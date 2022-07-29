Ariana Grande Claps Back After She’s Accused Of Abandoning Music Career For Beauty Brand

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ariana Grande is clapping back at fans that claim she ditched her music career for her R.E.M. Beauty line! The comments were left on a TikTok posted by the singer, 29, on July 28 ahead of the brand’s fourth major product launch: the Sweetener Concealer available in 60 shades. One person commented, “Pls remember you’re a singer.” Ari certainly has not forgotten that, clapping back, “I have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer” with four bubble emojis and a smiley face.

chapter four available now @r.e.m.beauty ♡ http://rembeauty.com

Another follower wrote, “We really love u Ari but can u start singing again plss” with crying emojis. The “7 rings” songstress didn’t bother replying, however, did say, “Love all most/always” with a fairy emoji when someone else wrote, “Love u so much.” Other fans were quick to defend their queen, writing “Leave her alone lmao not every video has to have people reminding her she’s not makin music.”

It hasn’t been that song since the GRAMMY winner dropped music: she released the R&B themed Positions in 2020, which included the single of the same name and the cheeky “34+35” (which adds up to the number 69). “POV” was the last released single in April 2021. Before Positions, the Boca Raton native dropped two albums in less than a year: first there was 2018’s Sweetener, followed up the global success of Thank U, Next — arguably featuring her most popular songs to date.

Outside of music, Ariana is also a successful actress, having starred on So Victorious and Sam & Cat in her teen years before breaking out as a solo singer in 2014. She recently announced she would be returning to acting, landing the starring role of Glinda in the film adaptation of musical Wicked directed by Jon Chu. “The truth is I have not begun an album,” she said via YouTube last May. “My hands are quite full with a lot of other thrillifying work at the moment,” she added, seemingly referencing the movie, which also stars Cynthia Erivo.

As for her latest beauty drop, Ari revealed that she’s actually been using her own concealer for a year. “I’ve been using it secretly for a year now. It’s also our first product that features our R.E.M. essence, hyaluronic acid and raspberry leaf extract,” she said in the TikTok, which also included a demo. “I like knowing that it’s hydrating and nourishing my skin while I’m waiting it. A little bit goes a long way. The coverage is really impressive.”