Warrenton shelter takes in 22 neglected dogs, urgently seeks donations
An animal rescue shelter in Warrenton is asking for donations after taking in 22 neglected dogs earlier this week.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Pounded by Precipitation: St. Peters among hardest hit communities in St. Charles County
“This is all-hands-on-deck,” St. Peters Communications Director Lisa Bedian said, describing the city’s response in regard to the historic levels of rain that fell over the St. Louis region Monday night and into Tuesday. The event shut down Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in both directions for several hours and stranded many motorists.
Rainfall totals: Hardest-hit STL suburbs from Tuesday and Thursday
Radars measured by the FOX2 weather team offer insight on just how much rain fell over the last few days. Some areas saw more than a foot of rain this week.
Man dead in shooting in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood
A man has died after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Central West End Neighborhood of St. Louis.
KMOV
Woman, 78, wounded in downtown St. Louis double shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza. The woman and man were outside talking to each other when shots rang out. Officers say the woman told them they were shot while trying to find cover.
Comments / 0