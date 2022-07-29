Strathmore fellows to present works highlighting art and social justice

bethesdamagazine.com
mocoshow.com
Naz’s Halal Rockville to Hold Grand Opening Celebration That Includes a Free Platter
Naz’s Halal will be opening its Rockville location on Saturday, August 6th at 1040 Rockville Pike in Edmonston Crossing– the shopping center that’s home to Iron Age. The restaurant recently opened a Germantown location and has a White Oak location coming soon, in addition to the Burtonsville location that opened in 2020. Naz’s is offering a free platter for its grand opening (QR code available below).
WTOP
Alexandria church gives computer tablets to help students prepare for school
On Saturday, a church in Alexandria, Virginia, gave away thousands of computer tablets to help young students in need prepare for the upcoming school year. It’s the 20th anniversary of the “Brother’s Keeper Outreach Project” at the Alfred Street Baptist Church. This year, they commemorated the occasion by giving aid to struggling families.
Calvert announces new Assitant VP at Beach Elementary
The Board announced Ms. Alisandra Ravenel as Assistant Principal at Beach Elementary School. Ms. Ravenel received her master’s degree from Howard University and her undergraduate degree in history at The College of Charleston in South Carolina. Before coming to Calvert County, she served as an Assistant Principal in the District of Columbia Public Schools. She […]
WNCY
LISTEN: A Brother’s Love On Mission 58
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Mission 58 for the Old Glory Honor Flight of NE Wisconsin is in the books, taking nearly 100 Vietnam war veterans to Washington DC on Friday for a very special of the monuments and memorial in their honor. All the veterans on board have a...
rockvillenights.com
Spirit Halloween returning to Rockville for 2022
Will once again open a seasonal store in Rockville for Halloween 2022. It will be in the former Pier 1 space at the Pike Center, at 12137 Rockville Pike. A tour of Spirit Halloween has become a Halloween activity and tradition in itself. New animatronics this year include Lord Raven, Bog Zombie, Monty the crazed cymbal-wielding monkey, Lucky Bottoms, Bag o'Bones, and Nozzles the Clown.
rockvillenights.com
Èkó House grand opening weekend in Rockville
the new pan-African restaurant at 150 Gibbs Street at Rockville Town Square, will host a grand opening celebration this weekend. A ribbon-cutting will be held this afternoon at 5:00 PM. Guests at the ribbon-cutting will include Will Jawando, Montgomery County Council Member; Marji Graf, President & CEO, Rockville Chamber of Commerce; Ricky Barker, Director, Community Planning and Development Services; and Cindy Rivarde, Director, Rockville Economic Development Inc., among others.
Bay Net
Singing Bad Lyrics Leads Lucky Lady To $50,000 Prize
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Her brush with Lottery luck began while trying to sing an old Prince song – “777-9311” – and struggling with the lyrics. The Bryans Road resident was filling out Pick 5 tickets for the week while having fun and playing with her grandchildren.
Baltimore Times
Nonprofit Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary ofProviding Single-Parent Homes with Scholarships
Back in 2009, Jaemellah Kemp was a single working mother with a son on his way to being enrolled in kindergarten. She was faced with choosing whether to buy her child school supplies that he needed or food for the week. With assistance given by family and friends, Kemp was able to cover both necessities. The predicament sparked Kemp to realize that “challenging financial decisions such as these plagues many single-parent households on a daily basis.”
Baltimore Times
Local Young Leader Starts Sorority to Promote Sisterhood in Girls,Combat ‘Mean Girl’ Behavior
If you ask 12-year-old Cailyn Davis about the mean girls’ mentality, the rising seventh grader who resides in Prince George’s County, Maryland will tell you that she disliked it enough to do something about stopping it. Cailyn took a stand locally about fellow girls belittling others by forming a community sorority and nonprofit called Beta Iota Iota Beta, Inc. Girls between ages six to 16 can enjoy camaraderie while combining the purpose of having a safe place to fulfill their potential and pursue their goals fearlessly.
bethesdamagazine.com
Teenage party at vacant house in downtown Silver Spring disrupts neighbors
Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors. Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. [Fox5]. Rockville...
budgettravel.com
Brand-New DC Hotel w/Rooftop Bar Through December - $119
This brand-new Selina hotel puts visitors in the heart of Washington, D.C.'s trendy Union Market neighborhood, a buzzing cultural scene home to new restaurants, boutiques and venues known for hosting up-and-coming artists like Tank and the Bangas, and Khalid. We recommend visiting the rooftop bar for handcrafted cocktails and skyline views. You'll also be a short walk to the metro stop, so you'll have easy access to explore the capital. Settle in after a long day of work or travel, and feel free to bring your furry friend, too (there's no pet fee here). Prices usually soar over $300 in this area, but Travelzoo members score the lowest rates around in upgraded rooms for just $119 per night, from August through December.
How This Neighborhood Is Redefining D.C. as a Waterfront City
Southwest Waterfront and The Wharf are transforming the capital with the pleasures of waterside experiences. Whether you enjoy food, music, history, or culture, Southwest and The Wharf has something for everyone in an eco-friendly environment. Washington D.C. may be known foremost as the nation’s capital, but the Southwest neighborhood and...
WJLA
Outdoor dining program to become permanent in Old Town
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Outdoor dining in Alexandria has become so vibrant and successful, the city wants to make the temporary program, created to ease COVID restrictions and concerns, permanent. “In order to make the program permanent we needed to put in place sort of a program to regulate...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Bowie (MD)
Born in the 1870s around a railroad junction, Bowie is roughly halfway between Washington, D.C. and Chesapeake Bay, and has a reputation for diversity and a high quality of life. The city developed at speed in the 1970s and 1990s, so much of the townscape is modern, but there are...
WJLA
America's Fastest Growing Jewelry Store Comes To The DC Area
Diamonds Direct, the country’s fastest growing jewelry store has just opened its first store in the DC area due to the unique diamond buying experience they offer. Conveniently located in Tysons Corner, Diamonds Direct offers a 30 day money back guarantee and a lifetime warranty on everything they sell.
WGRZ TV
Families of Flight 3407 head to Washington D.C.
The FAA is honoring all of the families who pushed for more safety measures with a plaque dedication in Washington D.C. We caught up with one family at the airport.
alxnow.com
New ‘co-warehousing’ location opening on Eisenhower Avenue
Alexandria has seen a rise in coworking, increased interest in coliving, and now: co-warehousing. Saltbox, a warehouse company that describes itself in a press release as a “small business logistics pioneer”, announced a new co-warehousing location opening on Eisenhower Avenue. Saltbox filed paperwork for the location last year, but a representative of the company said the Alexandria location is starting tours this week and officially opens in August.
fox5dc.com
Alexandria, VA 5 Must Stops from our FOX 5 Zip Trip!
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to ALEXANDRIA! Enjoy small-town charm and big-city amenities in this historic city located just south of the nation’s capital!. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. There are so many fun things to do when visiting ALEXANDRIA it's hard to keep...
WFMZ-TV Online
Teacher who attended Jan. 6 'Stop the Steal' rally fired from ASD
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night terminated a social studies teacher who attended a political rally last year. Jason Moorehead, a former social studies teacher at Raub Middle School, attended former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, which took place before supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Moorehead had been placed on leave from the district just a few weeks after the incident.
WTOP
DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast
Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
