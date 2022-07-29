ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

More than 10 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The state passed a milestone on Friday as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nearly 2.6 million — about a quarter – of the vaccine doses are booster doses. More than 3.7 million, or 64.6%, of people have received one dose of vaccine, nearly 3.6 million, or 61.5%, have received two doses, and more than 2 million, or 35.1%, of residents are boosted.

Roughly 59% of all vaccine doses were Pfizer, while about 38% were Moderna, and the remaining 3% were Johnson & Johnson.

Throughout July, the total number of vaccine doses administered per week has increased on a weekly basis starting July 3.

Latest COVID-19 numbers

  • New cases reported (Friday): 1,884
  • New deaths reported (this week), confirmed: 27
  • New deaths reported (this week), probable: 15
  • Number hospitalized: 462 (intensive care: 61); up 74 patients from a month ago
  • Seven-day average of daily cases: 1,785 (up 392 cases from one month ago)
  • Seven-day average of confirmed daily deaths: 4 (even from a month ago)
  • Seven-day average of new deaths reported within 30 days of death: 3 (even from a month ago)
  • Seven-day average positivity rate: 14.8% of all COVID-19 tests given
  • Total cases since the start of pandemic: 1,565,215
  • Total confirmed deaths: 13,322
  • Total probable deaths: 1,700

Latest vaccine numbers

  • Total doses administered: 10,008,045
  • Daily doses administered: 3,437
  • Seven-day average of daily doses: 3,891
  • Weekly doses administered: 19,056 (as of Friday)
  • Total booster doses administered: 2,585,598
  • Daily booster doses administered: 2,912
  • Seven-day average of daily booster doses: 3,294
  • Residents who have received one dose: 3,769,144 (64.6% of the population)
  • Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,585,698 (61.5% of the population)
  • Residents who have received a booster dose: 2,049,741 (35.1% of the population)
  • Residents ages 5 to 11 with at least one dose: 139,968 (28.7% of age group)
  • Residents ages 12 to 17 with at least one dose: 276,408 (62.2% of age group)
  • Residents ages 18 to 24 with at least one dose: 332,351 (61.0% of age group)
  • Residents ages 25 to 34 with at least one dose: 480,561 (64.9% of age group)
  • Residents ages 35 to 44 with at least one dose: 502,956 (69.7% of age group)
  • Residents ages 45 to 54 with at least one dose: 502,943 (72% of age group)
  • Residents ages 55 to 64 with at least one dose: 641,994 (78.3% of age group)
  • Residents 65 and older with at least one dose: 891,954 (85.1% of age group)

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

