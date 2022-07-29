ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WATCH LIVE: Say farewell to the Ohio River Camper

By Audrey Walker
foxlexington.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

 

WEHT/WTVW

Surprise inspection on Twin Bridges happens yet again

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many drivers were shocked and frustrated earlier this week when a surprise inspection on the Twin Bridges slowed down traffic for miles. Although the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet gave a schedule for inspections to be done afterwards, the surprises seem far from gone. Transportation officials said after they finish inspecting the northbound […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Camper taking on water as Ohio River rises

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The camper sitting on the sandbar is taking on water as the Ohio River is quickly rising. This comes as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it’s ordered the owners to remove the camper. It’s been the latest Tri-State oddity, which was first considered...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Zipper Merge: Here’s when to use it

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is reminding motorists of the zipper merge, a way for drivers to keep traffic moving when a lane is closed. This method is more relevant than ever with the recent lane closures along the Twin Bridges between Henderson and Evansville. How does it work? Zipper […]
HENDERSON, KY
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro

Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: Jul....
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Southbound inspection for US 41 Twin Bridges scheduled

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – After the northbound bridge inspection, it will become the southbound’s turn. KYTC says, weather permitting, the bridge inspection for the northbound US 41 Twin Bridges in Henderson County will be completed on July 30. The inspection for the southbound direction is scheduled to begin on August 1. Crews will be […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two dead after boat capsizes in Warrick County

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people drowned in Warrick County when a small boat capsized Saturday afternoon. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said crews were sent to a residence on Martin Road around 4:00 p.m. Authorities said dive teams found two men underwater. Jesus Juan Gonzales, 23, of Owensboro and Eulises Giovanni Martinez-Gonzales, 27, […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Two dead after boat overturns in Newburgh

Two people are dead after a small boat overturned while on the water at a home in Newburgh, Indiana, according to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it happened on Saturday afternoon at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Warrick County Dispatch...
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY

GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Says Camper on Ohio River Sandbar in Evansville Has to Go

Just over a week after it mysteriously popped up on the sandbar along the Evansville riverfront, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) says it needs to be removed. Since first being noticed by a boater on July 20th just a day or two after the Corps of Engineers completed their annual dredging of the river, the camper has been the talk of the Tri-State with many boaters around the area making their way to the sandbar to get an up-close view of the RV. It's also spawned a number of local memes and jokes, including one where someone photoshopped a Dollar General store next to the camper to play on the joke that if there's empty property somewhere, Dollar General will build a store on it.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wfcnnews.com

Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods

SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
SALINE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Several hurt in Owensboro apartment fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters said several people were hurt after a large apartment fire in Owensboro on Saturday night. Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Road around 9 p.m. and found flames shooting from the building. The Owensboro Fire Department said at least four people were hurt and taken to the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Splash Parks Could Have Potential Dangers Lurking in the Water

If you and the family are cooling off from the heat this summer at a local splash park, you might want to be aware of some potential dangers lurking in the water. It has been very hot lately. If you were to go outside, you'd be looking for a place to cool off pretty fast. One of the most popular places for families to cool off, aside from swimming pools is splash parks or splash pads. We all know what these are: they are play areas with various objects that spray or jet water on guests. Kids love them because they can run, play, and splash through water all day. Parents love them because usually by the end of the visit, the kids are worn out, so they know the kiddos will sleep well that night. However, parents should be a little concerned about what could lurk in these splash parks' waters.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

After flooding in Knox County, will insurance cover the damages?

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Flooding hasn't only damaged roads and bridges in Knox County, several homes were damaged, and many homeowners are wondering what's next. Some people who are seeing damage to their homes are finding out insurance may not cover repairs. We spoke with Ryan Chattin, an agency...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Renovations almost complete for Target store in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Management at the Target location off the Lloyd Expressway says renovations should wrap up at the end of August. Managers say the majority of the work is complete, but they are still putting the finishing touches on several new amenities in the store. They also say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

AMR responds to crash in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Central Dispatch tells us a crash in the area of US 41 N and Old State Road has left at least one patient with injuries Friday evening. We’re told first responders were dispatched to the crash around 6:26 p.m. Dispatch says that the accident involved two vehicles. A VCSO […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Over 900 CenterPoint customers were left in darkness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As storms rolled through the Tri-State, many Vanderburgh County residents werr left without power. According to CenterPoint Energy’s outage map from around 5:45 p.m., roughly 934 customers locally were impacted by the outages. Since then, that number has gone down drastically. As of around 6:45 p.m., only 32 customers still haven’t […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WTVW

First responders dealing with bridge backup blues

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Backups on the Twin Bridges are nothing new for Tri-State drivers. Between bad weather, accidents, rush hour traffic, and now, bridge inspections– there are plenty of reasons for the backups and plenty of problems that come from it. Henderson Fire Department chief Scott Foreman says there’s...
HENDERSON, KY

