Art Festival taking place at Noel Heritage Plaza
ODESSA, Texas — The 2022 Odessa Art Festival will take place at the Noel Heritage Plaza on Friday July 29, 2022 at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. 30+ local artists will be present at the free family event, which will also include an outdoor concert by Battle of the Bands winner SoulStrum.
New Shopping Strip In Midland Has 2 New Stores Set To Open!
Welcome to the neighborhood. That neighborhood would be the intersection of Tradewinds and Deauville in Midland. A new shopping strip has been built and from the looks of it, 2 new locations for businesses are set to get going. The area heading to the Midland Rockhounds Ballpark behind Oskaka Midland has started to see some construction in the last 2 years with new business popping up in that time. And, while there is NO grand opening date set yet for the stores, it's pretty obvious it will be soon.
City of Midland end of season hours for pools and splashpads
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland has announced July 31, 2022, will be the last day for regular pool hours for Washington Aquatic Center and Doug Russell Swimming Pool. Washington Aquatic Center:. Mon: Session A: 12 PM - 3 PM Session B: 4 PM - 7 PM. Tues: Session...
Public skate events being held at the Ector County Coliseum
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Jackalopes will hold two public skate events at the Ector County Coliseum. The first event will be Saturday from 6-8 p.m. and the second will be Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The events will cost $5 with your own skates or $7 with rental skates.
Dogs fly to new homes with the help of local nonprofit
ODESSA, Texas — In West Texas, we have a large population of stray dogs, puppies and more that are looking to find a home. There are multiple nonprofits in the area, including airplane pilots that are working to get these dogs to a home. Dog Rescue R Us partnered...
OPD to hold Block Party on July 30
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be hosting a Block Party for residents on July 30. The event will take place at the South Side Ball Park on 1201 W Monahans Street at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The first 600 kids will receive a special backpack...
Midland woman $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Earlier this month, a Midland woman and her team found a treasure worth ten thousand dollars in an Indiana forest. Ever wondered what it’s like to solve clues and hunt for buried treasure?. Iliana Renteria doesn’t have to wonder. She actually went on the...
New restaurant “Pickles” now open
A new restaurant opened in Odessa, and if you go inside you’ll notice a lot of green! Pickles just opened near I-20 and JBS Parkway. “Our signature item is pickles,” says owner Jamie Tisdale. The restaurant specializes in serving up hot, lightly fried pickles. Its the first thing you’ll try before your meal. “Every table […]
Monahans Sandhills State Park to close due to seal coat project
MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – TxDOT said in a recent news release that starting next week, Monahans Sandhills State Park will be closed due to road work. This comes after a major project to seal coat Park Road 41, camping pullouts, and parking lots at the state park. Texas Parks and Wildlife have decided to close […]
Today is National Chicken Wing Day, Here is Where To Go in Midland/Odessa
Friday, July 29, 2022 is National Chicken Wing Day, so here are places in Midland/Odessa to get your chicken wing fix. National Chicken Wing Day was first observed in 1977 by the Mayor of Buffalo, NY, of course, the home of the Buffalo Wing and the day has been celebrated ever since.
New animal shelter nears completion
Advocates say new shelter with help with growing stray animal issues ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The new animal shelter in Odessa is one step closer to completion, and ABC Big 2 got a sneak peek at the new facility Thursday. The new and improved shelter will replace the old one and advocates said it’s a great […]
No injuries reported in Sherwood Park shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Friday afternoon near Sherwood Park. OPD said no one was injured and the investigation is on-going. Witnesses at the park said they thought the shots were fired near the swimming pool area. This is a developing situation, we will update when more […]
Former Permian High Basketball Star hosts camp in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa native and Permian high basketball standout Richard McCalop is hosting his first basketball camp at the Boys and Girls Club here in Odessa. McCalop played for Trinidad Junior College in college before playing for Southwestern Oklahoma State University.He was also casted in Adam Sandler’s Netflix film, Hustle.
Midland Animal Services announces new facility hours
Midland Animal Services has officially changed its hours of operation. The facility will be open for public visits Tuesday through Friday with a start time of 9:30 a.m. each day. Between Tuesday and Thursday, it will be closed by 5:30 p.m., but on Friday, it will be closed by 4:30 p.m.
1523 E Everglade Ave, Odessa, Ector County, TX, 79762
Listed by Brandon Beckett with PINE & BECKETT - CHRIS BECKETT. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 1523 E Everglade Ave Español?. Wow! Stop your search for the perfect move-in FHA A+ condition three bedrooms and two full baths home in a prime central location. Walking distance to Permian high school and optimistic park, entire house R.O. Water system, charming breakfast area, Second living room with French Doors, inside laundry room, one car cinderblock garage with Alley access, even has a separate She-Shed or home office with half bath and full electrical. All appliances pass with the sale, the roof is 2 years old.
Midland Habitat for Humanity dedicates its 179th house in program's history
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Habitat for Humanity recently dedicate the 179th house in its program's history on July 19 to a deserving homeowner. Endeavor Energy Resources funded the home along with other individual donors. Employees of Endeavor Energy Resources spent two weeks on the job site. Midland Habitat for...
OPD: Shots fired at Sherwood Park
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has confirmed that there were shots fired at Sherwood Park on Friday. According to OPD, three juveniles were standing outside of the pool fence line inside the park. Suspects fired three shots at the juveniles, causing them to run into the pool...
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity chapter hosts will seminar for Permian Basin community
MIDLAND, Texas — As part of the chapter's community service, the Omicron Epsilon Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha will host a free will seminar at The White House on Washington Park on August 6, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon. Local probate attorneys will provide information surrounding the...
City of Midland to hold vaccine and immunization clinic on July 30
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Health Department will be holding an immunization and vaccine clinic on July 30. This clinic will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is meant for those who were unable to make it during the week. You must have an appointment. People can...
Crash in Odessa kills 22-year-old
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Odesa Police say a 22-year-old woman is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. Police say around 5:27 a.m., OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the accident at the 1100 block of East 42nd Street. Officers say a white 2016 BMW was traveling westbound in the outside lane, and for […]
