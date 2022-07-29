Elon musk files under seal answer and counterclaims to Twitter lawsuit over deal

Twitter Inc TWTR has scheduled a shareholder vote on Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s proposed $44 billion takeover bid, from which the latter has walked away. What Happened: Shareholders will be asked to vote on the proposal at a special meeting to be held on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), according to a filing made by Twitter with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

5 DAYS AGO