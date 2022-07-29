ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

'It is offensive': OEA issues statement after State Board of Education meeting on CRT ban

By Miranda Vondale Foster
okcfox.com
 2 days ago
okcfox.com

Polarbear

Oklahoma to reintroduce bill creating voucher program for parents to transfer their kids from public to private schools

A controversial school voucher bill that failed to pass in the last session of state Senate is expected to return next year. A coalition of mostly rural Republicans and urban Democrats in the Oklahoma Senate rejected an education bill that would allow some public school students to use some of their per-pupil state funding allocation toward tuition or other educational expenses at a private school.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHBS

Legislative report criticizes Oklahoma’s school funding formula

Oklahoma is not meeting students’ needs when it comes to school funding. That’s according to a new legislative report out Wednesday. The report is from the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, which holds the state accountable when it comes to money. LOFT says education funds aren’t properly distributed.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OMMA issues update over error on moratorium start date

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) issued an update on the moratorium state date for new grower, processor and dispensary licenses. OMMA previously announced the start date for the moratorium would begin Aug. 1, but have since updated that statement. OMMA announced the error of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
An Oklahoma city’s first openly gay mayor resigned. Then came the fallout.

THE VILLAGE, Okla. — Adam Graham had been mayor less than a month when he saw them: Two police officers from the next city over, the wealthiest in Oklahoma, stopping a Black driver in his middle-class community. As the first openly gay leader of The Village, he’d pledged to create a “welcoming” …
Matt Lillywhite

Texas School District Approves 4-Day Week For Students

A Texas school district located approximately 50 miles west of Fort Worth has approved a 4-day week for students that will begin during the upcoming school year. The Mineral Wells Independent School District voted to switch to a four-day week, according to reports by the Texas Tribune. "The action was needed to attract and retain teachers during a time when educators are hard to come by."

