Why Apple Should Release Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ This Year (Column)

Harrison Ford, Pierce Brosnan Praise John McTiernan, Vic Armstrong at London Action Festival Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
A galaxy of stars paid fulsome tribute to filmmaker John McTiernan (“Die Hard,” “Predator”) and stuntman Vic Armstrong (the Indiana Jones, James Bond and Star Wars franchises) as they were both awarded Moving Target awards on Friday for their outstanding contributions to the action genre at the inaugural London Action Festival.
George R. R. Martin’s ‘Night of the Cooters’ Adaptation, Directed by Vincent D’Onofrio, Wins at LA Shorts Festival
Directed by Vincent D’Onofrio, who also stars, the short film — a “tall tale” about aliens invading Texas in the 1800s — is a passion project borne out of 60-odd years of friendship between Martin and Waldrop. The project is a combination of live action and state-of-the-art CG.
Chris Rock Jokes That He Was Slapped By “Suge Smith” After Will Smith’s Apology
Rock's still getting jokes off.
‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2 Confronts the ‘What Now?’ with Characteristic Confidence and Singular Style: TV Review
There’s a desperate restlessness at the heart of the first, fantastic season of “Reservation Dogs.” Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s FX series, which premiered last August, kept a watchful eye out for the strange, and strangely beautiful, moments woven into each hazy day for four best friends reeling from the sudden death of their fifth. It took no time at all to understand Bear (D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Cheese (Lane Factor) and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), nor to slip into the show’s world where the banal could meet the surreal at any given moment.
‘Top Chef’ Season 20 to Film in London, Feature All-Stars From Around the World
For the first time, Bravo’s Emmy-winning “Top Chef” will film entirely internationally, with its upcoming 20th season starting production later this month in London. The show’s 20th iteration, Bravo announced Monday, will be a “World All-Stars” season, and will feature 16 contestants from among the 29 international versions of “Top Chef.”
Drake Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones Young Money Reunion Concert
Click here to read the full article. Drake has postponed tonight’s Young Money Reunion show, the last installment of his three-day event dubbed “October World Weekend,” which was to be held t Toronto’s History. On Monday (Aug. 1) — the day of the scheduled event — the rapper posted an explanation on his Instagram stories sharing that he has tested positive for COVID. He confirmed the reunion, which includes Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, would be rescheduled “to the soonest date possible” and ended his note expressing he was “so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the...
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ and Veteran Sitcom Actress, Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a veteran actress known for her voice role as Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and whose career as an entertainer spanned seven decades, died Saturday in Cape Cod, Mass. while recovering from pneumonia. She was 95 years old. Carroll’s death was confirmed by her...
‘Renaissance’: Meet Nova Wav, the Songwriting and Producing Duo Behind Half of Beyoncé’s New Album
Two years ago, songwriting and producing duo Nova Wav first chatted with Beyoncé over pizza about what would become her seventh full-length album: “Renaissance.”. Released on Friday, the 16-track record is filled to the brim with infectious, danceable tracks, and Nova Wav — made up of Brittany “Chi” Coney and Denisia “Blu June” Andrews — are honored to have a hand in eight of the songs. The duo, who has produced and written for Jay-Z, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Kehlani, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and more, first met Beyoncé in 2014. In 2020, they struck gold as writers on Beyoncé’s single “Black Parade,” which went on to win a Grammy for best R&B performance. So when they got the call to work on “Renaissance” in the midst of the pandemic, the duo was more than ready to dive in.
A project inspired by ‘Peanuts’ character Franklin aims to amplify Black animators
When “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz introduced the first Black “Peanuts” character, Franklin Armstrong, in 1968, the new character offered Black children an opportunity to see themselves in the paper. Decades later, Franklin’s likeness is helping Black college students pursue careers in animation as part of The Armstrong Project.
Washington Examiner
The Woman King conveniently ignores empire’s slave-owning roots
The Woman King is an upcoming historical epic piece centered on Gen. Nanisca of the Dahomey Amazons of the Kingdom of Dahomey. It tells the tale of the valiant efforts of Nanisca to fight off Europeans who were intent on taking over Africa. But, while the movie is advertised in its trailer as "based on powerful true events," it seems to take great liberties with historical truths and facts — as is typically the woke Left's way. By all available accounts, based on synopses and trailers available to the public, the movie is cinematic fake news and a disinformation machine.
Meg Gardiner's 6 favorite crime fiction books
Meg Gardiner, an Edgar Award-winning thriller writer, has collaborated with Michael Mann to co-author Heat 2, a novel that builds on Mann's classic 1995 crime film. Below, Gardiner recommends six other books about crooks and their hunters. Norco '80 by Peter Houlahan (2019) This stunning true-crime book delivers both a...
