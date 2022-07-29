UFC 277 ‘Embedded’ videos (Eps. 4-5): ‘She slipped on a banana peel’

Julianna Pena’s brief reign as Bantamweight queenpin has come to an end. At UFC 277 last night (Sat., July 30, 2022), Amanda Nunes took back the women’s 135-pound belt with a powerful performance that saw “Lioness” knock down Pena multiple times early in their fight (watch highlights here). There was no finish though, just 25 minutes of punishment, which will require a trip to the plastic surgeon for Pena.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO