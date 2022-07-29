ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State to fully close Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program on August 12

By Press Release
Klamath Falls News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.klamathfallsnews.org

Comments / 2

Related
yachatsnews.com

Oregon Employment Department believes impact will be small when it transitions to new computer system in September

Oregon businesses and workers will begin to see the rollout of a new computer system for the Employment Department after more than a decade of false starts and frustrations. When the transition is completed in more than three years, the new system will automate employer payroll and tax records, employee claims and benefits from the state unemployment trust fund — and also contributions and benefits for Oregon’s new program of paid family leave, which starts in 2023.
OREGON STATE
cannonbeachgazette.com

Wyden, Merkley welcome federal approval of Oregon’s state meat inspection program

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today welcomed approval by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) of Oregon’s rules and regulations for a state meat inspection program that meets USDA standards. The USDA approval follows a letter from Wyden and Merkley to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, as...
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon crews sent to help fight California’s largest wildfire this year

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fire growth as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Legislature#Oregonians#The U S Department#Treasury#Oerap#Ohcs
thelundreport.org

Even Without COVID Surge, Oregon Hospitals Nearly Full

A lack of hospital bed capacity coupled with staffing shortages has health care workers across Oregon on high alert. On a Wednesday in late July, only one intensive care unit bed was available among four counties, including the bulk of the Columbia River Gorge from Hood River to the rural town of Mayville in Gilliam County, nearly two hours away. The four-county region has only six ICU beds and 12 non-ICU hospital beds.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

McKinney Fire continues growth in California, just miles from Oregon border

Fire crews are protecting structures from the McKinney Fire in a large rural area of Northern California’s Siskiyou County, west of Interstate 5. The fire, which started after several days of intense lightning storms, has prompted evacuations in areas of Yreka west of I-5. The fire showed little progress towards Yreka on Sunday, according to officials.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
opb.org

Unearthing the story of Japanese immigrants at site of former Oregon lumber company town

Your browser does not support the audio element. The classic black-and-white photos from early decades of the American West often fail to capture the diversity of the people who came here. Chinese migrants helped build the railroads and were big in gold mining. Basque people from Spain became known for sheep herding. The first Filipino cannery workers arrived around the turn of the last century. Now, Oregon archaeologists are on the surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in a now-vanished lumber company town.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Majority of Oregon counties will see Magic Mushrooms back on November ballot

SALEM, Ore. — From a tourist attraction in the early 1900's speculated to hold healing powers in its mineral springs, to a medical center and most recently a lodge and retreat, Buckhorn Mineral Springs Ranch still maintains many of its original structures. The old-time charm of the 124-acre ranch is one of the reasons Myles Katz says he was drawn to buy the place for $3.6 million last year with the intent of turning it into a psilocybin retreat.
SALEM, OR
KGW

Company wants $14M to get out of Oregon mega dairy

SALEM, Ore. — The company that bought a troubled mega dairy plant in northern Oregon several years ago may be ready to give up their efforts toward reopening it, according to new documents that show repeated setbacks. Easterday Dairy has been repeatedly cited for failing to bring nitrate levels...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregonians pump their own gasoline during heat wave emergency

Oregonians in 25 counties can pump their own gasoline through Sunday, when Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration for extreme heat ends. The declaration allowed the State Fire Marshall to temporarily change state rules on self-service pumping to protect station workers from spending too much time in the heat. On...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Indigenous Survivors: Oregon women raise voices of resilience

No one story can encapsulate the trauma that Indigenous survivors of domestic and sexual violence have endured. But taken together, the stories of three Indigenous survivors in Oregon show what it means to forgive, to raise a child in a painful world, to find the strength to keep fighting, to build a community and find a home.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Drazan, Johnson, Kotek spar over guns, abortion, homelessness in first Oregon governor debate Friday

WELCHES — The three women running to be Oregon’s next governor sparred over abortion, homelessness, guns and climate change in their first debate on Friday. Friday’s forum, hosted by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association at a resort in Welches, was the unofficial start of the general election campaign and the first time Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson met on the debate stage. But the three have debated publicly and privately during their past years in the state Legislature.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Free AC units delivered to eligible Oregonians this week amid heat wave

The Oregon Health Authority began distributing air conditioning units to Oregonians most at risk for heat-related illness amid record setting temperatures this week. The health authority worked with the Oregon Department of Human Services to deliver hundreds of portable air conditioning units to community service providers — including distribution of 500 air conditioners just last weekend.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Wildfires burning between Bend and Crater Lake after lightning storms

KLAMATH, Ore. — Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires burning in the forests between Bend and Crater Lake in Southern Oregon this weekend. As of early Sunday, the Windigo Fire has burned more than 100 acres of timber in the Umpqua National Forest. It was first reported Saturday afternoon near Forest Service Road 60 along the Douglas-Klamath county line, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
BEND, OR
KGW

OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites

PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy