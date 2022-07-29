Illinois unveils revamped helmet details for 2022 season

After earning an offer after a camp in June, Chiddi Obiazor has committed to Chris Klieman and Kansas State. After a process that saw the two-sport athlete's stock begin to rise over the summer, Obiazor announced on Saturday, July 30 of his intention to come to Kansas State. Posting a graphic on Twitter, he made it official after rumors of his pending commitment began heating up after a successful trip to the Little Apple this week for the team's annual barbecue event.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO