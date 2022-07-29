Elon musk files under seal answer and counterclaims to Twitter lawsuit over deal

hot96.com
Elon Musk grimaces and looks disheveled hours after being sued by Twitter for ‘backing out of $44billion deal’
ELON Musk has been spotted looking downcast and disheveled on a night out as he faces a monstrous lawsuit over his failed $44billion Twitter buyout. The Tesla CEO couldn't raise a smile as he stepped out of a car, heading to dinner in Los Angeles under the cover of darkness on Tuesday night.
How Elon’s bizarre Twitter takeover saga could have just been a cover for him to sell $8.5 billion in Tesla stock
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk on Friday announced he was backing out of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition bid, blaming the social media platform's alleged lack of transparency regarding bots on the site.
People
Elon Musk Breaks Twitter Silence to Post Photo of Himself and 4 of His Sons with Pope Francis
Elon Musk is back on Twitter. After last sharing a tweet on the social media platform on June 21, the Tesla CEO, 51, returned to the site on Friday, writing in a message, "Feeling … perhaps … a little bored?" In a follow-up tweet, Musk then shared a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Elon Musk Begged Forgiveness On One Knee After Having An Affair With Google Co-Founder's Wife: Report
Elon Musk has found himself at the centre of controversy, once again. On Sunday (July 24), the Wall Street Journal shared a bombshell report claiming that the Tesla CEO slept with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who also happens to be one of Musk's longtime friends (and was once even a major source of financial aid for him).
News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing As ‘Skirt Was Too Short’
Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was asked to leave an Alabama prison because her skirt was too short. In a story that makes it feel like we've travelled back in time 100 years, Ivana was stopped from reporting on an execution because of what she was wearing. The accomplished journalist was...
FOXBusiness
Elon Musk spotted aboard yacht in Greece
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, sans a tan, has been spotted enjoying the sunshine and a swim in the Aegean Sea during a trip to Mykonos, Greece. The 51-year-old billionaire was seen shirtless aboard a luxury yacht with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. Photos obtained by FOX Business show Musk being hosed off by Emanuel and enjoying a drink while wrapped in a towel.
People
Elon Musk's Sister Tosca Speaks About on-Hold Twitter Deal: 'I Would Believe That He's Going to Do It'
Tosca Musk is optimistic about her brother's ventures. In an interview with The Sunday Times that was published on Saturday, Elon Musk's sister Tosca gave some insight into her family and her opinion on Elon's Twitter deal. "A lot of people will say things are not going to work because...
Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm. The purchase followed exercising of a call option to buy the shares at an exercise price of $74.17 on Monday, expending about $1.85 million, a Form-4 filing showed. The expiration date for the call option, which gives the right to buy the stock, is June 18, 2025.
Elon Musk responds to news he has secret twin babies by saying he’s just doing his part to curb ‘the underpopulation crisis’
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk appeared to defend a report that he fathered twins with an employee at his Neuralink startup, in what seemed to be a public acknowledgment of his paternity. “Doing...
Business Insider
Google cofounder Sergey Brin might pocket over $100 million by selling his Tesla stock, after plowing $500,000 into Elon Musk's automaker before it went public
He's cashing out after Elon Musk reportedly had an affair with his wife. Musk has denied the claim.Brin could pocket over $100 million after investing more than $500,000 in Tesla before its IPO. Sergey Brin, an early Tesla investor, may be poised to pocket over $100 million by cashing out...
Ars Technica
Twitter has one more task before Musk trial: Get shareholder approval
Twitter is moving ahead with a shareholder vote on the merger with Elon Musk a few weeks before its lawsuit against Musk goes to trial. Twitter yesterday sent a letter to shareholders inviting them to a September 13 special meeting where they will be asked to approve the merger agreement that Musk is now trying to get out of.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
As Twitter Deal Dominates Headlines, Musk's Next "Play" Goes Almost Unnoticed
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s recent $44 billion attempt to purchase Twitter Inc. TWTR has captured the front page daily in recent weeks. Financial backers of the deal have shown their confidence in Musk, contributing more than $7 billion in equity to the purchase. Perhaps the backers, like...
Amid Legal Spat With Elon Musk, Twitter Sets Date For Shareholder Vote On Buyout Deal
Twitter Inc TWTR has scheduled a shareholder vote on Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s proposed $44 billion takeover bid, from which the latter has walked away. What Happened: Shareholders will be asked to vote on the proposal at a special meeting to be held on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), according to a filing made by Twitter with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Elon Musk fires back at Twitter in court battle
Elon Musk on Friday filed claims against Twitter as he fights back against the tech firm's lawsuit demanding he be held to his $44 billion buyout deal. Twitter, whose stock price closed at $41.61 on Friday, has stuck by its estimates regarding accounts run by software "bots" rather than people, and argued that Musk is contriving excuses to back out of the contract.
Twitter to hold Sept. 13 special meeting for vote on Musk merger
Twitter has scheduled a special meeting with shareholders to vote on Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the company despite the legal tensions between the two parties.
Musk, Twitter get Oct. 17 trial in buyout fight
Twitter's lawsuit to force Elon Musk to complete his $44 billion buyout bid is set to go to trial on October 17, a US judge has ordered, in a case with major stakes for both sides. An order from the judge handling the case, Kathaleen McCormick, lays out an expedited schedule to resolve a fight that has left Twitter in limbo.
americanmilitarynews.com
Musk files defense under seal as Twitter trial set for Oct. 17
Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit against Elon Musk over a canceled $44 billion buyout of the social media platform is set for a five-day trial starting Oct. 17 in Delaware, with the billionaire filing his defense and counterclaims under seal. Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick set the trial...
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock tanked when Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pulled his $54.20 per share and $44 billion takeover offer.
