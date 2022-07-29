Man who stopped Jan. 6 protesters from heckling ex-officer Michael Fanone breaks silence

thegrio.com
Police in Alaska are investigating a social media photo of a woman who showed an officer her 'white privilege card' instead of a driver's license during traffic stop
A woman reportedly pulled out her "white privilege card" during a traffic stop in Alaska. Mimi Israelah said she was pulled over for weaving and couldn't find her license, the AP reported. The officers who responded are under investigation following the incident. Police in Anchorage, Alaska are investigating a viral...
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
Feds Come for Youth Pastor Who Was Fired After Bragging About Storming Capitol
Tyler Ethridge, a Colorado youth pastor, was indicted Friday on felony and misdemeanor charges for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a release. He is being charged with six counts, including civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding, disorderly conduct, and more. Investigators were first tipped off by someone who knew Ethridge from Bible College and saw his social media posts bragging about being “outside Nancy Pelosi’s office,” according to a statement of facts. “I’m probably going to lose my job as a pastor after this,” the accused rioter said in one video he filmed. Ethridge allegedly lied to investigators about taking down barricades, of which they said they later found video evidence. While outside the West Plaza, Ethridge was pepper-sprayed and shot with rubber bullets, but that didn’t stop him from climbing media scaffolding and going inside the Capitol building, prosecutors said. In the months following the riot, Ethridge continued to post on social media, in one post telling friends to not “be afraid of what they sentence you with. I’m not. I’m ready for whatever I’ll be charged with. America is still primed and ready.”
Arizona Man Sentenced for Brutal Murder of Kindergarten Teacher Who Offered House as Collateral to Bail Him Out of Jail
A 32-year-old Arizona man will spend the rest of his life behind bars. He admitted that he brutally killed an elementary school teacher after she put up her house as collateral to bail him out of jail five years ago. Charlie Malzahn was ordered to serve a sentence of life...
Three more charged in case of 911 operator allegedly failing to send ambulance to dying woman’s rural home
Authorities have charged three more people in connection with the 911 operator who allegedly failed to dispatch an ambulance to a Pennsylvania woman who required medical attention in 2020 and later died. A Greene County detective filed a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter against Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg,...
Florida Man Killed Girlfriend, Told 911 ‘She Shot Herself in the Head’ Weeks After She Declined to Press Charges Because ‘He Has a Beautiful Side to Him’
A 39-year-old Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, then called 911 and falsely told police that the woman shot herself in the head, authorities say. Sean Booth Chidester was taken into custody and charged with one count each of dangerous and depraved murder without premeditation, kidnapping, as well as two counts of violating a no contact order in the death of 38-year-old Daniela Marie Blackburn, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Upstate NY Road Rage Incident! Driver With Gun Threatens Man and Kids?
Road Rage! Sure, many of us have cursed the driver that cut us off and sometimes the urge to do more crosses your mind. Is that road rage? Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the act as a motorist's uncontrolled anger that is usually provoked by another motorist's irritating act and is expressed in aggressive or violent behavior.
‘Hunted’: one in three people killed by US police were fleeing, data reveals
In many cases, the encounters started as traffic stops or there were no allegations of violence or serious crimes
New York Man Accused of Luring Infant’s Mother to Upper East Side Before Killing Her Has Been Indicted, Charged with Murder
The New York man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his baby daughter has been indicted weeks after his arrest on murder and weapons charges. Isaac Argro, 23, allegedly shot Azsia Johnson, 20, at “point blank range in the head” on June 29 while she was walking with their three-month old child on New York’s Upper East Side, prosecutors say.
Black man beaten by police after allegedly running stop sign suffering ‘severe psychological trauma,’ dad says
Brandon Calloway had traveled halfway across Tennessee, along with his girlfriend and her friend, to stay with his dad for a night when he decided to pick up a DoorDash order so he could treat his girlfriend to a nice dinner while in town. But while returning from the delivery,...
Black Man Left Bloodied, Brutally Beaten By Tennessee Cops In Home Arrest
The recent case of 25-year-old Brandon Calloway being brutally beaten by Tennessee cops in his home has many people seeking justice.
A Tennessee police officer is on administrative leave as the violent arrest of a man is investigated
Tennessee officials are investigating an officer's violent arrest of a Black man accused of fleeing from police trying to stop him after allegedly running a stop sign, officials said.
Black Man Paralyzed After Cop Body Slams Him In Jail: Lawsuit
A Black man is suing a Texas police officer for allegedly body slamming him while handcuffed and leaving him without medical assistance for hours, according to The Washington Post. The lawsuit filed by 42-year-old Christopher Shaw alleges he was left paralyzed from the chest down following a physical altercation with...
Far-right internet personality 'Baked Alaska' pleads guilty to storming the Capitol
“Baked Alaska,” a far-right internet personality who was present for the riots on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to unlawfully protesting at the U.S. Capitol.
Man arrested outside Iranian dissident’s home with AK47: report
A man with an AK47 assault rifle was arrested outside the home of Iranian-American journalist and dissident Masih Alinejad, according to the New York Post. The suspect was arrested on Thursday outside a Brooklyn, New York residence, court documents state. Khalid Mehdiyev, 23, was detained outside the home with the rifle, a high-capacity magazine, and $1,000 (£817) in cash.The federal complaint states that he was arrested after lingering outside the residence for two days. The complaint doesn’t outline any connection between the suspect and Ms Alinejad. It says that Mr Mehdiyev had been concentrating on an unidentified Brooklyn home....
Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin on stage remains jailed
A man who accosted U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin on stage as the Republican campaigned for governor will remain in custody while a federal judge considers his lawyer's plea to release the Army veteran, who he said was in an alcoholic relapse.David Jakubonis, 43, faces a federal count of assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon for the attack July 21 in the Rochester area. The charge carries a potential maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. At a detention hearing Thursday, assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Eldridge argued Jakubonis should be held as a danger to the community...
