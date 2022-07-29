UNT college radio station drops jazz format, goes indie

www.wfaa.com
ARLINGTON, Texas — Garth Brooks needs no introduction to Dallas-Fort Worth. The best selling solo artist credits North Texas for his success in country music. His career now spans more than four decades dating back to 1989 at Billy Bobs, and the Texas State Fair and Texas Stadium in the 90s.
An evening with Veronica Swift
From swing to bebop, Veronica Swift is a rising star in the international jazz scene. She first gained widespread attention in collaborations with Chris Botti and other high-profile musicians. Now you can see her in person alongside the Dallas symphony orchestra. For tickets, call 214.TIX.4DSO go to MYDSO.com.
Quest for Success: Bishop Arts Theatre Center
When you have versatility and resilience, your dreams can become reality – and their ripple effect can become boundless. This year, the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce is recognizing those with a transformative impact on local communities using art. For more information, call 214.948.0716 or go to BishopArtsTheatre.org.
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
75 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Head back to 2004 in Dallas, get your kicks in Frisco and catch a vibe in Irving
DALLAS — Oh wow, it really is over. Cancer season AND July. Well, let's usher in Leo season, I mean August, with some heat (literally). There's a lot happening this weekend, so let's get into these 75 things. Friday. Rebelution at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving) Kick...
Frozen | The Hit Broadway Musical in Dallas
DALLAS — After a freeze out due to the pandemic, the national tour of "Frozen" is finally on stage in Dallas!. And if you're thinking "I've already seen this a dozen times" ... dozens more if you count the kids playing it in the backseat ... well, think again.
Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
The story behind the pool noodle emu-dueling lawn mowing internet sensation in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — The Midlothian couple that has become an internet sensation, from Texas all the way to Australia, said the source of their fame is showing signs of calming down a bit. But a pool-noodle-armed husband will keep his defenses at the ready just in case Cosmo the...
Will Dallas get the 2026 World Cup final? Here's when we'll know - and what FIFA is looking for
DALLAS — The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be four years away, but the work and preparation to be ready as a host city has already begun. Dallas (really, Arlington, since AT&T Stadium was chosen as the match venue) was selected in June as one of the 16 host sites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Inside Texas Politics: CPAC returns to Dallas
This week will be a big one for conservatives in Texas. For the second year in a row, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is returning to Dallas.
New community clinic in southeast Dallas
The Jubilee Park and Community Center is working with Parkland Health to offer a variety of health resources. Call 214-266-4000 to schedule an appointment.
The Women’s Leadership Summit brings hundreds of women to Dallas
DALLAS — This weekend, hundreds of women will come together in Dallas for the Women’s Leadership Summit with the common goal of empowering women. Highly accomplished women will share their strategies for success at the summit on August 5 – 6 at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel. Former...
The coolest public pools in DFW
We all know it's hot… So, let's cool down in the coolest pools in DFW. Hannah went on the hunt for some of the best – At all price ranges – And here's what she found.
Dallas woman reflects on life while celebrating major milestone
DALLAS — Sunny Ng can't walk anymore and she's hard of hearing. She doesn't know any English except for a few words she's picked up over the years. But she's celebrating a big milestone. She was born in Hong Kong in 1922 and moved to Dallas with her late...
Fmr. U.S. District Judge speaks on Women’s Leadership Summit coming to Dallas
Highly accomplished women will share their strategies for success. Keynote speaker, former judge Vanessa Gillmore, sits down with Inside Texas Politics.
The Texas drought is getting worse. Here is what it means for you.
DALLAS — The sights of the ongoing Texas drought are striking. Large cracks can be seen all across North Texas due to hardened soil from lack of soil moisture. One year ago, Texas was 94% drought-free. Now, over 97% of the state is under a drought. A combination of...
Frisco ISD welcomes 800 new teachers, superintendent reassures parents ahead of school year
Frisco ISD welcomed 800 new teachers Thursday at Emerson High School as part of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce's ''New Teachers Welcome" event. The program featured several local business sponsors, which provided games, raffles, food and prizes to help teachers celebrate the upcoming school year. "I'm most looking forward to...
Man on mission to help veterans, seniors get new A/C units across Fort Worth as extreme heat bears down this summer
FORT WORTH, Texas — Volunteers spent Friday morning unpackaging a gift for Robert Burks, who needed help beating the heat. Burks is one of Fort Worth's U.S. veterans. He's usually hanging out at the Martin Luther King Center in Cowtown just to cool off. In the summer, Burks' home is like a oven.
Do your migraines feel worse during the summer? Here's why
DALLAS — If you or someone you know suffers from migraines, you might have noticed that they seem to get worse during the summer. "Weather is a very important factor and element when it comes to migraine occurrence," said Dr. Emad Estemalik at the Cleveland Clinic. "Especially around seasonal changes. So as we're going from winter, into spring, into summer, you have significant barometric pressure change."
