Businesses prepare for boost with Chiefs camp

The sound of fans cheering isn’t all that’s heard in St. Joseph during the three weeks of Chiefs training camp. Cash registers in town also are ringing up sales as crowds visit the city to see their NFL heroes on the practice field.

The 12th year of Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University began Thursday. Brett Esely, director of development and sports commission at the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the impact of the camp on Buchanan County is huge.