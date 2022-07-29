ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump, LIV Golf finally got Saudi connections to 9/11 attention — for now | Mike Kelly

By Mike Kelly, NorthJersey.com
 2 days ago

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Brett Eagleson stood on a patch of dried grass on Friday morning, his voice rising as he attempted to out-shout the snort and screech of trucks on Route 206.

He smiled, though. Eagleson, of Middletown, Connecticut, who lost his father in the 9/11 attacks and has spent much of the last 21 years raising his voice to draw the public's eye to the increasingly credible evidence of that a group of Saudi Arabian officials played a role in America’s deadliest day of terrorism, feels he has crossed a difficult threshold.

“We are getting attention,” he said, stopping to add: “Finally.”

Attention or not, it’s been a bittersweet, often painful week for victims of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and their families and friends.

Just two miles from the lawn by this town’s library, where Eagleson gathered with three dozen 9/11 victims and their relatives on Friday morning, former President Donald J. Trump was playing host at his 520-acre Trump National Golf Club to the latest leg of the LIV golf tour that is financed by an investment fund controlled by the Saudi government.  The 54-hole tournament, which began Friday afternoon and featured such stars as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia was scheduled to end Sunday.

What’s painful, say 9/11 families, is that a former president would support such a Saudi-financed venture in the wake of the recent release of thousands of pages of declassified FBI investigative reports showing that at least a dozen Saudi government officials provided logistical and possible financial assistance to the Islamist terrorists who carried out the 9/11 attacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1R0G_0gy1xNL700

More Mike Kelly: Saudi links to 9/11 are the unspoken secret at Trump's LIV Golf tournament

Another round of pain 9/11 families grieve anew as Saudi LIV tournament gets underway at Trump's NJ golf course

Trump's LIV support backfires

But, in what may be a silver lining in this dismal cloud, it turns out that the Saudi golf tournament — and Trump’s support for it — appears to have re-focused public scrutiny on the 9/11 attacks and the FBI evidence of Saudi support for the 19 Islamist operatives of Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida terror network who hijacked four commercial jetliners.

The hijackers — 15 were Saudi citizens — crashed two jetliners into New York City’s World Trade Center twin towers, a third into the Pentagon in Northern Virginia and a fourth into a farm field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people died.  In the ensuing years, several thousand more rescue workers and others perished from health problems which emerged after they were exposed to toxic dust when the Trade Center’s twin towers collapsed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMmLr_0gy1xNL700

In recent weeks, the 9/11 community — as many victims and families call themselves — stepped up their appeals to Trump to cancel his support for the LIV golf tour which is bankrolled by $2 billion from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment fund. But Trump doubled-down, not only making a point of praising the Saudi financial backing for the upstart LIV golf league but also falsely claiming that “nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11.”

Trump’s words seem to have backfired. The man who built a reputation and business career — not to mention a presidential campaign — with savvy marketing, may have met his match in Eagleson and others in the 9/11 community.

Just as the Saudis were attempting to buy a windfall of positive publicity by supporting a new professional sports venture and sending a message to the world that their closed Islamic society was trying to branch out to the modern world, they have drawn a spotlight on their links to 9/11 which they have spent much of the past two decades trying to avoid or deny.

“It’s a total publicity turnaround,” Eagleson said.  “This is a golden opportunity for us. Timing is everything.”

As for Trump, Eagleson added: “Every time he opens his mouth, it’s good for us. Keep talking, Trump.”

“I get the feeling over this past week that we’re finally getting our message out,” said Dennis McGinley of Haworth, New Jersey, who lost his brother, Daniel, of Ridgewood, New Jersey, on 9/11. “I’m just hoping that next week when the media and everyone moves on and the tournament is over that it’s not crickets.”

On Friday morning, McGinley joined his three brothers in this Central New Jersey farming community where other 9/11 victims and their relatives gathered for a protest against Trump and the Saudis.

They were greeted by a wide variety of news media. But this time, camera crews from the Golf Channel and ESPN showed up, too. The group was also greeted an occasional car passing by, honking its horn or with its driver shouting "Go home." Local police forced them to gather on a portion of the acre-sized library lawn that was nearest to the noise of Route 206.

