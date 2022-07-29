Lexington police need help identifying person involved in Chevy Chase vandalism

foxlexington.com
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
clayconews.com
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
WKYT 27
Early morning shooting in downtown Lex. leaves two injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an early morning shooting downtown. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the 100 block of West Main Street. When they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.
foxlexington.com
1 charged in Frank’s Donuts burglary
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person has been charged in connection to a burglary that occurred on Monday. At around 3:18 a.m. on Monday, police officers were called to East Third Street in response to reports about a burglary taking place at Frank’s Donuts. Two individuals were shown on surveillance footage forcing their way into the business just after midnight.
thelevisalazer.com
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR MURDER IN DEADLY SHOOTING IN BATH COUNTY
JULY 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. DEADLY TRIO? (PHOTOS FROM LEFT TO RIGHT): MICHAEL S.WALKER, 32, BRITTANY E. REED, 30, & CHRISTOPHER “ROOSTER” TURNER, 42; ALL THREE INDIVIDUALS OF WHOM WERE ARRESTED FOR MURDER, IN CONNECTION TO A DEADLY SHOOTING MID-MONDAY MORNING IN BATH COUNTY.
wdrb.com
MISSING: Oldham County Police asking for public's help to find 17-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Trace Wynn, 17, was last seen Tuesday night at a friend's house in Simpsonville. Police said Wynn left with two men in a Red Mazda. They believe he could be...
WTVQ
Man accused of stabbing another man with screwdriver arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested and charged with assault in connection to what Lexington police call an altercation with a weapon. Police say the incident happened around 7 a.m. Friday at Woodland Park. According to police, John Phelps is accused of assaulting a man with...
WTVQ
HAPPENING THIS WEEK: Donation Drives for Eastern KY flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood victims in Eastern Kentucky try to recover from the devastation, there are many efforts happening locally that Kentuckians can help. This week many organizations are holding donation drives and collecting monetary donations and supplies to help those affected. ABC 36 has put together a list of a few of the donation drives so far.
foxlexington.com
Shooting at Man O’ War Place, 1 person hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting that took place on Thursday. At around 11:30 p.m. police responded to a call of shots fired near the University of Kentucky campus. Shortly after arriving on the scene,...
WKYT 27
Man seriously hurt in overnight Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Lexington. Police say a man was shot around 11:30 p.m. at Man O War place off of Waller Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still working to determine what led up to that shooting.
WKYT 27
Man dead after Lexington shooting; victim identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man shot in Lexington Wednesday night has died. Investigators said the shooting happened on Victoria Way off Man o War just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they were called to a home and found a man with gunshot wounds. They said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has since died.
foxlexington.com
Madison County inmate dead, autopsy could take days
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — An inmate has been pronounced deceased following reported health problems while incarcerated in the Madison County Detention Center. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 that the victim has been identified as 57-year-old William Randolph Martin. Cornelison said that he had been complaining of shortness of breath before suffering cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived around 3 a.m. Sunday.
foxlexington.com
Lexington shooting leaves 1 dead after multiple shots fired
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of 34-year-old Kendall Berry. Berry was declared dead at 9:38 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center after he was shot Wednesday on Victoria Way. This death is officially being investigated as a...
WSAZ
Gov. Beshear visits recovering Floyd County deputy after deadly shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Governor Andy Beshear visited Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson Thursday evening at the hospital in Lexington. Lawson was one of the law enforcement officers shot in the deadly ambush in Allen, Kentucky June 30. Lawson has undergone eight surgeries since then. Lawson’s fiancé, Madyson Nunnery, shared...
WKYT 27
Lexington bank robbery suspect in custody
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a bank robbery in Lexington is now in custody. Police identified 41-year-old Jonathan Richardson as the suspect Tuesday afternoon. A short time later, police say Richardson turned himself in. The robbery happened Monday morning at the 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive, in the...
k105.com
Person suspected of killing elderly eastern Ky. woman on the run in victim’s vehicle
The person or persons suspected of killing an elderly eastern Kentucky woman are on the run, possibly in the victim’s vehicle. Kentucky State Police on Saturday night at approximately 8:30 responded to a residence on Rice Hill Road in McKee, in Jackson County, and located 83-year-old Mary King Abrams deceased.
clayconews.com
ARREST: Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia seized in Southern Kentucky during an Investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization
SOMERSET, KY (July 28, 2022) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting the arrest of a Waynesburg man on drug charges in the early morning hours Wednesday, following a joint investigation with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Speck reports the case began when Detectives from the Pulaski...
WKYT 27
Police say they got bank robbery suspect’s fingerprints off phone he left behind
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details about a Lexington bank robbery. Police say the suspect, 41-year-old Jonathan Richardson turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. The robbery happened Monday morning at the 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive, in the Tates Creek area. Court documents say Richardson walked up to...
foxlexington.com
Decomposed body pulled from Richmond Road pond, investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has released more information regarding the individual found Tuesday morning in a body of water on Richmond Road. A release by the coroner’s office said the deceased body was decomposed but has been identified as a male.
WTVQ
Jet’s Pizza donating supplies, proceeds to flood victims in eastern KY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jet’s Pizza is donating 10% of proceeds Sunday to help the flood victims of eastern Kentucky. From 10 A.M. until 10 P.M., all four Jet’s Pizza locations in Lexington will be giving 10% of the money from in store and online orders to the East Kentucky Dream Center.
