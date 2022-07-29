State to fully close Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program on August 12

www.klamathfallsnews.org
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Employment Department believes impact will be small when it transitions to new computer system in September
Oregon businesses and workers will begin to see the rollout of a new computer system for the Employment Department after more than a decade of false starts and frustrations. When the transition is completed in more than three years, the new system will automate employer payroll and tax records, employee claims and benefits from the state unemployment trust fund — and also contributions and benefits for Oregon’s new program of paid family leave, which starts in 2023.
KTVZ
Three Oregon firefighting task forces head south to help protect N. Calif. communities from the McKinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal mobilized three structural task forces Sunday at the request of California to head south and help battle the fast-growing McKinney Fire, which has burned more than 50,000 acres near Klamath, Calif., and has prompted evacuations, including areas of Yreka.
cannonbeachgazette.com
Wyden, Merkley welcome federal approval of Oregon’s state meat inspection program
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today welcomed approval by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) of Oregon’s rules and regulations for a state meat inspection program that meets USDA standards. The USDA approval follows a letter from Wyden and Merkley to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, as...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon crews sent to help fight California’s largest wildfire this year
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fire growth as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
thelundreport.org
Even Without COVID Surge, Oregon Hospitals Nearly Full
A lack of hospital bed capacity coupled with staffing shortages has health care workers across Oregon on high alert. On a Wednesday in late July, only one intensive care unit bed was available among four counties, including the bulk of the Columbia River Gorge from Hood River to the rural town of Mayville in Gilliam County, nearly two hours away. The four-county region has only six ICU beds and 12 non-ICU hospital beds.
opb.org
McKinney Fire continues growth in California, just miles from Oregon border
Fire crews are protecting structures from the McKinney Fire in a large rural area of Northern California’s Siskiyou County, west of Interstate 5. The fire, which started after several days of intense lightning storms, has prompted evacuations in areas of Yreka west of I-5. The fire showed little progress towards Yreka on Sunday, according to officials.
opb.org
Unearthing the story of Japanese immigrants at site of former Oregon lumber company town
Your browser does not support the audio element. The classic black-and-white photos from early decades of the American West often fail to capture the diversity of the people who came here. Chinese migrants helped build the railroads and were big in gold mining. Basque people from Spain became known for sheep herding. The first Filipino cannery workers arrived around the turn of the last century. Now, Oregon archaeologists are on the surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in a now-vanished lumber company town.
New Oregon law establishes renter’s rights to install AC units
As many in the Portland metro try to cool off from this week's heat wave, some are having to overcome obstacles with their landlords when it comes to air conditioning. Earlier in 2022, a law was passed to allow renters the right to air conditioning, but some landlords are still fighting it through fines and notices.
nbc16.com
Majority of Oregon counties will see Magic Mushrooms back on November ballot
SALEM, Ore. — From a tourist attraction in the early 1900's speculated to hold healing powers in its mineral springs, to a medical center and most recently a lodge and retreat, Buckhorn Mineral Springs Ranch still maintains many of its original structures. The old-time charm of the 124-acre ranch is one of the reasons Myles Katz says he was drawn to buy the place for $3.6 million last year with the intent of turning it into a psilocybin retreat.
Company wants $14M to get out of Oregon mega dairy
SALEM, Ore. — The company that bought a troubled mega dairy plant in northern Oregon several years ago may be ready to give up their efforts toward reopening it, according to new documents that show repeated setbacks. Easterday Dairy has been repeatedly cited for failing to bring nitrate levels...
klcc.org
Oregonians pump their own gasoline during heat wave emergency
Oregonians in 25 counties can pump their own gasoline through Sunday, when Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration for extreme heat ends. The declaration allowed the State Fire Marshall to temporarily change state rules on self-service pumping to protect station workers from spending too much time in the heat. On...
Oregon State Hospital extends incentive pay days before it was set to expire
The state agreed at the last minute to extend its policy of paying Oregon State Hospital staff members at higher rates for picking up extra shifts days before the incentive was set to expire. The Department of Administrative Services reached an agreement with AFSCME Oregon, the union that represents most...
Indigenous Survivors: Oregon women raise voices of resilience
No one story can encapsulate the trauma that Indigenous survivors of domestic and sexual violence have endured. But taken together, the stories of three Indigenous survivors in Oregon show what it means to forgive, to raise a child in a painful world, to find the strength to keep fighting, to build a community and find a home.
yachatsnews.com
Drazan, Johnson, Kotek spar over guns, abortion, homelessness in first Oregon governor debate Friday
WELCHES — The three women running to be Oregon’s next governor sparred over abortion, homelessness, guns and climate change in their first debate on Friday. Friday’s forum, hosted by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association at a resort in Welches, was the unofficial start of the general election campaign and the first time Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson met on the debate stage. But the three have debated publicly and privately during their past years in the state Legislature.
opb.org
Free AC units delivered to eligible Oregonians this week amid heat wave
The Oregon Health Authority began distributing air conditioning units to Oregonians most at risk for heat-related illness amid record setting temperatures this week. The health authority worked with the Oregon Department of Human Services to deliver hundreds of portable air conditioning units to community service providers — including distribution of 500 air conditioners just last weekend.
Wildfires burning between Bend and Crater Lake after lightning storms
KLAMATH, Ore. — Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires burning in the forests between Bend and Crater Lake in Southern Oregon this weekend. As of early Sunday, the Windigo Fire has burned more than 100 acres of timber in the Umpqua National Forest. It was first reported Saturday afternoon near Forest Service Road 60 along the Douglas-Klamath county line, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Chronicle
Oregon Law Establishes Renters’ Right to AC, But Some Landlords Threaten Fines Over Air Conditioners
After nearly 100 Oregonians died in last year’s sweltering heat wave, the state Legislature passed a bill giving tenants the right to have air conditioning units in their apartments. But as the region faces another heat wave this week, some Oregon renters say their landlords have nonetheless threatened them...
KGW
OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites
PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
These 11 Oregon counties should mask up amid BA.5-fueled COVID surge, according to CDC
Eleven Oregon counties are being recommended to mask up for the next week or so still as COVID-19 continues to surge on a local level, according to the latest community risk level guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
