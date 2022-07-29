ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyne City Water Mains to Shut Down for Construction August 2

 2 days ago
Photo Courtesy of The City of Boyne City

As part of Boyne City’s Lincoln Street reconstruction project, water mains in southern Boyne City will be shut down Tuesday, August 2 due to the installation of new water mains near Grant and Lincoln Streets, according to the City of Boyne City.

Water is expected to shut down at approximately 8 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m.

The City says the contractor will work to keep the time without water as short as possible, but unexpected circumstances may require a longer shut down.

The following streets are expected to have their water shut off during construction:

  • East Pine – S. East to east end
  • East Cedar – S. East to Grant
  • East Lincoln – S. East to M-75/Boyne Avenue
  • Morgan Street – S. East to Grant
  • High Street
  • Alice Street
  • Earl Street
  • Grant Street– E. Pine to Morgan
  • East Street – E. Pine to Morgan

The City says customers are encouraged to stockpile on water for use during construction, and state public restrooms and an inside tap for filling containers at the 1910 Building at Division and Park Streets and City Hall will be available during the outage.

Once water is restored, it will be safe for all uses.

Any questions should be directed to the Boyne City City Hall at 231-582-6597.

