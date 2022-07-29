Business Beat: Country Financial opens new location

Effective: 2022-07-30 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-30 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across Williams county along Lake Sakakawea. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern McKenzie County in northwestern North Dakota Williams County in northwestern North Dakota Northwestern Mountrail County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 845 PM CDT/745 PM MDT/. * At 752 PM CDT/652 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wildrose to near Epping to 11 miles east of Fort Union Trading Post, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Epping around 755 PM CDT. Ray around 800 PM CDT. Tioga around 820 PM CDT. Ross around 840 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include White Earth, Lewis And Clark State Park, Appam, White Earth Bay Recreation Area, Charlson, Spring Brook, White Tail Bay Recreation Area, Keene, Fort Buford State Historical Site and Wheelock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO