Pope/Douglas Counties – Closure of temporary woody waste drop site from storm damage/tornados.

willmarradio.com
Felt hoped trial could bring closure to family of Mae Herman
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says he has conflicting thoughts on the fact Algene Vossen may never be brought to justice for the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. Last year a judge ruled Vossen, 80 of Sioux Falls, was not mentally competent enough to work with his lawyer or participate in his own defense. The ruling was appealed all the way to the Minnesota Supreme Court and remains in effect. Vossen is currently living under the care of his niece in Des Moines Iowa....
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist found unresponsive in lakes country dies
VERGAS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 70-year-old man is dead after authorities say his motorcycle crashed into a lake. It happened at around 10:20 a.m. Friday, July 29, on Co. Hwy. 4, southwest of Vergas, MN in Otter Tail County. A witness said a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Co. Hwy. 4 when it drifted over the centerline before entering a ditch. The Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle then continued into Lawrence Lake.
lptv.org
Man Sustains Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision South of Little Falls
A two-vehicle crash about 30 minutes south of Little Falls sent one to the hospital with injuries today. According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:18 A.M. on July 29th, emergency services learned of a crash in the Holding Township. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2008 Saturn Aura with damage.
knsiradio.com
One Hurt In Holding Township Accident Early Friday
(KNSI) – One man was hurt and taken to St. Cloud Hospital after a Friday morning accident in Holding Township. The two-vehicle crash occurred on 395th Street around 6:15. Scott DeZurik was driving his 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee east as Paige Klaphake pulled out of a driveway in a 2008 Saturn Aura ahead of him. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage to the front end due to the collision and DeZurik required treatment because of his injuries. Deputies from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office cited Klaphake for failure to yield when entering the roadway.
kfgo.com
Man dies in head-on crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fergus Falls man was killed in a crash on a county road north of Battle Lake, Minnesota Thursday afternoon. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter appeared to have crossed over the center line on County Highway 1 near the intersection with County Road 83 and collided head-on with an SUV carrying two people from Fergus Falls. Bernstetter died at the scene.
KEYC
UPDATE: 1 dead in Otter Tail County crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter from Fergus Falls died in a crash on County Highway 1 this afternoon. Bernstetter’s vehicle appeared to have crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle carrying two people...
Man Sentenced for Stealing Motorcycles, Pickups in Central MN
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to stealing several motorcycles and pickups around central Minnesota has been sentenced for his crimes. Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Magney has been sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison for the seven thefts. He gets credit for already serving 424 days in the county jail.
willmarradio.com
Fund set up to help Willmar family with funeral expenses for crash victim
(Willmar MN-) A gofundme account has been set up for the family of a Willmar woman killed in a traffic crash near Raymond Tuesday morning. 56-year-old Nikolassa Rodgriquez was killed when her mini-van and a garbage truck collided at an intersection 5 miles east of Raymond around 6:40 Tuesday morning. She leaves behind a husband of 30 years, two children and a grand child. Her funeral will be Tuesday, August 2nd at 2pm at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. If you would like to donate to help the family with funeral costs, go to gofundme.com and search for.
1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Fergus Falls
One driver was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Otter Tail County Thursday afternoon. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was westbound on Highway 1 near the intersection of Highway 83 –outside of Fergus Falls – when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Ford Edge.
Woman killed in crash with garbage truck in central Minnesota
A woman was killed in Kandiyohi County when her minivan was in a collision with a garbage truck. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 60th Street Southwest and 105th Avenue Southwest around five miles east of Raymond, Minnesota. The driver of a Dodge Caravan, a...
knsiradio.com
Missing Man Found Injured Near Lake In Kandiyohi County
(KNSI) – An 87-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s was rescued after being found at the bottom of a steep embankment. The Kandiyohi Sheriff’s Office was called around 7:30 on Sunday night by the missing man’s family, who said he hadn’t been seen since that morning. Deputies began a search around the man’s last known location in the 6000 block of Long Lake Road in Dovre Township.
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in west-central Minnesota
A 52-year-old woman was killed and her passenger was injured in a two-vehicle crash in west-central Minnesota early Sunday morning. According to the State Patrol, Dalia Zuniga, of Willmar, was driving northbound on Highway 71 west of New London when the crash happened at about 2:20 a.m. Zuniga died at...
willmarradio.com
Willmar Police Chief says THC edible law needs clarification
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says the new state law allowing the sale of edibles that can make you high is confusing, and he hopes lawmakers can give local law enforcement some clarification in the next session... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Earlier this month...
knsiradio.com
Police Arrest a Suspect, Identify Another in July 6th Shooting in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — A suspect in a quadruple shooting earlier this month has been arrested. According to court documents filed in Stearns County District Court, at 5:47 p.m. on July 6th, Bryant Garth II, Daquan Ledbetter, and another man got out of a car that had driven up in an alley between 5th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South near 11th Street South, and began shooting toward a group of people that were on 11th Street. Four people were hit, including a 15-year-old boy shot in the neck and shoulder. A 21-year-old was shot in the head, another 21-year-old in the chest, and a 19-year-old in the elbow.
voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Donald G. Hustad, 92
Donald G. Hustad, 92 of Alexandria, died on Thursday, July 28th. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced soon by the Anderson Funeral Home. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.
voiceofalexandria.com
Jillian Reiner of the Alexandria Triathlon
(Alexandria, MN)--The 2nd annual Alexandria Triathlon took place over the weekend on Saturda…
Lauren Alaina’s Surprising Minnesota Connection
Lauren Alaina is one of my new favorite country music artists. Not just because she's incredibly talented, but because she's relatable; she's human, and I learned that the talented country music artist has ties to Minnesota. LAUREN ALAINA DISCLOSES THIS AT FIREFEST. Lauren Alaina performed at Firefest this past weekend...
