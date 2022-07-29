Oregon Tech awarded a $1M federal grant for air quality research; faculty to create a new research center

www.klamathfallsnews.org
KDRV
DEQ smoke advisory issued for part of Southern Oregon due to McKinney Fire
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon is issuing an air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties through Friday. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today issued an air quality advisory effective Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.
KTVZ
Three Oregon firefighting task forces head south to help protect N. Calif. communities from the McKinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal mobilized three structural task forces Sunday at the request of California to head south and help battle the fast-growing McKinney Fire, which has burned more than 50,000 acres near Klamath, Calif., and has prompted evacuations, including areas of Yreka.
ijpr.org
Rejoining a landscape: Southern Oregon coalition moves forward with I-5 wildlife crossings
One morning in late March, Charlie Schelz, an ecologist with the Bureau of Land Management, hiked across a steel railroad bridge that spans Interstate 5 near Siskiyou Summit, four-and-a-half miles from the Oregon-California border. Gravel crunched under his feet as a ceaseless river of cars and trucks roared below. At the end of the bridge, Schelz set down his backpack and unlocked the cable that secured a trail camera to a tree.
opb.org
McKinney Fire continues growth in California, just miles from Oregon border
Fire crews are protecting structures from the McKinney Fire in a large rural area of Northern California’s Siskiyou County, west of Interstate 5. The fire, which started after several days of intense lightning storms, has prompted evacuations in areas of Yreka west of I-5. The fire showed little progress towards Yreka on Sunday, according to officials.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ With wildfire risk increasing, firefighters train and stage in Klamath Falls
Hose lays and home assessments were on the agenda as a firefighters gathered in Klamath County. Fire crews from Lane County were pre-positioned by the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal due to the increasing threat of wildfire. The task force includes 14 firefighters, four engines, and a water tender.
iheart.com
Smokey Days Increased In 2021
The 2021 wildfire season continued a pattern of more acres burned in Oregon creating poor air quality for longer periods of time. These are among the findings in a newly updated report from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. The annual report, Wildfire Smoke Trends and the Air Quality Index,...
theashlandchronicle.com
DEQ Issues Penalty to Ashland Business
Gas station fined for failing to submit annual reports. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued eight penalties totaling $184,545 in June for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $114,089. Alleged violations include a winery discharging wastewater...
KGW
OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites
PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
KTVL
Crater graduate launches sneaker side-hustle into growing entrepreneurship
CENTRAL POINT — Colton Vranes spent his Covid-caused downtime reselling his and his brother’s shoes, little did he know that side-hustle would turn into a profitable business less than two years later. Reselling Secrets is the business born almost a year after Vranes started reselling previously owned sneakers...
KDRV
ODF Firefighters knock down several small fires across Jackson County
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have been kept busy across Jackson County on Saturday. According to ODF Southwest, crews have responded to four small fires across county during the early parts of Saturday morning. Here is the latest information that NewsWatch 12 has been able to find...
State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Siskiyou County. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the effects of the McKinney Fire are the reason for the decision. Almost 2,000 residents were forced to evacuate as their homes were destroyed and critical infrastructure was threatened. The blaze […]
Mount Shasta Herald
Out-of-control creek threatens to dry up Siskiyou County town
Flash floods rushing down Mt. Shasta have put an entire town's water supply in jeopardy and could hamper its volunteer fire department should a fire break out. The potential calamity is playing out in the small Siskiyou County town of McCloud where on the outskirts sits a system of pipes that carry pure spring water to residents' taps and fire hydrants.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned over 52,000 acres
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — For the most up-to-date information on the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County, please click here. McKinneyFire has currently burned 52,498 acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire. No word yet on containment. Update: JULY 31 11:00 AM. Klamath National Forest is now reporting the...
KDRV
Jackson County Search & Rescue teams rescue dozens of Pacific Crest Trail Hikers as McKinney Fire continues to grow
HORNBROOK, Calif.-- As the McKinney Fire continues to explode across the Klamath National Forest, search and rescue crews are racing across Siskiyou County to get residents to safety. But with crews spread so thin across the county, hikers along the Pacific Crest Trail near the Oregon/California border, needed help getting...
kqennewsradio.com
TRIPLE DIGITS FRIDAY, NEW RECORD HIGH FOR MEDFORD
Triple digit temperatures continued around southern Oregon Friday, with Medford setting a new record for the date. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 114 degrees at the Medford airport. The previous record for July 29th was 109 degrees, set in 2015. The Roseburg Regional Airport had a high of 102 degrees., The record for the date was 106 degrees, set in 2009.
KTVL
Two Eagle Point raids result in massive haul of unlicensed cannabis, thousands in fines
EAGLE POINT — Law enforcement conducted searches and seizures at two separate properties in Eagle Point, resulting in the destruction of 11,182 plants and more than 1,300 lbs. of processed black-market cannabis. The cases were not connected. The first raid occurred on July 28 on the 2300 block of...
theashlandchronicle.com
Illegal Marijuana Task Force Raids Two Separate Properties, Seizes & Destroys 11k Plants, 1.3k lbs. Processed Black-Market Cannabis
EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Patrol deputies served multiple search warrants this week on properties near Eagle Point, Ore. The warrants resulted in the seizure and destruction of 11,182 plants, and more than 1,300 lbs. of processed black-market cannabis. At this time there is no evidence suggesting the cases are connected.
kqennewsradio.com
HOT WEATHER CONTINUES WITH MEDFORD SETTING A RECORD HIGH FOR THE DATE
Hot weather continues in much of southern Oregon with Medford setting a record high for the date on Thursday, while Roseburg did not. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 111 degrees in Medford. The previous record for July 28th was 108 degrees, set in 2009. Roseburg got to 99 degrees. The record for the date was also 108 degrees. It too was set during a heat wave in 2009.
Klamath Falls News
McKinney and China 2 Fire Update for July 31, 2022
YREKA, Calif. - Activity on both fires moderated into the evening as a heavy smoke inversion settled over the fire. The fire became active again at about midnight. Crews were actively engaged in structure protection overnight, especially in the Klamath River area. Little progression was observed on the fire’s edge closest to Yreka City.
nypressnews.com
Northern California forest fire forces evacuations as heat breaks all-time records
A fire burning amid all-time record heat and thunderstorms producing dry lightning has forced evacuations in Northern California’s Siskiyou County. The McKinney fire started about 1½ miles west of Walker Creek Bridge, on the south side of the Klamath River, Klamath National Forest officials said in a tweet shortly before 3 p.m.