“We are striking while the iron is hot,” said McGinley’s brother, Tom, 57, an electronics salesman from Toms River. “Trump doesn’t give a crap about anybody.  He only cares about the bottom line and making money.”

Not all the 9/11 protestors came to trash Trump, however.

“I’m an avid Trump supporter,” said Pete Troisi, 62, a retired project manager, who drove from Toms River, New Jersey, with Tom McGinley.

“I voted for Trump and I would vote for him again,” Troisi said, adding that he believes that Trump’s support for the Saudi golf league is wrong and more Americans and political leaders need to pay attention to the FBI evidence.

“The knot needs to be untied,” Troisi said. “The American people need to know what really happened on 9/11.  Regardless of how bad it is, we need to know. And there needs to be justice. It’s not right. It’s appalling.”

9/11 is no longer 'old news'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5F4M_0gy1xNL700

How this latest saga in the 9/11 narrative will unfold is still difficult to predict. On Friday morning, Eagleson brought red baseball caps featuring the logo of his non-profit group, “9/11 Justice.”  He walked through the lobby of the Marriott Hotel in nearby Bridgewater, New Jersey, where many of the golfers stayed.

Eagleson offered hats to several LIV golf tour staffers. They turned them down. Eagleson then left several hats by the door of a golfer.

“I don’t know who the player is, but when he opens the door, he’ll see our hats,” Eagleson said.

On Friday afternoon, no golfer wore a “9/11 Justice” hat.  Many fans sported red baseball caps that Trump sold with his message, “Make America Great Again.” But, according to NJ.com, at least one fan briefly heckled golfer Phil Mickelson. As Mickelson was about to hit is first shot, the fan reportedly yelled: "Do it for the Saudi royal family."

Such scenes underscore how the increasingly complicated politics of Saudi Arabia and 9/11 have now mingled with America’s increasingly divided politics and Trump’s own presidential ambitions. The Saudi issue — and its impact on politics — was further complicated earlier this month when President Joe Biden journeyed to the Middle East kingdom and met with members of the royal family in efforts to increase oil exports to the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3topMf_0gy1xNL700

On Thursday, Trump strongly hinted that he planned to run again, telling this columnist that “Ah, you’re gonna be so happy. We’ll let you know pretty soon, OK?”

How Trump’s missteps this week in his comments about the Saudi link to 9/11 may impact his political future is also difficult to predict. For now, however, he — and the Saudis — have re-opened many painful wounds.

Juliette Scauso, 25, who grew up on Long Island and lost her father, Dennis, a New York City firefighter, in the collapse of the trade center’s twin towers and gathered with others to protest the golf tournament, said she is grateful that the painful story of 9/11 is no longer “old news.”

“I don’t believe the murder of 3,000 Americans and the ever-increasing death toll of thousands of injured and ill Americans should ever be considered old news,” Scauso said. “Yet, here I am, over 20 years later, fighting for justice and accountability when it comes to the murder of my father and countless others.”

The passage of time, however, was very much on the minds of the 9/11 victims and their families. Two decades, many said, is far too long to wait for the full story of 9/11 to emerge.

Jay Winuk, who lost his brother Glenn at the trade center, knows that pain all too well. In recent years, Winuk said his mother and father have died without knowing the full story of 9/11.  He said he expects many others in the 9/11 community may die before all the evidence is released.

“It’s been clear for many years that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is playing the long game here,” Winuk told the gathering of 9/11 victims who gathered near the Bedminster library on Friday. "These loving souls did not get to see justice served or accountability for those responsible. “Just imagine if that was your family.”

Winuk’s voice choked as he said the words. He paused a few seconds, then added: “We’re not going away. Not any of us here.”

Mike Kelly is an award-winning columnist for NorthJersey.com as well as the author of three critically acclaimed non-fiction books and a podcast and documentary film producer. To get unlimited access to his insightful thoughts on how we live life in New Jersey, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: kellym@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Trump, LIV Golf finally got Saudi connections to 9/11 attention — for now | Mike Kelly

