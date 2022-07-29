www.westernmassnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Sunday night news update
In this update, a serious car crash in Chicopee has residents advocating for increased driver safety, Several bills have been passed in recent days, and residents came together in Indian Orchard on Saturday for the Municipal Firefighter Exam Open House. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast. In this...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire on Greenwich St. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters respond to a two alarm fire on 17 Greenwich St. Started as a garage fire but spread into 2.5 story building. No injuries reported at this time. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover
TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
Crews put out structure fire in Pittsfield
Crews worked to put out a structure fire at an apartment building in Pittsfield Saturday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
2 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on I-290 in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people were killed Saturday in a rollover crash on Interstate 290, Massachusetts State Police said. The two vehicle crash happened at about 7 a.m. on I-290 east in Worcester near exit 24, state police said. Two people in a 2001 Nissan Frontier -- a 65-year-old...
Two killed in crash on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people died following a two-car crash on I-290 in Worcester Saturday morning. State Police said the crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway at Exit 24. The two people inside a 2001 Nissan Frontier, which had rolled over, were suffering from serious injuries.
WNYT
Pets missing in Pittsfield house fire
Two pet cats are missing after a fire broke out at a home in Pittsfield, Saturday afternoon. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, the house was deemed salvageable with most of the fire contained to the kitchen, but spread throughout the house- including the second floor and the attic.
westernmassnews.com
Showers end early, muggy seasonable start to August
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Weak low pressure brought us some showers overnight, but they will be moving out early this morning giving way to some sunshine by mid-morning. Today will be warm and muggy, but seasonable with highs in the low to middle 80′s. Dew points will settle into the low to middle 60′s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcycle crash on I-391 S in Chicopee leaves man in hospital
A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on I-391 South in Chicopee Friday evening.
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to crash in the area of Central High in Springfield Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Isabel Street. According to Police, the motorcycle rider was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating serious crash in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -A serious motor vehicle crash in Chicopee closed down Memorial Drive near Montgomery street for hours Friday. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck. The scene was blocked off to traffic for much of the afternoon as police investigated, but has since reopened. Chicopee Police...
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to single motorcycle collision on 391-S in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on 3-91 South in Chicopee Friday evening. Officials told Western Mass News that a 21-year-old male from Chicopee was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The motorcycle involved in the crash was a 2017 Yamaha FZ1000. Western Mass News will...
Man taken to hospital after motorcycle-car crash in Springfield
A local man was taken to Baystate Medical Center after an accident involving a motorcycle and car on Friday.
Car crashes into building in Pittsfield
Pittsfield Police responded to reports of a car into a building Wednesday night around 9:50 p.m. Officers said a car crashed into 87 Wahconah Street which is the former Johnnie’s Beach Club.
Storm damage reports for western Massachusetts
Thunderstorms came through parts of western Massachusetts Thursday evening causing torrential rain and flooding.
westernmassnews.com
Child vaccine clinic held in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The West Springfield Health Department held a vaccine clinic for children over six months old Sunday. The clinic was held at the West Springfield Council on Aging on Park Street from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Eastern Region Ski Show Tournament continues into second day
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Water skiers headed to Northampton for day two of the regional ski show tournament Sunday. Sunday afternoon teams worked together to put on an hour-long performance. The show featured music, theatrical themes, and lots of amazing water skiers. Individual competitions were held Saturday. “You have ballot lines,...
Athol man killed after car falls off jack during repairs
ATHOL, Mass. — The family of a man killed while working under a car in Athol Wednesday hopes awareness of their tragedy prevents another family’s heartache. Michael Horne, Sr., was repairing his son’s car in the driveway when the car fell off the jack and pinned him.
Neighbors and firefighters rescue pets as fire devastates Auburn home
AUBURN — Neighbors and firefighters came to the rescue Saturday afternoon after two pets were trapped in a three-alarm fire that scorched the garage and above crawl space of a home on Pickering Street. The fire was reported at 2:02 p.m. Four firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, according to Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Johnson. ...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Police find missing man
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke say they have found a missing man safe!. Holyoke Police Detective Jennifer Sattler earlier today told Western Mass News that 71-year-old Maurice Dufresne of Holyoke had not been home in at least 30 hours and area residents were expressing concerns for his well-being.
Comments / 0