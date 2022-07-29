15 Year Old Boy Charged in Chesterfield Case

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA (NewsradioWRVA.com) – Chesterfield County Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred in the 7500 block of Hopkins Road on Thursday evening. A 15 year old boy is charged in that fatal crash and some other offenses.

Police were called to the scene of a robbery that occurred in the 3700 block of Meadowdale Boulevard at 6:59 p.m. The victim of the robbery was assaulted with a firearm and the suspect fled the scene in the victim's red Dodge truck. Officers located the stolen truck, but the suspect driver refused to stop. While traveling on Hopkins Road, the suspect driver crossed the double yellow line in an attempt to elude officers and struck a silver Kia

Rio traveling in the opposite direction. The suspect driver then fled on foot but was apprehended nearby a short time later.

The driver of the Kia, identified as 23 year old Khalil Hamlin of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. An adult female passenger

in the Kia was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries; she remains in the hospital today.

The suspect driver, the 15 year old boy, is charged with felony homicide, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny, vandalism, felony eluding, felony hit and run, no operator's license and disregarding a traffic signal. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.