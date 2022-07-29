Child Care Crisis: Springfield businesses offer unique solutions for child care

www.ky3.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ Coombs
Related
KYTV
Child Care Crisis: Finding solutions to cut costs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An estimated 11,000 kids in the Ozarks need child care but have nowhere to go. Since the pandemic, centers are closing at an alarming rate. This forces parents to quit their jobs or make other arrangements. It’s not uncommon for parents to pay hundreds of dollars...
sgfcitizen.org
Child care is unaffordable for many families. Here’s one Springfield solution
This week, the Springfield Daily Citizen and KY3 News are spotlighting the region’s child care crisis. It is a multifaceted problem, and some local experts admit they don’t know where to start to solve it. That’s because every angle to the issue presents challenges. The Daily Citizen...
sgfcitizen.org
Lack of child care is forcing people out of work. Can more companies follow Mercy’s lead?
This week, the Springfield Daily Citizen and KY3 News are spotlighting the region’s child care crisis. It is a multifaceted problem, and some local experts admit they don’t know where to start to solve it. That’s because every angle to the issue presents challenges. The Daily Citizen...
KYTV
Teachers ask for community support through Amazon wish lists
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School is right around the corner, and teachers are trying to prepare their classrooms. You can help supply a classroom by purchasing items on your favorite teacher’s amazon wish list. Teachers are allocated a budget each year to supply their classrooms with educational materials. Sometimes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sgfcitizen.org
There are empty nursery rooms across Springfield, but no staff. Here’s one idea to change that
This week, the Springfield Daily Citizen and KY3 News are spotlighting the region’s child care crisis. It is a multifaceted problem, and some local experts admit they don’t know where to start to solve it. That’s because every angle to the issue presents challenges. The Daily Citizen...
KYTV
Springfield-Greene Health Dept. receives grant for shingles immunization program
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene Health Department received the largest grant ever provided for its shingles immunization and education program from the Greene County Senior Citizens’ Services Fund Board. The grant, approved by Springfield City Council, provides $396,097 to make shingles vaccinations available at no charge to any...
sgfcitizen.org
SPS is giving away tons of back-to-school supplies and services
Springfield Public Schools is hosting a “Back to School Bash” at the Springfield Expo Center this Saturday. From 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. families can stop by and receive a number of free items and services that help prepare students and families for the return to school on Aug. 22.
Dirt 66 project adds 25 miles of trails to Fellows Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Saturday was the celebration of Greene County’s most recent addition to a major trail initiative in the Ozarks. Partners for the Dirt 66 project, including City Utilities, and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, attended the ribbon cutting. “It is very easy for folks starting out on a mountain bike, hiking, and trail running.” […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Springfield’s Convoy of Hope celebrates milestone Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope celebrated milestone Saturday. The nonprofit eclipsed helping 200 million people since it was founded in 1994. In the last 28 years, the organization has responded to disasters worldwide. On Saturday, the organization handed out food to Springfield residents at the Back...
KYTV
Springfield hospitals will not tolerate violence against staff
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Healthcare leaders are reporting increased assaults on employees and stating that violence will not be tolerated. Hospitals are implementing policies to try to prevent an attack from happening. CoxHealth recently posted signs on campus stating that violence would not be tolerated and violators could be prosecuted. The...
Affordable housing development breaks ground in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A new affordable housing development being built by The Kitchen, Inc. will offer a place to live for senior citizens and veterans. Maplewood Villas will be located on Chestnut Expressway just west of West Bypass. The Kitchen broke ground Thursday on the 44-unit project. Every unit will be accessible from the ground […]
KYTV
Battlefield Fire Protection District demolishing old training tower
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Battlefield Fire Protection District announced it is accepting bids to demolish its old training tower. Officials say the 30-year-old structure has started to shed sections of concrete, has a stairway that has begun to rust, and has an air filtration system that needs replacing. At...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
KY3 story helps Springfield Music store get its stolen guitars back
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves stole guitars worth thousands from a Springfield Music store. And store surveillance caught theft. Those guitars are back in the store, all thanks to police and customers sharing our original story. Cheryl Bodendieck is the store manager of Ernie Williamson Music. And she credited their...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Police and neighborhoods coming together
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield is coming together with the Springfield Police Department and other agencies will be participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2. National Night Out is a way to bring neighborhoods and police together. The following neighborhoods are holding activities for...
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield Police Chief explains how SPD will enforce new homeless camping law
Following the recent passage of House Bill 1606 — which will ban homeless people from camping or sleeping on state-owned lands — Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams explained how officers within his department will enforce the law. The law was signed by Gov. Mike Parson in June and...
Springfield Business Journal
CoxHealth VP in Branson dies
David Strong, vice president and chief financial officer at Cox Medical Center Branson, has died, the health care system announced. His obituary on the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory website does not list a cause of death. Strong, 60, died July 23. William Mahoney, president of Cox Medical Center Branson,...
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported several outages across the city on Saturday. At the peak of the outages, nearly 2,000 customers lost power. Many lost power for several hours. The majority of the outages happened around South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. Crews worked much of the...
KYTV
Missouri State University receives more funding to complete underpass project
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University received new money to finish an underpass project on campus. The school received $750,000 to complete the project. The school had already spent $3.5 million on the project near the intersection of Grand and National. Construction started in the fall of 2021 when MSU discovered storm sewer pipes had to be rerouted. It prompted the university to ask for more money.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work on Outer Road 44 and 13 in Greene County to start this week
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Starting Monday, MoDOT will be repaving Outer Road 44 and Outer Road 13 in several areas in Greene county. The areas span from Springfield to Strafford. Here is a list of locations and times from MoDOT:. Mondays – Fridays during daytime hours, 7...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department inducts 24 new recruits
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new batch of 24 much-needed officers at the Springfield Police Department, and with short staffing issues, administrators are relieved. Officer Greg Anderson, the primary recruiter for SPD, said he is proud. “It’s very rewarding,” said Officer Anderson. “It’s kind of like seeing your...
Comments / 0