Illinois unveils revamped helmet details for 2022 season

Skyy Clark, incoming Illinois freshman, receives positive rehab update
Skyy Clark – a key piece in the 2022 recruiting class for Illinois – has been given the all-clear following his rehab. According to Derek Piper with Illini Inquirer, Clark was given the news Friday. Clark had been rehabbing a knee injury that kept him as a limited participant in practice.
Illinois QB reportedly heads for transfer portal as fall camp opens
Illinois opens fall camp Saturday just ahead of the start of August. A member of the Illini QB room is also opting for the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz with On3, Samari Collier has decided to enter the transfer portal. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 lbs., Collier was a 3-star prospect out of Texas in the 2021 recruiting class.
Three-star OL Rico Jackson decommits from Illinois
Three-star offensive lineman Rico Jackson has decommitted from Illinois, he announced on Friday. “I will be decommitting from the university of Illinois,” Jackson tweeted. “I am opening up my recruitment now.”. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) offensive tackle committed to Illinois while on an official visit to campus on...
Chiddi Obiazor commits to Kansas State
After earning an offer after a camp in June, Chiddi Obiazor has committed to Chris Klieman and Kansas State. After a process that saw the two-sport athlete's stock begin to rise over the summer, Obiazor announced on Saturday, July 30 of his intention to come to Kansas State. Posting a graphic on Twitter, he made it official after rumors of his pending commitment began heating up after a successful trip to the Little Apple this week for the team's annual barbecue event.
Devin Royal, 4-star SF out of Ohio, keeps 2 B1G programs on final list
Devin Royal is one of the top basketball prospects for the class of 2023 and an elite player out of Ohio. On Friday, he set his top 3 list. Included on Royal’s list are Michigan State and Chris Holtmann’s in-state Buckeyes program. Alabama was also included. Royal is...
ESPN: Michigan football has 5 of best defenses ever but this Michigan State team tops them
Like most Big Ten programs, when Michigan football and Michigan State football are at their best, it's usually because of the defense. So when ESPN's Bill Connelly decided to stack up the best 50 college defense of all-time it's no surprise both programs were included. Michigan had far more entries, with five teams...
Rutgers lands huge commitment from SEC transfer
Rutgers will bring in former Texas A&M defensive end Jahzion Harris from the transfer portal, per On3. Harris, who played 1 season at Texas A&M, entered the transfer portal last week and will be moving to the B1G. Rutgers landed the former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2021. In his recruiting class, Harris was a top 25 Edge and was ranked just outside the top 200 for 2021.
2022 college football season: Every FBS game on the schedule in August
2022 college football season games are right around the corner! With the calendar officially flipping to August on Monday, we are now in the month when college football will kickoff in just a few weeks. While most teams will get the 2022 season started in Week 1 from Sept. 1-3,...
247Sports
Illinois football: QB Samari Collier enters NCAA Transfer Portal
One Illinois quarterback has hit the NCAA Transfer Portal. Samari Collier has announced that he will be exploring other options via the portal. Collier, a three-star recruit in the 2021 signing class, revealed his decision on Twitter. Collier thanked the Fighting Illini coaching staff for their support and said he will think fondly about his time at Illinois.
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB out of Tennessee for 2023, locks in B1G commitment
Ohio State locked in another piece for its top-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle on Saturday. This time, the commitment comes from Brock Glenn, a 4-star QB out of Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Glenn was considering Auburn, Florida State, LSU and TCU from a host of Power 5 options.
Bret Bielema pens note to Illini 'FamILLy' as Illinois kicks off fall camp
Bret Bielema enters his second season as head coach at Illinois as he tries to rebuild the program. Among the things Bielema has tried to revamp is a rebranding of the program. One of those pieces of the rebrand is the introduction of Bielema’s “FamILLy” slogan, a way of uniting...
Penn State football: Sean Clifford's legacy rides on this season, not his career stats
Penn State could do a lot worse than a healthy Sean Clifford for its starting quarterback. No, he won’t outperform Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and probably not Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa or Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell either. Still, he’s more likely to be a top-5 QB in the Big Ten than a bottom-5 one.
Ohio State picks up very early commitment for class of 2025 with DB out of Georgia
The recruiting trail for the future never sleeps in the world of college football. That came true once again heading into the weekend. On Friday, Ohio State landed a commitment for the class of 2025. That is not a typo with one player already putting out a verbal pledge entering their sophomore season on the football field.
Indiana picks up 7th commitment for class of 2023 with huge OT out of Illinois
Indiana has some work to do on the recruiting trail for the class of 2023. Heading into the weekend, the Hoosiers picked up a nice piece with their 7th commitment for the cycle. The player is Austin Barrett, a 6-foot-7 and 270 lb. offensive tackle out of St. Charles East...
Ohio State loses commitment from 4-star CB, top-100 prospect
A 4-star cornerback has backed off his pledge to Ohio State. Dijon Johnson, who had been committed to the Buckeyes since April 17, issued a statement to On3 announcing his decomitment from OSU:. First and foremost I would like to thank the man above for putting me in the position...
Chase Brown, Sydney Brown using each other as motivation at Illinois
College football can be a long, grueling commitment. It does make it easier when you have a sibling along for the ride with you like Illinois’ Chase and Sydney Brown per Joey Wagner of 247Sports. Chase had a breakout year at RB last season and Sydney was a reliable...
Nebraska sees 4-star edge defender decommit after visiting SEC program
Nebraska is back down to 13 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class after a 4-star edge defender has backed off his pledge to the Cornhuskers. Ashley Williams, a Zachary (Louisiana) standout, announced Sunday that he has decommitted. Williams, who publicly pledged to Nebraska on July 10, cited a “lapse in communication” in a note shared to Twitter:
George Kliavkoff: Big 12 attempting to 'destabilize' Pac-12 during ongoing realignment
It wouldn’t a good Media Day outing without some drama. George Kliavkoff, the Pac-12 commissioner, threw some shade at the B1G 12 on Friday. This all started when reports came out in early July that the Big 12 was discussing expansion talks with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, sets new commitment date with 3 B1G teams in final 5
Jayden Bonsu is ready to make his college decision a little sooner than previously planned. Bonsu, who has 19 scholarship offers, will now make his announcement on Aug. 14, after previously setting Aug. 20 as his decision date. Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State are in the final 5,...
CBS Sports analyst shares insight on new MSU commit Xavier Booker
Michigan State hoops picked up a big win on the recruiting trail Saturday, landing a commitment from power forward Xavier Booker out of Indianapolis. A 4-star recruit on the composite rankings, Booker has been rising up some systems this year. After Booker’s announcement, Adam Finkelstein with CBS Sports weighed in...
