World’s largest outdoor archery, music festival this weekend

Breweries take over Bayfront Park for annual festival
Duluth was the place to be for all things involving craft breweries Saturday afternoon on July, 30th 2022. The All Pints North Festival was in full swing, with more than 110 breweries across Minnesota taking over Bayfront in Duluth. Probably every kind of craft brew you can imagine and more was on tap at the event.
Breathtaking Grand Marais Property Surrounded by Nature For Sale at $2.5 Million
Up the North Shore, you will find this stunning property for sale in Grand Marais that features the primary home, a carriage house, and a log cabin all surrounded by breathtaking white pine forests. Listed for $2.5 million by Red Pine Realty this property has some of the most incredible...
Cat Looking for Home After Enduring a Troubling Past
DULUTH, Minn.– Every pet deserves a loving home. Especially ones that have so much love to give. This is Phoenix, she looks super healthy now, but that wasn’t the case two months ago. Back in May, Phoenix was a pregnant stray and had severe burns on her body.
Strong storms possible tonight and Tuesday, dry & cool to start the first day of August
TONIGHT: The main round of showers and thunderstorms will move through the Northland during the early hours of the evening. Some storms could become strong to severe as there is still a marginal risk for severe weather over most of the Northland besides northeast Wisconsin and UP. Main threats being gusty winds and small hail. Storms should be done by midnight with mostly cloudy skies lingering behind the front. Lows will fall to the lower 60s and upper 50s with breezy south winds between 10-20 mph. Winds will change to the northwest by midnight. High pressure moves in behind the cold front keeping the first day of August cool and dry.
2022 Lumberjack World Championships expand women’s events, fan capacity
Lumberjacks and Lumberjills are rolling their way through the Lumberjack World Championships this week. Friday marked day two of the event at the historic Lumberjack Bowl in Hayward, Wisconsin. “I’m competing in the chopping and sawing events, underhand chop, standing block chop, single block, and then the doubles cross cut...
Two Harbors welcomes Festival of Sail Tall Ships 2022: Everything you need to know
The City of Two Harbors and its many partners are proud to welcome the Festival of Sail Lake Superior Tall Ships events next week, Aug 4-7. Tall Ships Two Harbors 2022 has been designated by the United States Coast Guard as a Marine Event of National Significance (MENS). The MENS designation requires several security measures to be implemented to protect the attending public, event workers/volunteers, and visiting crews and ships. The public safety planning for this event includes numerous federal, state, and local law enforcement and emergency response agencies who have been working collectively over the last many months.
Nice Monday, more storms Tuesday night into Wednesday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Monday: We will start Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies as yesterday’s showers and storms make their exit. As we head through the rest of Monday we will gradually see more sunshine which will give way to mostly sunny skies for a good portion of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today are nice in the low and mid-70s across the Northland. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.
Michael Quesnell wins Minnesota Voyageur 50 Miler
CARLTON, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Saturday marked the 40th annual Minnesota Voyageur Ultra Trail 50 Miler with Madison native, Michael Quesnell winning with a time of 7:06:42. “A little bit beat up, at mile 41, I definitely blew up a little bit, walked for a while and thought I was going to throw in the towel, and I came back around, around 46 miles, like all of a sudden felt good again,” said Quesnell.
'Finndian?' 'Swanishinaabe?' Some Native people in northern Minn. reconnect with their Scandinavian roots
Photo: Melissa Walls stands for a portrait July 27, in a field at Lester Park in Duluth. Walls is of Anishinaabe and Swedish descent and recently took part in a Swedish reality television show in which she visited Sweden and reconnected with her Swedish roots. In the process, she learned about surprising parallels in Anishinaabe and Swedish culture. Derek Montgomery for MPR News.
Lake Superior's temperature has been falling recently. Here's why.
(FOX 9) - The surface water temperature in Lake Superior is getting colder recently, despite some recent warm water around Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Duluth said Wednesday. The surface water temperature across the whole lake has dropped about a degree in the last...
Last issue of the Duluth Herald
Forty years ago today — July 30, 1982 — the Duluth Herald newspaper was published for the last time. The first issue was published April 9, 1888, and its cover appeared as artwork on the final edition. In 1929 the owners of the Herald purchased the Duluth News...
Books & Baseball: Huskies players read to local youth before game
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The dreaded “summer slide” takes hold of many students once the school year ends. “So when kids aren’t in school and they’re not continuing reading or keeping their skills up, they can experience a little dip in some of their skills,” said Executive Director of the Duluth Library Foundation, Erin Kreeger.
Firefighters battled blaze in Superior landfill Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Firefighters in Superior spent much of Saturday battling a blaze at the landfill near Wisconsin Point. According to Superior Mayor Jim Paine, the fire was a fairly large but routine fire at the landfill. As of 8:30 p.m, Saturday, authorities said the main body...
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A detached garage in Superior was destroyed by fire Saturday night. According to the Superior Fire department, firefighters were dispatched to East 5th street around 9:00 p.m. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the...
Fire at Superior Landfill; No Injuries or Danger to Air Quality
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior has had it share of large fires in recent years. Memories of those might have been in the minds of people who saw smoke coming from this part of the Twin Ports Saturday afternoon. The fire took place at Superior Landfill, starting up after 2...
Sports training facility to expand with 2 more locations in Minnesota
A sports training facility associated with current and former NFL players is expanding in Minnesota. ETS Sports Performance Gym already has 10 locations in the state, with two more coming to Duluth and Forest Lake next month. Both are expected to open Aug. 29 – and those could be followed by ETS gyms opening later this year in Sioux Falls and La Crosse.
3 hurt in Duluth hit-and-run, woman arrested
Duluth police arrested a woman after three people were hurt in an overnight hit-and-run. Police say it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man with a broken leg, a 41-year-old man with...
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Two People Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Nevis
27-year-old Parker Shearer of Duluth, and 29-year-old Lydia Shinkle of Duluth were both injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nevis on July 25th. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 1:09 pm they received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 34 and Co. Rd 82 in the City of Nevis.
Three injured in hit-and-run in Duluth, 1 arrested
DULUTH, Minn. -- Three people were injured early Saturday morning after a hit-and-run in Duluth.Duluth police say that officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 4th Street around 12:15 a.m. A 53-year-old man suffered a broken leg, a 41-year-old man had minor injuries, and another 53-year-old man suffered unknown injuries.St. Louis County Deputies located a suspect vehicle a short while later. A 29-year-old woman was arrested without incident and booked into St. Louis County Jail pending charges that include first-degree assault and criminal vehicular operation.
