Josh Groban‘s final stop of his Harmony tour was a wonderful homecoming for the Los Angeles native, with his parents in the crowd, a music teacher and a variety of fans singing along and being wowed at the Greek Theatre on Tuesday. Preservation Hall Jazz Band joined as the tour opener, celebrating 60 years of their New Orleans charm as well as vocalist Eleri Ward. Groban was also joined by the brilliant violinist Lucia Micarelli, who also shared some vocal moments with the headliner.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO