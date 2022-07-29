ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation unable to determine cause for Mt. Angel fire

By Dejania Oliver, Salem Statesman Journal
 2 days ago
An investigation into the Mt. Angel fire that destroyed four businesses last fall could not determine a cause for the blaze and reported over $5 million in damages.

The four-alarm fire in October engulfed Harvest Time, Blackbird Granary, Wood Pellet Products and Hiddenbed of Oregon.

The investigation, which closed earlier this year, revealed the origin of the fire was at the lower level of a tower structure. Due to extensive damage, investigators were unable to determine what started the fire.

Mt. Angel Fire Chief Jim Trierweiler said there were “little clues to go on” in determining the cause.

“This was a very big investigation with collaboration of a half a dozen investigators both from public and private sectors working on the cause,” Trierweiler said in an email. “Ultimately, a fire cause needs to be 100% factual with evidence to back it up. There was not supporting evidence to get to the 100% level in this case.”

‘Terrifying at first’

After the fire was put out, local business owners sprang into action.

An auction was put together by Scott Stokely and Kristi Stokely to raise money for the businesses that were lost. Karra Plummer, the owner of Chic Skape, a business that was near the fire, and others were asked to contribute. According to Plummer, the night of the auction they raised over $50,000.

“It was just incredible to see a town come together so fast and so strong,” Plummer said. “It was wonderful.”

Plummer was in a panic the day of the fire as she drove through heavy smoke. When she finally got through the closed roads, she realized her business was safe. She watched as “3 to 4 inches wide” embers littered the ground.

“I just remember it being terrifying at first and then just going into action mode as well,” Plummer said. “’How can we help? What do we do?’”

Businesses adjust

Businesses have adapted since the fire.

Anna Maria Cobb, daughter of Keith Cobb who owns Hiddenbed, got to the scene the day of the fire at 1:30 a.m. and watched as their building was overcome by flames.

Their inventory was lost. The factory they used to create furniture pieces was gone. The only thing left standing was their showroom. It had heavy water damage from the fire engines, which used more than 1 million gallons to help put out the fire.

Cobb said what made their business stand out was the products they manufactured. They have not been able to do that since the fire.

“Post-fire we have only been able to do retailing; we have not yet acquired a new factory,” Cobb said. “It's kind of become apparent to us that we need to get back to doing that in order to really thrive like we were before the fire.”

Hiddenbed was able to relocate to a new showroom in Mt. Angel and opened in December.

As for the site where their business and the other three used to stand, it’s been completely cleaned up.

“There’s nothing left standing now. It's just an empty lot,” Cobb said.

