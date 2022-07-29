ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Syracuse.com

All-female rock band to play 2022 NYS Fair on opening day

An all-female rock band has been added to the 2022 Great New York State Fair concert lineup. Plush will perform at the NYS Fair for the first time on opening day Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage. The group, led by Albany-area native Moriah Formica, released its self-titled debut album in February.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Rock band cancels Syracuse concert hours before showtime, but no one can say why

English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Canastota Italian Heritage Festival is back

CANASTOTA — After a two-year hiatus, the Canastota Italian Heritage Festival is back, and the public is invited for a day to celebrate Italian American culture. This family-friendly festival is free and open to the public and kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 13, on North Canal Street in the village of Canastota, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — rain or shine.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Glamping in New York’s Finger Lakes Wine Country

There are so many enriching outdoor activities to do in Finger Lakes Wine Country. Glamping is perfect for those who want the chance to connect with nature without having to pitch a tent in the dark. This glamorous style of camping often includes a bed, linens, a bathroom, and breakfast. It also provides more security than camping when solo traveling and most of the amenities of a hotel. Here are some of the luxurious glamping options Finger Lakes Wine Country has to offer.
HIMROD, NY
FL Radio Group

Route 90 Garage Sale Returns This Weekend

From Montezuma in Cayuga County to Homer in Cortland County, Saturday is the start of the Route 90 garage sale. While official hours are 9:00a-5:00p, expect delays if you’re travelling the road as bargain hunters seek to find hidden treasures throughout the weekend. The garage sale spans 50 miles.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Paddle The Erie Canal: Baldwinsville to Onondaga Lake

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor will host “Paddle the Canals: ON the Erie,” their annual paddling event, set for Saturday, August 6th. This year’s event celebrates the NYS Canal System as a recently designated National Water Trail, and is expected to bring more than 150 paddlers.
waynetimes.com

Erie Canal Cruises Return to Lyons

The Lyons Rotary and the Lyons Erie Canalway Greeters are again sponsoring “Fun on the Erie Canal”, a weekend of six (6) narrated and fun filled cruises on the Historic Erie Canal. Cruise dates are August 26, 27, and 28, 2022. Cruises from Lyons depart from the canal dock behind the fire station on Water Street. Cruises vary in distance and time. Three local cruises of approximately 2 hours each pass through 2 locks and are offered on Saturday at a cost of $15.00 per person.
LYONS, NY
localsyr.com

WW2 Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Lee Center

(WSYR-TV) — William F. Vaughn Sr. celebrates his 100th birthday on Saturday, July 30. Born in Chateaugay N.Y., William Vaughn served in the U.S. infantry from 1943-1947. During his time, he was a driver for General George Patton and spent 8 months in a hospital in France. Vaughn also...
LEE CENTER, NY
FL Radio Group

National Night Out Returns to Auburn

The City of Auburn is preparing for Tuesday’s Third Annual National Night Out at the Equal Rights Heritage Center. Sergeant Christine Gilfus with the APD says it a great opportunity to peak behind the current of law enforcement:. National Night Out runs from 6:00-9:00p and will feature music, entertainment,...
AUBURN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Masons on Alexander Street closing its doors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The last day for Masons on Alexander Street is this Saturday. "Masons has been my life for the last eight years and most of you who know me know I have put everything I have into this business, but the time has come for me to move in a different direction."
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

