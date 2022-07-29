Browns’ mysterious Alpha Dog training camp competition fueling defense

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, OhioIsla Chiu
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Former Bear Trubisky impresses in Thursday training camp
Wednesday's first training camp practice proved to be a rough outing for former Bears, now Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. He completed just two of six passes after a sequence of miscommunication and bad throws. Yet, he made up for it at Thursday's day two practice. According to a Pittsburgh reporter,...
6 takeaways from Day 3 of Patriots training camp
FOXBOROUGH – Day 3 of Patriots training camp is in the books. There were still no pads yet at practice, but there were some standout moments during the third day. Here are six takeaways from Friday’s practice, the penultimate practice before the Patriots move to pads. The tight...
Former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer hired by Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have hired former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer to a new role and job title. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the longtime assistant will serve in an offensive analyst role for the reigning AFC champions. There’s obviously some familiarity between Zimmer and the Bengals organization considering...
Here's Latest on Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow
The 25-year-old is still out after having surgery
Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold QB battle heats up in latest training camp update
As training camp continues for the Carolina Panthers, the battle for the starting quarterback job continues to heat up. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have both shown good and bad traits throughout the first week. On Friday, the two quarterbacks split the first-team reps on the Panthers’ offense. This comes as a change as on Wednesday Darnold handled first-team reps, and Mayfield handled them on Thursday.
brownsnation.com
2 Teams Showing Interest In Former Browns’ Takk McKinley
Outside linebacker Takkarist “Takk” McKinley, who played in 11 games and recorded 2.5 sacks for the 2021 Cleveland Browns, will be visiting the Arizona Cardinals after the Dallas Cowboys did not sign him:. Former Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones and outside linebacker Randy Gregory are now elsewhere. Jones...
Report: 1 Steelers Quarterback Has Gotten All The First-Team Reps
Three quarterbacks appear to be in contention for the starting job in Pittsburgh. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are all competing for the QB1 job this fall. However, the job appears to be Trubisky's to lose. According to Pro Football Talk, Trubisky has gotten all of the first-team...
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Cleveland Browns Training Camp Week 1 Injury Wrapup
As training camp kicks into full drive and the Cleveland Browns gear up for the 2022 season, health is a major concern. In years past, players have suffered serious, season-ending injuries in training camp. Take Grant Delpit for example. In his rookie season, he suffered a grade 3 Achilles tear, which kept him out for the entire 2020 season.
Kicker and punter watch list: High school football’s top players in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Meet the top high school football players in the Greater Cleveland and Akron area. Cleveland.com is presenting a 12-part series on the top players at every position, including kicker and punter. This year’s crop of kickers and punters includes Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Gianni Spetic, Rocky River’s...
Parris Campbell has ‘strong connection’ with Matt Ryan at Indianapolis Colts training camp
The Indianapolis Colts set high expectations for Parris Campbell when they landed him with the 59th overall pick in the
NBC Sports
How Jimmy G's throwing progress looked at 49ers training camp
Jimmy Garoppolo might not have a future with the 49ers, but he was present at practice Saturday in front of a large crowd at the team’s Santa Clara complex. At the start of the day of work, Garoppolo was the center of attention as he ran conditioning sprints along the back of the end zone near the southern fence of the practice field.
FOX Sports
NFL training camps: Julio Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Saquon Barkley shine
Training camps are underway across the NFL, and some of the league's biggest stars are already turning heads as practices get underway this week. Teams are getting in the swing of things this week ahead of joint practices, which begin in less than two weeks, and in preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 season, which begins on Thursday, September 8.
Cleveland Browns training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know
Cleveland Browns training camp 2022 is slated to open July 27 in Berea, Ohio. Coming off a disastrous 2021 season,
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki would have preferred a long-term deal instead of the franchise tag this year. However, he took a different tack from some of the other players on the tag this offseason, signing the tender and reporting for business as usual. “It’s a business. The team will do...
Browns WR Carted Off After Reported Knee Injury
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver depth appears to have taken a considerable hit. Browns wide receiver Isaiah Weston was carted off the field during Saturday's practice. The rookie wide receiver is reportedly dealing with a knee injury. Weston joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent after posting 37 catches...
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns
It was the Tyreek Hill Show in Miami on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins receiver opened practice by addressing fans, welcoming them to 2022 NFL training camp before landing a flip on the field to get them hyped. Later in practice, he connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 65-yard strike...
Grading New England Patriots’ entire 2022 NFL offseason
The Patriots’ 2022 offseason likely won’t be one for the history books. New England didn’t make any major free-agent signings, unlike in 2021, when it spent a record-setting amount in free agency. The Patriots didn’t make any earth-shattering trades, either, or at least compared to the rest of the NFL landscape. A year after nailing […] The post Grading New England Patriots’ entire 2022 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
