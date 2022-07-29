UFC 277 features a highly anticipated rematch with the women's bantamweight title on the line — here's how to livestream the fight

www.businessinsider.com
UFC 277 play-by-play and live results
DALLAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 277 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). UFC 277 takes place Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card...
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes full fight video preview for UFC 277 main event
UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will make her first 135-pound title defense against former division titleholder Amanda Nunes in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., July 30, 2022) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Pena (11-4) turned the bantamweight division upside down by submitting Nunes (21-5) at UFC 269 last Dec. in Las Vegas and following their recent stint as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30, “The Venezuelan Vixen” and “Lioness” will run it back in the UFC 277 championship headliner this weekend in “The Lone Star State.”
UFC 277 video: Julianna Peña weighs in with 90 seconds left, Amanda Nunes rematch official
DALLAS – The UFC 277 headliner is official after Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes made weight for their anticipated women’s bantamweight title rematch. Peña (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and Nunes (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) both successfully hit the divisional mark for Saturday’s main event, which takes place at American Airlines Center and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN/ABC and ESPN+.
MMAmania.com
Kayla Harrison confident Amanda Nunes will win at UFC 277, calls Julianna Pena’s first win ‘just a fluke’
Undefeated women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) star Kayla Harrison believes former training partner, Amanda Nunes, will defeat Julianna Pena to reclaim her UFC women’s bantamweight title later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
MMAmania.com
UFC 277 ‘Cold Open’ video: Biggest fight in women’s MMA history?
Two title fights will lead a jam-packed pay-per-view (PPV) card later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) as UFC 277 goes down live on ESPN+ (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The main event of the evening will showcase the rematch between current women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena...
MMA Fighting
‘Still the GOAT’: Fighters react to Amanda Nunes avenging loss to Julianna Peña in epic UFC 277 rematch
Amanda Nunes is atop the MMA world once again. At UFC 277 on Saturday, “The Lioness” regained the UFC bantamweight title in an epic main event clash with rival Julianna Peña, avenging a shocking loss to Peña from this past December. Nunes put on an impressive performance to win a unanimous decision in a bout that displayed both Nunes’ incredible talents and Peña’s absurd toughness. Despite being knocked down multiple times, Peña battled Nunes tooth and claw for 25 minutes.
MMAmania.com
Iranian Hulk face off: All hell breaks loose following ‘Kazakh Titan’ face mash (Video)
For a super heavyweight boxing match between a “Hulk” and a “Titan” I was kind of surprised at how small these guys are, particularly when compared to their social media photos. I was even more surprised that “Iranian Hulk” (real name Sajad Gharibi) allowed himself to get punked for the second straight time, failing to learn his lesson after former opponent, Martyn Ford, two-handed him into another dimension last March.
mmanews.com
UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes Results & Highlights
UFC 277 takes place tonight from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see the highly anticipated rematch between women’s bantamweight champ Julianna Peña and the widely acclaimed WMMA GOAT Amanda Nunes. While in the co-main, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will do battle for the flyweight interim title.
MMAmania.com
How to stream UFC 277 tonight live on ESPN+ PPV | Pena vs. Nunes 2
It all goes down later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex., as Julianna Pena puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line for the first time in a rematch against former UFC double champ Amanda Nunes.
Yardbarker
UFC 277 live results: Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2
Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2, emanating from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Octagon is back in Dallas for the first time in nearly four years with two title fights including one of the biggest rematches in women's MMA history as the greatest female fighter of all-time looks to avenge a historic loss.
MMAmania.com
UFC 277 live stream results, radio-style PPV watch party | Nunes vs. Pena 2
Can you ever get back what you lost ... even if you win it? That’s the question for Amanda Nunes heading UFC 277’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The former “double champ” looks to reclaim the women’s...
MMA Fighting
Kenny Florian breaks down UFC 277 title fights, wonders if Amanda Nunes ‘really wants to be there as champion’
Can Amanda Nunes reclaim the UFC bantamweight belt? Will Brandon Moreno capture the interim title against Kai Kara-France to clinch a fourth fight with flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo? UFC 277 will answer those questions and more Saturday — and two-time UFC title challenger Kenny Florian has his picks. A...
PWMania
Bobby Lashley vs. Mike Tyson Plans?, Vince McMahon Reportedly Stops Lashley UFC Fight
A potential matchup between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson has been discussed. In a recent interview with Fightful Select, Lashley mentioned that a “bare knuckle boxing company rep” had asked him whether he’d consider boxing Tyson. Lashley claimed he...
