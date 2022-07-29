Blue Jays OF George Springer Not in Lineup Friday vs. Tigers

On Thursday evening, offseason acquisition Matt Chapman hit two home runs for the Toronto Blue Jays in their 5-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers. The second bomb was a moonshot that careened into the second deck of seats past the left outfield. His first drive, however, did not get anywhere near the height or trajectory of his later homer. It narrowly escaped the ballpark over the left field wall, before disappearing into the service walkway between the lower bowl of seats and the outfield wall.

