Cincinnati, OH

Meet Jeff Christian Jr., the 'Love Island USA' contestant from Cincinnati

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for season 4 of "Love Island USA."

I've got a text!

It says, "Islanders, a new man is joining the villa from the Queen City. His name is Jeff Christian Jr., and he's looking to turn heads and make a genuine love connection. #WhoDey #SummerOfLove"

OK, I didn't get an actual text. But you've heard it here, folks, Cincinnati native Jeff Christian Jr., 25, recently joined season 4 of the Peacock original series "Love Island USA."

Meet the local American Ninja Warrior contestant ahead of the season 14 semifinals

'What a fun new take': Dolly Parton reacts to viral 'Jolene'-inspired song on 'AGT'

Christian entered the villa as one of the show’s surprise “bombshell” islanders, alongside Bryce Fins, after Tyler Radziszewski was dumped from the island during episode nine.

He's not the only season four contestant from the Buckeye State, either. Radziszewski, 23, is from Cleveland, and Jessie Bray, 27, is from Springfield.

In last night's episode, Christian said the guys in the villa should be intimidated because he was coming in to take their girl.

"If I like what I see, I'm gonna get it," he said.

You have to appreciate the confidence. Here are some facts about the Queen City native.

Fun facts about Jeff Christian Jr.

Christian is an athlete who played college football at Ohio University and Southern University and A&M College. He comes from a family of athletes, with his grandfather having trained boxers Muhammad Ali and Aaron Pryor.

According to a press release, Christian has 40 tattoos and plans to add more. He also does not have a belly button. His favorite movie is the 2004 romantic comedy "Mean Girls," and his celebrity crush is an English singer-songwriter, Jorja Smith.

Meet the other season 4 islanders here.

What is 'Love Island USA'?

"Love Island USA" is an American dating reality show based on the British series of the same name. CBS originally produced the series for three seasons, and Arielle Vandenberg hosted it.

After a rebrand and move to Peacock, "Love Island USA" officially returned for season 4 on July 19 with new host and "Modern Family" actress Sarah Hyland.

The debut episode made quite the splash, as 10 islanders entered the villa for a chance to find love, win $100,000, and have the summer of a lifetime.

New episodes of "Love Island USA" premiere Tuesday-Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

