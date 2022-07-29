World’s largest outdoor archery, music festival this weekend

TONIGHT: The main round of showers and thunderstorms will move through the Northland during the early hours of the evening. Some storms could become strong to severe as there is still a marginal risk for severe weather over most of the Northland besides northeast Wisconsin and UP. Main threats being gusty winds and small hail. Storms should be done by midnight with mostly cloudy skies lingering behind the front. Lows will fall to the lower 60s and upper 50s with breezy south winds between 10-20 mph. Winds will change to the northwest by midnight. High pressure moves in behind the cold front keeping the first day of August cool and dry.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO