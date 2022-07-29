Blue Jays OF George Springer Not in Lineup Friday vs. Tigers

www.sportsgrid.com
Related
Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Darick Hall not in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Kyle Schwarber versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 90 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .244 batting average with a .789 OPS, 5 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo not in lineup for Tigers Saturday afternoon
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Baddoo is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. In 84 plate appearances this season, Baddoo has a .130 batting average with a .384 OPS, 1...
Yardbarker
A Legitimate Ballpark – Blue Jays’ Rogers Centre is Changing
On Thursday evening, offseason acquisition Matt Chapman hit two home runs for the Toronto Blue Jays in their 5-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers. The second bomb was a moonshot that careened into the second deck of seats past the left outfield. His first drive, however, did not get anywhere near the height or trajectory of his later homer. It narrowly escaped the ballpark over the left field wall, before disappearing into the service walkway between the lower bowl of seats and the outfield wall.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Rangers play the Orioles in first of 3-game series
Baltimore Orioles (51-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-55, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (3-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (7-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -165, Orioles +142; over/under is 8 runs.
Yardbarker
Trade Deadline Starter Targets for the Toronto Blue Jays
MLB’s August 2 trade deadline is fast approaching. Among the many rumours surrounding the Toronto Blue Jays is their interest in acquiring a starting pitcher. Who are some starters who could improve Toronto’s starting rotation?. Before the 2022 season began, the Toronto Blue Jays were picked by many...
Comments / 0