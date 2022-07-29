ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Biden nominates former Cantonian Jeffrey P. Hopkins for federal court

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden's recommendation of eight new federal judicial nominees includes a new post for a former Canton resident.

Judge Jeffery P. Hopkins is the recommended candidate for the U.S. District judge for the Southern District of Ohio.

Hopkins has been a judge on the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Ohio since 1996.

Hopkins was an assistant U.S. attorney from 1990 to 1993. He also was an associate at Squire, Sanders & Dempsey (now Squire Patton Boggs) from 1987 to 1990.

Hopkins earned his law degree from Ohio State University in 1985, and his bachelor's from Bowdoin College in 1982.

Hopkins is backed by both U.S. Sens. Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown.

"I applaud President Biden’s decision to nominate Jeffrey Hopkins to serve as judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio," Brown said in a statement. "Judge Hopkins brings a broad range of legal experience to the table and has served honorably on the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Cincinnati for over 25 years. He has proven to be a well-respected jurist and I am confident that he will continue to serve Ohioans honorably in this new role."

Portman agrees.

"I am pleased the president has nominated Judge Jeffery Hopkins to be the next federal judge in the Southern District," he said in a statement. "Judge Hopkins has served the people of the Southern District of Ohio honorably for several decades on the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Ohio and at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, and I know that, if confirmed, he will continue this tradition of dedicated service."

Hopkins is the son of Eddie Hopkins of Newton, Georgia, and the late Minnie Hopkins, a Canton City Schools educator. He and his wife, Michelle, live in Cincinnati. They are the parents of two adult children.

His sisters Cynthia Hopkins and Patrician Hopkins Williams live in Canton.

