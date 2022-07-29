WATCH: UCLA's Stephan Blaylock Shines at Pac-12 Football Media Day
The fifth-year safety shed some light on how the Bruins' summer workouts have gone so far.
UCLA football safety Stephan Blaylock spoke with members of the media at Pac-12 Football Media Day on Friday. Blaylock talked about the fastest players on the team, the Bruins’ biggest trash talkers in the receiver room and what he expects from the school’s upcoming move to the Big Ten.
