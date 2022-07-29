Kyle Shanahan shares important updates from Week 1 of 49ers training camp

www.49erswebzone.com
San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp
The San Francisco 49ers’ defensive front has suffered another key loss. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst will likely miss the entire season due to torn biceps. Hurst suffered the injury during Friday’s practice. According to Shanahan, the injury occurred when Hurst reached out trying to grab an offensive player. Losing […] The post San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Shanahan hypes up Jimmy Garoppolo before Trey Lance struggles in Day 3 of camp
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gave a glowing review of Jimmy Garoppolo’s progress Friday, shortly before Trey Lance struggled against a ballhawking defense and threw a pick in Day 3 of training camp.
Former College Football Star, 49ers DL Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Veteran defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. suffered a torn biceps during 49ers training camp practice on Friday. The former Michigan standout will require surgery and is likely out for the remainder of the 2022 season, per NFL insider David Lombardi of The Athletic. After four collegiate seasons with the Wolverines...
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo 'In Talks' With 1 NFL Team
A Jimmy Garoppolo trade seems to be getting closer. One NFL teams is reportedly "in talks" with the veteran 49ers quarterback about a trade. According to a report, Garoppolo and his agent have started discussing a trade with the New York Giants. With training camps underway across the NFL, teams...
Breaking: 49ers, Deebo Samuel Reportedly Reach Agreement
Deebo Samuel is officially staying in San Francisco for the foreseeable future. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Samuel has signed a three-year extension that's worth $71.55 million, including $58.1 million of guaranteed money. It has a max value of $73.5 million. Samuel was the last significant domino to fall in the...
NFL World Reacts To Depressing Jimmy Garoppolo Training Camp Photo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback (for now) Jimmy Garoppolo is all alone. A photo of the veteran quarterback all alone during Niners' training camp went viral this Saturday afternoon. He's been asked to not practice with the team, seeing that San Francisco's front office would like him to stay healthy and...
‘Completely different’: Nick Bosa sounds off on change that hints at monster season for 49ers
Nick Bosa is one of the most dominant edge rushers in today’s league. The San Francisco 49ers star DE has been an absolute nightmare for opposing offenses trying to protect their quarterback. Despite his gaudy stats, though… it seems like Bosa hasn’t quite played at 100% to start the year.
Jimmy Garoppolo 'In Talks' With New York Giants: Fans React
Jimmy Garoppolo trade talks are heating up; and he may soon have a new home. According to a report, Garoppolo and his agent are "in talks" with the New York Giants. The NFC East franchise clearly wants to upgrade from Daniel Jones and Teddy Bridgewater. "#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in...
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk learns lessons from 1st 2 seasons
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Aiyuk feels like he's in a good place after an up-and-down first two seasons in the NFL. Aiyuk followed up a promising rookie season in 2020 with a stint in coach Kyle Shanahan's doghouse early last season. Aiyuk recovered in the second half to make a big impact on San Francisco's offense and is building on that for 2022.
Deebo Samuel gets contract extension from 49ers
Deebo Samuel isn’t going anywhere. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a 3-year contract extension. The deal is for $71.55 million with $58.1 million guaranteed. It can be worth up to $73.5 million. Not many people saw this outcome coming back in April, which is when...
Notable suspensions under NFL’s personal conduct policy
Some notable player suspensions under the NFL’s personal conduct policy:. 2022 — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended six games (accusations of sexual harassment and assault while playing for the Houston Texans). 2021 — Running back Derrius Guice suspended six games (domestic violence). 2020 — Wide receiver...
Raiders’ key edge rusher placed on Injured Reserves list
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a ton of positive developments during the team’s 2022 training camp. Between undrafted free agent linebacker Darien Butler, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and wideout Tyron Johnson, there’s been no shortage of under-the-radar players who have shined through camp. Unfortunately, not everything in...
How Jimmy G's throwing progress looked at 49ers training camp
Jimmy Garoppolo might not have a future with the 49ers, but he was present at practice Saturday in front of a large crowd at the team’s Santa Clara complex. At the start of the day of work, Garoppolo was the center of attention as he ran conditioning sprints along the back of the end zone near the southern fence of the practice field.
Look: Here's The Betting Favorite To Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers have stated several times that Trey Lance will be their Week 1 starter. With that said, people around the league are waiting to see what'll happen with Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo has been with the 49ers since 2017, but it's very apparent that his time with the...
49ers Defensive Star To Miss Time After Knee Injury
San Francisco 49ers veteran Arik Armstead suffered a knee injury during Day 1 of the team's training camp on Wednesday. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the eighth-year defensive end has been diagnosed with and MCL sprain and will miss at least the next few weeks. Fortunately...
