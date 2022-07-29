ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Mid-Michigan residents plan what they will spend their lotto winnings on if winners

WNEM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wnem.com

WNEM

Youth ask voters to check ‘yes’ on ballot for millage

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Several issues on are the ballot in August, including a millage in several mid-Michigan counties. The funds raised will continue work on youth development, nutrition education and more. “I started 4H when I was six-years-old and I started out with rabbits, which is basically the starting...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s ‘Worst Cities’ Might Surprise You

Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
Michigan Daily

Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday Evening, July 29th

Newly drawn voting districts may cause confusion for Michigan voters on Tuesday. Michigan voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday for the first time since newly drawn congressional and legislative district lines have been set. It may cause confusion for some voters who are still trying to figure out who they will be voting for.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Tudor Dixon deflects question on 'stolen election' in Sunday national TV appearance

LANSING — In a shift from the position she took during a candidate debate in May, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon would not say during a national TV appearance Sunday whether she thought the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In what could be a sign of an early pivot to a general election campaign, Dixon, appearing on Fox News Sunday, instead shifted the conversation to what she described as legitimate concerns about the way the election was conducted and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan

Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries

As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results

Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level

Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 news Update- Sunday evening, July 31

Several issues on are the ballot in August, including a millage in several mid-Michigan counties. The funds raised will continue work on youth development, nutrition education and more. |. Here's a look at the top stories we are working on today. Experts declare monkeypox a public health emergency. Updated: Jul....
MICHIGAN STATE

Community Policy