Amarillo, TX

Tri-State Fairgrounds holds its third public meeting on master plan

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
 2 days ago

The Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds master plan team held its third public meeting Thursday to unveil its proposed master plan to upgrade the facilities at the venue to attract more events and tourist dollars.

Will Gleason, Urban Planner and partner at Dekker, Perich and Sabatini, along with Todd Gralla, a principal with the urban design firm Populous, presented the proposal to those in attendance and online.

One of the ideas to improve the fairground area's visibility was to upgrade the site perimeter and surrounding streets. Also discussed was improving public access to the site with better signage and wayfinding, to let the public better find the facility from downtown and the interstate. Using the existing buildings that can be upgraded to fit more variety of events better, along with getting rid of those that do not fit the future needs of the fairgrounds, was a focus of the plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWpau_0gy20LZS00

More: Future of Tri-State Fairgrounds discussed at second public meeting

During the meeting, the committee spoke about improving street crossings into the fairgrounds, with the main street entry getting a facelift to make it have better curb appeal to those who visit. Gralla spoke about how there is a dearth of signage from the downtown area and from Interstate 40, which does not give visitors a good idea that they are going to a major event area of the city.

He said that access to the Tri-State Fairgrounds in crossing streets and the main road up to the site need to be more friendly and accessible to the public.

"I love the overall plan, especially with the current challenges we have on the site,” Gralla added.

With the current plan, the planning team is looking at having the surrounding streets be more of neighborhood travel than having the heavy traffic carried through certain areas such as 10th Street, which would be a focus of the city in this project.

Much of the focus on exposition space was using the existing buildings that can be upgraded for extended use and adding concrete to the Amarillo National Center, with upgrades to food and spectator service along with keeping existing maintenance facilities.

More: City provides update regarding master plan process for Tri-State Exposition

“Giving this building a facelift and enhancing services will extend the life of that building another 20 or 30 years," Gralla said. “If we were starting with a blank slate on this site, there is no way that I would build the site in our proposed configuration, but using the current assets that we have will reduce costs. I do not really think that there is a lot of need for expansion beyond what we have proposed; this will double the site's potential economic impact and capability.”

Based on market analysis, he said that this buildout is ideal for Amarillo to host events that local people are interested in and to bring in people from outside the area. Gralla said the planned setup compares in many ways to the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, Colorado, in what kind of projects and setup they are trying to achieve.

Asked about some of the parts of the plan that save money for the project, Gralla said one was to keep the maintenance facilities in place as they stand now. He said that other plans to move the facility to beautify a section would have cost in the millions, rather than a few hundred thousand dollars.

“This was not about adding more square footage or scrapping everything, but evaluating what we have and what it can do for this facility for the next 40 years was key in our decisions,” Gralla added. "We want what we have to be more efficient to operate and have the ability to host more types of events.”

Gleason addressed the timetable for completion of the plan and when cost estimates may be talked about.

“I am hopeful that we can get it done in the next couple of months to get an agreement on the overall plan and get it put on paper,” Gleason said. “There has been no plan set up to this point about how it will be funded, but there is a hope for state and federal money to be included for improvements.”

He said they are still working on what the overall project will cost once approved.

Brady Ragland, executive director of the Tri-State Fairgrounds, spoke about the impact on his facility’s future.

“It is always exciting when we have this many groups together with this much emphasis on how we can improve the fairgrounds," Ragland said. “At some point, doing nothing is no longer an option to have a working facility that brings in revenue to the community. At least having a plan that we are working toward is an exciting option. We do not know how much can be enacted, in what timetable is still a question, but at least we are working on solutions.”

Ragland expressed confidence that the people working on this plan know a lot about competing facilities and what works for Amarillo. He hopes this plan makes the fairgrounds more relevant and has the structures and space that it is competing with.

“I think many of our vendors are excited about some of the ideas that have come out of these meetings. When we get the plans finalized, we will be able to really look at the type of events that we can attract with some upgrades,” Ragland added.

Potter County Commissioner Robert Ruiz attended the meeting and said he liked the ideas to improve the footprint of the area in the meeting.

“I really liked the ideas that were being presented in this meeting; this sounds very promising for the surrounding neighborhood of which I am a member,” Ruiz said. “If they can bring more events, the economic impact will be a boon to the surrounding area with businesses."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnbJt_0gy20LZS00

He said making this site more aesthetically appealing will really impact how the surrounding neighborhood is looked at and make it more appealing to businesses already popping up in the area.

“This is one of the many projects that will help to keep residents here in Amarillo and give them hope in the potential of the city to attract business and people," Ruiz said.

He said he realizes this project could be a tough sell to the public depending on its cost, but he is hopeful that it is structured so that the public will see value in the investment that shows so much potential for the area.

For more information on the Tri-State Fairgrounds master plan, go to https://www.amarillofairgroundsmp.com/ .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Tri-State Fairgrounds holds its third public meeting on master plan

