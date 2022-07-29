ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 277 features a highly anticipated rematch with the women's bantamweight title on the line — here's how to livestream the fight

By Kevin Webb
Business Insider
 2 days ago
MMAmania.com

Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes full fight video preview for UFC 277 main event

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will make her first 135-pound title defense against former division titleholder Amanda Nunes in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., July 30, 2022) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Pena (11-4) turned the bantamweight division upside down by submitting Nunes (21-5) at UFC 269 last Dec. in Las Vegas and following their recent stint as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30, “The Venezuelan Vixen” and “Lioness” will run it back in the UFC 277 championship headliner this weekend in “The Lone Star State.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 277 video: Julianna Peña weighs in with 90 seconds left, Amanda Nunes rematch official

DALLAS – The UFC 277 headliner is official after Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes made weight for their anticipated women’s bantamweight title rematch. Peña (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and Nunes (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) both successfully hit the divisional mark for Saturday’s main event, which takes place at American Airlines Center and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN/ABC and ESPN+.
MMAmania.com

UFC 277 ‘Cold Open’ video: Biggest fight in women’s MMA history?

Two title fights will lead a jam-packed pay-per-view (PPV) card later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) as UFC 277 goes down live on ESPN+ (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The main event of the evening will showcase the rematch between current women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena...
MMA Fighting

‘Still the GOAT’: Fighters react to Amanda Nunes avenging loss to Julianna Peña in epic UFC 277 rematch

Amanda Nunes is atop the MMA world once again. At UFC 277 on Saturday, “The Lioness” regained the UFC bantamweight title in an epic main event clash with rival Julianna Peña, avenging a shocking loss to Peña from this past December. Nunes put on an impressive performance to win a unanimous decision in a bout that displayed both Nunes’ incredible talents and Peña’s absurd toughness. Despite being knocked down multiple times, Peña battled Nunes tooth and claw for 25 minutes.
MMAmania.com

mmanews.com

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes Results & Highlights

UFC 277 takes place tonight from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see the highly anticipated rematch between women’s bantamweight champ Julianna Peña and the widely acclaimed WMMA GOAT Amanda Nunes. While in the co-main, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will do battle for the flyweight interim title.
MMAmania.com

How to stream UFC 277 tonight live on ESPN+ PPV | Pena vs. Nunes 2

It all goes down later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex., as Julianna Pena puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line for the first time in a rematch against former UFC double champ Amanda Nunes.
Yardbarker

UFC 277 live results: Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2

Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2, emanating from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Octagon is back in Dallas for the first time in nearly four years with two title fights including one of the biggest rematches in women's MMA history as the greatest female fighter of all-time looks to avenge a historic loss.
