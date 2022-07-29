Child Care Crisis: Springfield businesses offer unique solutions for child care

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University received new money to finish an underpass project on campus. The school received $750,000 to complete the project. The school had already spent $3.5 million on the project near the intersection of Grand and National. Construction started in the fall of 2021 when MSU discovered storm sewer pipes had to be rerouted. It prompted the university to ask for more money.

