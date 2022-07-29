Column: Things That Go Bump

I awake to her little hand on my back, her face inches from mine. She is fully dressed, usually in a bold, mismatched ensemble including some kind of eccentric accessory or sparkle (or both). She says good morning, kisses my head, and marches downstairs. After grabbing herself a snack from the cabinet she nestles into the corner of the couch. Sitting cross-legged, she navigates two television remotes to find her favorite episode of “My Little Pony,” which she watches until the rest of the house descends for the day. It’s magical, incredible, and perfectly adorable — quintessential age four.

KIDS ・ 3 DAYS AGO