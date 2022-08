BERKELEY — Boeing may narrowly avoid a strike at its three St. Louis-area facilities after it made a new contract proposal to the union here. Local Boeing workers had voted to reject the company’s previous offer and initiate a strike, which was scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Instead, workers will vote Wednesday on a new offer the company reached after an overnight bargaining session, according to the union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837.

