Strathmore fellows to present works highlighting art and social justice

This brand-new Selina hotel puts visitors in the heart of Washington, D.C.'s trendy Union Market neighborhood, a buzzing cultural scene home to new restaurants, boutiques and venues known for hosting up-and-coming artists like Tank and the Bangas, and Khalid. We recommend visiting the rooftop bar for handcrafted cocktails and skyline views. You'll also be a short walk to the metro stop, so you'll have easy access to explore the capital. Settle in after a long day of work or travel, and feel free to bring your furry friend, too (there's no pet fee here). Prices usually soar over $300 in this area, but Travelzoo members score the lowest rates around in upgraded rooms for just $119 per night, from August through December.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO