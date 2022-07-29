ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-old Ali Mohamed Samir identified as victim in North Phoenix shooting, 2 suspects arrested

By Gloria Rebecca Gomez, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
The victim of a fatal shooting in North Phoenix has been identified by police as 18-year-old Ali Mohamed Samir. Two suspects have been arrested.

Phoenix Police received several 911 calls about a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Samir was found near Sweetwater and 33rd Avenue and was pronounced dead on location, according to a police statement.

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the investigation, department spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower said. No other information about the suspects was provided because of their ages.

Reach criminal justice reporter Gloria Rebecca Gomez at grgomez@gannett.com or on Twitter @glorihuh.

AZFamily

Arizona Mills mall evacuated after reports of armed man

Michael Sullivan, who currently serves as a Deputy Police Commissioner in Baltimore, Maryland, has been chosen to lead the police department temporarily. Woman's puppy still missing after car washed away during flooding in Apache Junction. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Sue Teder yelled to officers that her dog, Claire, was...
