Pope/Douglas Counties – Closure of temporary woody waste drop site from storm damage/tornados.

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says he has conflicting thoughts on the fact Algene Vossen may never be brought to justice for the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. Last year a judge ruled Vossen, 80 of Sioux Falls, was not mentally competent enough to work with his lawyer or participate in his own defense. The ruling was appealed all the way to the Minnesota Supreme Court and remains in effect. Vossen is currently living under the care of his niece in Des Moines Iowa....

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO