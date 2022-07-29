Business Beat: Country Financial opens new location

www.kxnet.com
KFYR-TV
Generations of vendors at the ND State Fair
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One vendor family has been coming for decades, though they’ve spread out to multiple booths. This is Brandon selling JD’s Salsa at the fair. Across from him his uncle owns a pruning booth, and throughout the commercial buildings there are parents, cousins, and more. They travel between different state fairs in the summer and trade shows in the fall and winter.
KFYR-TV
Food vending brings a family together
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Food vendors we talked to at the fair said they’ve seen an uptick in business this year as we get further from the COVID shutdown. Lily Cranston and her family run three food trailers at the North Dakota State Fair this year. She said that she and her sisters are teachers during the school year, and during the summer they go with their parents to multiple state fairs across the Midwest.
KFYR-TV
Daarthe’s Bread Pudding serving up sweet treats at the ND State Fair
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A new vendor is at the North Dakota State Fair this year and it’s a sweet treat. Debbie’s secret recipe for bread pudding came from her grandmother where she got the original name from. Debbie said she looks forward to coming back to the...
KFYR-TV
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near State Fairgrounds
MINOT, N.D. - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning near the North Dakota State Fairgrounds, according to Minot Police. Capt. Dale Plessas said an 18-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 2400 block of East Burdick Expressway around midnight, when she...
KFYR-TV
Jury returns guilty verdict in 2020 fatal stabbing in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A jury convicted a 59-year-old man of murder Thursday in the fatal stabbing of a man in a north Minot hotel in 2020, according to the clerk of court’s office. Prosecutors had charged Milo Whitetail with AA-felony murder, in the death of 43-year-old Eric...
Class B Baseball: Garrison and Hazen’s seasons come to an end at state
The Class B Legion state baseball tournament moved on Friday afternoon with teams from the east taking home wins. Scores:Elimination game: Mayport (6), Garrison (2)Elimination game: Hazen (0), LaMoure (11)
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McKenzie, Mountrail, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-30 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across Williams county along Lake Sakakawea. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern McKenzie County in northwestern North Dakota Williams County in northwestern North Dakota Northwestern Mountrail County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 845 PM CDT/745 PM MDT/. * At 752 PM CDT/652 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wildrose to near Epping to 11 miles east of Fort Union Trading Post, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Epping around 755 PM CDT. Ray around 800 PM CDT. Tioga around 820 PM CDT. Ross around 840 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include White Earth, Lewis And Clark State Park, Appam, White Earth Bay Recreation Area, Charlson, Spring Brook, White Tail Bay Recreation Area, Keene, Fort Buford State Historical Site and Wheelock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
