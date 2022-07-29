ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

Sunday night news update

In this update, a serious car crash in Chicopee has residents advocating for increased driver safety, Several bills have been passed in recent days, and residents came together in Indian Orchard on Saturday for the Municipal Firefighter Exam Open House. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast. In this...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to fire on Greenwich St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters respond to a two alarm fire on 17 Greenwich St. Started as a garage fire but spread into 2.5 story building. No injuries reported at this time. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover

TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
TEMPLETON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two killed in crash on I-290 in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people died following a two-car crash on I-290 in Worcester Saturday morning. State Police said the crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway at Exit 24. The two people inside a 2001 Nissan Frontier, which had rolled over, were suffering from serious injuries.
WNYT

Pets missing in Pittsfield house fire

Two pet cats are missing after a fire broke out at a home in Pittsfield, Saturday afternoon. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, the house was deemed salvageable with most of the fire contained to the kitchen, but spread throughout the house- including the second floor and the attic.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Showers end early, muggy seasonable start to August

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Weak low pressure brought us some showers overnight, but they will be moving out early this morning giving way to some sunshine by mid-morning. Today will be warm and muggy, but seasonable with highs in the low to middle 80′s. Dew points will settle into the low to middle 60′s.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Southwick, MA
Chicopee, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to crash in the area of Central High in Springfield Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Isabel Street. According to Police, the motorcycle rider was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating serious crash in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -A serious motor vehicle crash in Chicopee closed down Memorial Drive near Montgomery street for hours Friday. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck. The scene was blocked off to traffic for much of the afternoon as police investigated, but has since reopened. Chicopee Police...
westernmassnews.com

State Police respond to single motorcycle collision on 391-S in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on 3-91 South in Chicopee Friday evening. Officials told Western Mass News that a 21-year-old male from Chicopee was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The motorcycle involved in the crash was a 2017 Yamaha FZ1000. Western Mass News will...
CHICOPEE, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Car crashes into building in Pittsfield

Pittsfield Police responded to reports of a car into a building Wednesday night around 9:50 p.m. Officers said a car crashed into 87 Wahconah Street which is the former Johnnie’s Beach Club.
westernmassnews.com

Child vaccine clinic held in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The West Springfield Health Department held a vaccine clinic for children over six months old Sunday. The clinic was held at the West Springfield Council on Aging on Park Street from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Eastern Region Ski Show Tournament continues into second day

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Water skiers headed to Northampton for day two of the regional ski show tournament Sunday. Sunday afternoon teams worked together to put on an hour-long performance. The show featured music, theatrical themes, and lots of amazing water skiers. Individual competitions were held Saturday. “You have ballot lines,...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police find missing man

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke say they have found a missing man safe!. Holyoke Police Detective Jennifer Sattler earlier today told Western Mass News that 71-year-old Maurice Dufresne of Holyoke had not been home in at least 30 hours and area residents were expressing concerns for his well-being.
HOLYOKE, MA

