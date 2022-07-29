Dog bite brings new mission for family

times-herald.com
Eggman
2d ago
Terrible. This family never heard or seen this German Shepherd before? If I ever had to go to a neighbor's house, never bring children and block the doorway with your body.
3
Michelle Youngblood
1d ago
I own a German Shepherd an she is very sweet and loving towards us, but she stands her ground when someone approaches the house. A German Shepherd will protect their family because that is what they do. Yes it's sad this girl got bit but she could have had her parents go over there instead.
2
