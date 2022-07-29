UFC 277 ‘Embedded’ videos (Eps. 4-5): ‘She slipped on a banana peel’

www.mmamania.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry LeaseGlenn Heights, TX
Dallas Calling on Residents to Report Overgrown LotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
411mania.com
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
Dana White: Julianna Peña lost 'big chunk' of forehead at UFC 277, needs surgery
DALLAS – UFC president Dana White says Julianna Pena needs to prioritize her health in the aftermath of a “completely dominant” title-fight loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) fell short in her highly anticipated main event rematch with Nunes (22-5 MMA,...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
Amanda Nunes says she could've finished Julianna Peña at UFC 277, didn't to prove first fight was 'lucky'
DALLAS – Amanda Nunes says she intentionally dragged her UFC 277 fight with Julianna Peña to the final bell in order to prove a point. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas with a lopsided beatdown over the course of five rounds that resulted in a unanimous decision win to regain the women’s bantamweight title.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
2022 WWE SummerSlam results: live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
The 35th edition of SummerSlam goes down on Saturday night when the WWE lands in Nashville. The card is loaded with big matches, as it is every summer, though no match will be bigger than the main event Last Man Standing clash between undisputed champion Roman Reigns and bitter rival Brock Lesnar.
UFC 277 play-by-play and live results
DALLAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 277 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). UFC 277 takes place Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card...
UFC 277 results: Amanda Nunes avenges loss to Julianna Peña, becomes champ-champ again in bloody battle
Amanda Nunes is the new women’s bantamweight champion – again. In the UFC 277 main event, Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) defeated Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43) to become double champion for the second time. The bout sat atop the card Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena headed to plastic surgeon after UFC 277 mauling from Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena’s brief reign as Bantamweight queenpin has come to an end. At UFC 277 last night (Sat., July 30, 2022), Amanda Nunes took back the women’s 135-pound belt with a powerful performance that saw “Lioness” knock down Pena multiple times early in their fight (watch highlights here). There was no finish though, just 25 minutes of punishment, which will require a trip to the plastic surgeon for Pena.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam
At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
PWMania
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
UFC 277 Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Derrick Lewis in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 277 main card features a highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and fan favorite Derrick Lewis. Pavlovich (15-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, with all three wins coming by way of first round TKO. In his most recent effort this past March, the Russian defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov.
Former ESPN Anchor Cari Champion: Execs 'Let Me Know I Didn't Matter' as a Black Woman
Cari Champion, the former ESPN anchor who hosted First Take from 2012-2015, is speaking out about her experience as a Black woman at the sports network. On the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Champion said that executives at ESPN treated her differently than her First Take co-hosts Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dana White thinks Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis was stopped too early: “I would’ve liked to see that fight go on”
UFC President Dana White is in agreement with those who feel the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis fight ended prematurely. The two heavyweights collided on the main card of UFC 277. The action took place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The fight ended in the first round when referee Dan Miragliotta had seen enough after Pavlovich threw heavy leather and Lewis was covering up.
Pena’s Daughter Backed Her Up in Final Face-Off Ahead of UFC 277
The reigning bantamweight champion had a little extra security in her corner ahead of her anticipated rematch against Amanda Nunes.
FOX Sports
Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam
YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
Jake Paul Will Be Ranked By The WBC And Allowed To Fight For World Titles If He Beats Hasim Rahman Jr.
Jake Paul will be ranked by the World Boxing Council if he manages to defeat Hasim Rahman Jr. next weekend - and it means he can start climbing towards world title glory. The YouTuber fights at Madison Square Garden on August 6 and Rahman Jr. will be his first opponent with an established professional record.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
WWE SummerSlam highlights: Brock Lesnar lifts ring with tractor, loses to Roman Reigns in main event
There was some question as to what the future holds for Brock Lesnar following the retirement of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, but the “Beast Incarnate” still showed up to WWE’s SummerSlam last night (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on NBC’s Peacock TV from inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Lesnar met WWE Universal Champion and familiar foe, Roman Reigns, in the main event.
Jake Paul explains Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancellation: 'The pressure starts to set in'
Jake Paul says he knew this would happen from the jump. According to Most Valuable Promotions, Hasim Rahman Jr. deceived the promotion, commission, and Paul about his weight. After Rahman Jr. asked for the bout to shift from cruiserweight (200 pounds) to a contract weight of 215 pounds, the promotion canceled the bout – and the entire Aug. 6 event scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York.
MMAmania.com
Iranian Hulk face off: All hell breaks loose following ‘Kazakh Titan’ face mash (Video)
For a super heavyweight boxing match between a “Hulk” and a “Titan” I was kind of surprised at how small these guys are, particularly when compared to their social media photos. I was even more surprised that “Iranian Hulk” (real name Sajad Gharibi) allowed himself to get punked for the second straight time, failing to learn his lesson after former opponent, Martyn Ford, two-handed him into another dimension last March.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
Comments / 0