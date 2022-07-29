Small Fire Makes Big Smoke

www.fox41yakima.com
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
Flames burn 2 neighboring Pasco houses early Saturday
The first house was previously damaged in a fire.
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
Crews respond to fast-moving fire in wheat fields
Walla Walla County – Wheat fields north of Walla Walla caught fire Friday afternoon, producing a plume of smoke visible all the way to the Tri-Cities. Walla Walla County Fire District #8 officials say the fire burned more than 1,200 acres and destroyed a wheat combine. It is unclear how the fire started. During the course of the afternoon it...
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH WITH WRONG-WAY DRIVER ON INTERSTATE 84 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez,...
Record-breaking heat scorches Tri-Cities Water Follies events. How to prepare to be outside
Is this summer’s heat wave worse than last year?
nbcrightnow.com
Fire Scorches 115 Acres In Kennewick
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-UPDATE: REIGNITION. 7-29-22 10:50. Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire at 11:30 this morning, as the fire grew to 115 acres, Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted. 29 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries and no structures were...
FOX 11 and 41
Battery causes fire at Washington Sate Penitentiary
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A battery sitting on a wooden shelf in a Washington State Penitentiary pump house started a fire Thursday. That lithium ion battery caused an estimated $35,000 in damages according to the Walla Walla Fire Department. Walla Walla Fire Department determined the fire under control after...
nbcrightnow.com
Abandoned trailer starts fire off 395
NEAR MESA, Wash. - An abandoned trailer caught fire along the north lane of US 395 after 7 p.m. on July 29, which spread to a small vegetation fire around Blanton Road and E Russell Road. The fire is now under control following the quick response of multiple agencies and cooperative weather, according to Franklin County Fire District 1 Chief Eric Mauseth.
Vintage hydros from WA museum make a splash at Tri-Cities Water Follies. Seafair is next
Miss Budweiser, Miss Squire Shop and others were back on the Columbia River.
race-day-live.com
The Columbia Cup goes to Shane at Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a clean sweep for Jimmy Shane and Miss HomeStreet as he won everything there was to win this weekend and took the 2022 HAPO Columbia Cup in H1 Unlimited Racing Series action. Shane, 36, of San Antonio, Texas, was not only the fastest qualifier but won every preliminary heat that he entered and finished the event with a wire-to-wire victory in the final.
Extreme heat crushing Tri-Cities weather records. Hot temperature warning extended
A heat-related death was reported south of the Tri-Cities.
Yakima Herald Republic
Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county
A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
Franklin County Beach Becoming Garbage Eyesore, Say Officials
It's a popular recreation area, but now officials say it's increasingly being overrun with garbage. Carbody Beach becoming an eyesore says Franklin County Sheriff. Sheriff Jim Raymond on Thursday, via the Franklin County Sheriff's Department Facebook and news release, is urging (and scolding!) area residents to quit using this popular beach as a dumping ground.
Heat wave to blast longer in Tri-Cities. Two outages leave 1,200+ without air conditioning
A heat record could be broken Thursday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Safety and fun in swimming holes near Yakima
Swimming holes. We all have our favorite ones. Some are popular. Some are secret, accessible by only a few. Whether you have a preferred spot or not, swimming holes offer a great way to spend a day, enjoying the sun and cooling off with a quick dip, especially in this heat.
Invasive bug found in Tri-Cities. Why rose gardeners to local farmers should be worried
Costly quarantines are possible if the species becomes established.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima sets temperature record Thursday with extreme heat continuing through Sunday
With “dangerously hot” weather expected through the weekend, the National Weather Service has extended its excessive heat warning to 11 p.m. Sunday. The heat wave is affecting Central, South Central and Eastern Washington as well as central, north central and northeast Oregon, according to the weather service. The...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Two hurt in highway crash at Wallula Junction in Walla Walla County
Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321. Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Beat the heat in the ‘cool’ Blue Mountains on this Skyline Loop drive
How has Walla Walla celebrated Fourth of July over its long history?. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
