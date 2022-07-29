'It is offensive': OEA issues statement after State Board of Education meeting on CRT ban

okcfox.com
Related
Questions remain after state Board of Ed punishes school districts
How will punishments handed down to school districts from the state Board of Education impact the communities? The post Questions remain after state Board of Ed punishes school districts appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma Education Association: New ruling over CRT law ‘sparked fear’ in teachers headed back to the classroom
A new ruling from the State School Board has some educators worried about how they should go about teaching in their classrooms.
Oklahoma to reintroduce bill creating voucher program for parents to transfer their kids from public to private schools
A controversial school voucher bill that failed to pass in the last session of state Senate is expected to return next year. A coalition of mostly rural Republicans and urban Democrats in the Oklahoma Senate rejected an education bill that would allow some public school students to use some of their per-pupil state funding allocation toward tuition or other educational expenses at a private school.
OSDE Board votes to change Epic’s accreditation status
A local charter school that has been in the headlines recently has had its accreditation status changed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
Legislative report criticizes Oklahoma’s school funding formula
Oklahoma is not meeting students’ needs when it comes to school funding. That’s according to a new legislative report out Wednesday. The report is from the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, which holds the state accountable when it comes to money. LOFT says education funds aren’t properly distributed.
Tulsa Public Schools Accreditation Demoted After A ‘Teacher’ Complained About Critical Race Theory
Oklahoma State Board of Education voted to demote Tulsa Public Schools' accreditation status due to critical race theory claims. The post Tulsa Public Schools Accreditation Demoted After A ‘Teacher’ Complained About Critical Race Theory appeared first on NewsOne.
Oklahoma State School Board lowers Mustang, Tulsa schools accreditation
On Thursday, the State School Board voted to lower the accreditation status for both Mustang Public Schools and Tulsa Public Schools for violating a state law.
okcfox.com
OMMA issues update over error on moratorium start date
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) issued an update on the moratorium state date for new grower, processor and dispensary licenses. OMMA previously announced the start date for the moratorium would begin Aug. 1, but have since updated that statement. OMMA announced the error of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma Legislators Plan Study On State’s Foster Care System
Oklahoma legislators plan to study adoptions and the state's foster care system in a post-Roe world. Legislators are hoping to gain an in-depth look at barriers preventing adoptions, and create a more efficient foster care system without compromising safety. DHS said there are about 7,000 kids in foster care across...
Oklahoma dispensary application processing moratorium begins late August
The State of Oklahoma's moratorium on processing applications for new grower, processor and dispensary licenses begins in late August.
Director of OKDHS to step down from position
Brown has served as the director of the agency for the past three years.
Parents of student athletes required to sign gender form by state law
Oklahoma parents can add confirming their child’s gender to the back-to-school list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Some big changes coming next week to Oklahoma's medical marijuana landscape
OKLAHOMA CITY — Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is hitting the brakes on new businesses. Twelve different medical marijuana bills were recently signed into law, cracking down on what some have called the wild west of weed. Starting next week, new dispensaries and grow operations must be...
okcfox.com
State auditor wants Oklahoma County to keep closer tabs on where federal dollars go
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Monday, the Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners will be going over possible corrective actions in response to a state auditor's report. The report found the county needed to keep closer tabs on federal dollars it was dispensing. The auditor focused on money from coronavirus...
Oklahoma education secretary blasts 'woke' school officials after revealing graphic library books
Oklahoma Education Secretary Ryan Walters brought to light the explicit content of two books that were made available to middle school students by Tulsa Public Schools. On "Fox & Friends" Friday, Walters called out the school district’s "woke" superintendent for standing by the graphic material. The two books, "Gender...
flipboard.com
An Oklahoma city’s first openly gay mayor resigned. Then came the fallout.
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — Adam Graham had been mayor less than a month when he saw them: Two police officers from the next city over, the wealthiest in Oklahoma, stopping a Black driver in his middle-class community. As the first openly gay leader of The Village, he’d pledged to create a “welcoming” …
City of Tulsa economic development director gets $203 salary bump
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s economic development organization voted Thursday to increase the annual base salary of its executive director. Kian Kamas was the city’s former chief of economic development but was named executive director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity last year. The...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Baptist Prison Ministry holds 16th annual youth awareness program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Baptist State Convention Prison Ministry held its 16th annual youth awareness program on Saturday. The theme of the program this year: making good choices. The event held Saturday served as a preventative program to help youth stay out of trouble with the law....
Texas School District Approves 4-Day Week For Students
A Texas school district located approximately 50 miles west of Fort Worth has approved a 4-day week for students that will begin during the upcoming school year. The Mineral Wells Independent School District voted to switch to a four-day week, according to reports by the Texas Tribune. "The action was needed to attract and retain teachers during a time when educators are hard to come by."
okcfox.com
OKCPS hosts two back to school events to help students prepare for new schoolyear
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) is hosting two "Back to School Bash" community events to provide for families in need. One of the events was held on Saturday, July 30, and the other will be held on Aug. 13. The event this Saturday took place...
Comments / 6