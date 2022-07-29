www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
NYS Music
Railroad Earth play first ever show at Lincoln Hill Farms in Canandaigua
Railroad Earth brought their Americana/bluegrass rock ‘n roll to Lincoln Hill Farms in Canandaigua on Thursday, July 28. The New Jersey band marked their first time playing at the venue, which opened in 2016, and it seemed like they would be welcomed back judging by the crowd’s reception.
All-female rock band to play 2022 NYS Fair on opening day
An all-female rock band has been added to the 2022 Great New York State Fair concert lineup. Plush will perform at the NYS Fair for the first time on opening day Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage. The group, led by Albany-area native Moriah Formica, released its self-titled debut album in February.
Rock band cancels Syracuse concert hours before showtime, but no one can say why
English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame Drummer Brings His Band To The NY State Fair
He’s a member of the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame, was the longtime band leader for Conan O’Brien and is the drummer for the legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and he’s coming to the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse. Max...
New movie filming in Syracuse needs your help finding 2 main locations
An upcoming new movie filming in the Syracuse area is looking for help finding two main locations. Producers are seeking a house surrounded by woods, as well as a large wooded area — but the two locations do not need to be on the same property. More specifically, the...
Dome, sweet dome: Couple uproots New England life to move to Upstate NY, goes viral on TikTok
That’s the conversation one couple from New England has repeatedly been having after taking a leap of faith in moving to the countryside of Upstate New York to live in a geodesic shaped home. Melody Martin, who works remotely for a Boston career management firm, and her husband Alik,...
A Rome, New York Tradition: Drums Along The Mohawk No More After 41 Years
The annual tradition of Drums Along The Mohawk hasn't been held since the pandemic, but many inquiring minds were asking the question if 2022 would finally be the year of return of the amazing drum corps competition. Unfortunately, that's not the case. An announcement was posted to the Drums Along...
Romesentinel.com
Canastota Italian Heritage Festival is back
CANASTOTA — After a two-year hiatus, the Canastota Italian Heritage Festival is back, and the public is invited for a day to celebrate Italian American culture. This family-friendly festival is free and open to the public and kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 13, on North Canal Street in the village of Canastota, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — rain or shine.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Glamping in New York’s Finger Lakes Wine Country
There are so many enriching outdoor activities to do in Finger Lakes Wine Country. Glamping is perfect for those who want the chance to connect with nature without having to pitch a tent in the dark. This glamorous style of camping often includes a bed, linens, a bathroom, and breakfast. It also provides more security than camping when solo traveling and most of the amenities of a hotel. Here are some of the luxurious glamping options Finger Lakes Wine Country has to offer.
Fire Fighting Is A Family Tradition For This Central New Yorker
Community service runs deep through this fire fighter's family tree. And he is still keeping that tradition strong today. Dougie has been a first responder since he was in diapers. As a long time member of the Hubbardsville Fire Department, his years of experience and dedication to his community are showcased daily in his character.
One bite, everyone knows the rules: Barstool’s Dave Portnoy spotted at iconic pizza shops in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — One bite, everyone knows the rules. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, descended onto the Syracuse area on Friday to review some of Central New York’s most iconic pizza shops. Spotted at Apizza Regionale, Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitchen and Varsity Pizza, Portnoy is known...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Spotted In Utica And Syracuse New York
If you want to know the best pizzas in the world, you know the rule- One bite. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, has been spotted in Syracuse and Utica to review some of Central New York’s most famous pizzas. Find out what he ranked Utica as:. According to...
Route 90 Garage Sale Returns This Weekend
From Montezuma in Cayuga County to Homer in Cortland County, Saturday is the start of the Route 90 garage sale. While official hours are 9:00a-5:00p, expect delays if you’re travelling the road as bargain hunters seek to find hidden treasures throughout the weekend. The garage sale spans 50 miles.
newyorkalmanack.com
Paddle The Erie Canal: Baldwinsville to Onondaga Lake
The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor will host “Paddle the Canals: ON the Erie,” their annual paddling event, set for Saturday, August 6th. This year’s event celebrates the NYS Canal System as a recently designated National Water Trail, and is expected to bring more than 150 paddlers.
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
waynetimes.com
Erie Canal Cruises Return to Lyons
The Lyons Rotary and the Lyons Erie Canalway Greeters are again sponsoring “Fun on the Erie Canal”, a weekend of six (6) narrated and fun filled cruises on the Historic Erie Canal. Cruise dates are August 26, 27, and 28, 2022. Cruises from Lyons depart from the canal dock behind the fire station on Water Street. Cruises vary in distance and time. Three local cruises of approximately 2 hours each pass through 2 locks and are offered on Saturday at a cost of $15.00 per person.
localsyr.com
WW2 Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Lee Center
(WSYR-TV) — William F. Vaughn Sr. celebrates his 100th birthday on Saturday, July 30. Born in Chateaugay N.Y., William Vaughn served in the U.S. infantry from 1943-1947. During his time, he was a driver for General George Patton and spent 8 months in a hospital in France. Vaughn also...
National Night Out Returns to Auburn
The City of Auburn is preparing for Tuesday’s Third Annual National Night Out at the Equal Rights Heritage Center. Sergeant Christine Gilfus with the APD says it a great opportunity to peak behind the current of law enforcement:. National Night Out runs from 6:00-9:00p and will feature music, entertainment,...
WHEC TV-10
Masons on Alexander Street closing its doors
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The last day for Masons on Alexander Street is this Saturday. "Masons has been my life for the last eight years and most of you who know me know I have put everything I have into this business, but the time has come for me to move in a different direction."
FL Radio Group
