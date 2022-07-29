ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Kyle Shanahan shares important updates from Week 1 of 49ers training camp

By Site Staff, follow
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp

The San Francisco 49ers’ defensive front has suffered another key loss. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst will likely miss the entire season due to torn biceps. Hurst suffered the injury during Friday’s practice. According to Shanahan, the injury occurred when Hurst reached out trying to grab an offensive player. Losing […] The post San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo 'In Talks' With 1 NFL Team

A Jimmy Garoppolo trade seems to be getting closer. One NFL teams is reportedly "in talks" with the veteran 49ers quarterback about a trade. According to a report, Garoppolo and his agent have started discussing a trade with the New York Giants. With training camps underway across the NFL, teams...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Colton, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Breaking: 49ers, Deebo Samuel Reportedly Reach Agreement

Deebo Samuel is officially staying in San Francisco for the foreseeable future. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Samuel has signed a three-year extension that's worth $71.55 million, including $58.1 million of guaranteed money. It has a max value of $73.5 million. Samuel was the last significant domino to fall in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Depressing Jimmy Garoppolo Training Camp Photo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback (for now) Jimmy Garoppolo is all alone. A photo of the veteran quarterback all alone during Niners' training camp went viral this Saturday afternoon. He's been asked to not practice with the team, seeing that San Francisco's front office would like him to stay healthy and...
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo 'In Talks' With New York Giants: Fans React

Jimmy Garoppolo trade talks are heating up; and he may soon have a new home. According to a report, Garoppolo and his agent are "in talks" with the New York Giants. The NFC East franchise clearly wants to upgrade from Daniel Jones and Teddy Bridgewater. "#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Trent Williams
SFGate

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk learns lessons from 1st 2 seasons

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Aiyuk feels like he's in a good place after an up-and-down first two seasons in the NFL. Aiyuk followed up a promising rookie season in 2020 with a stint in coach Kyle Shanahan's doghouse early last season. Aiyuk recovered in the second half to make a big impact on San Francisco's offense and is building on that for 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Notable suspensions under NFL’s personal conduct policy

Some notable player suspensions under the NFL’s personal conduct policy:. 2022 — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended six games (accusations of sexual harassment and assault while playing for the Houston Texans). 2021 — Running back Derrius Guice suspended six games (domestic violence). 2020 — Wide receiver...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ key edge rusher placed on Injured Reserves list

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a ton of positive developments during the team’s 2022 training camp. Between undrafted free agent linebacker Darien Butler, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and wideout Tyron Johnson, there’s been no shortage of under-the-radar players who have shined through camp. Unfortunately, not everything in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Packers#American Football#Communications#Otas#Moseley
NBC Sports

How Jimmy G's throwing progress looked at 49ers training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo might not have a future with the 49ers, but he was present at practice Saturday in front of a large crowd at the team’s Santa Clara complex. At the start of the day of work, Garoppolo was the center of attention as he ran conditioning sprints along the back of the end zone near the southern fence of the practice field.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Defensive Star To Miss Time After Knee Injury

San Francisco 49ers veteran Arik Armstead suffered a knee injury during Day 1 of the team's training camp on Wednesday. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the eighth-year defensive end has been diagnosed with and MCL sprain and will miss at least the next few weeks. Fortunately...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy