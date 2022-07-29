Detroit Lakes couple chosen as Becker County's Outstanding Senior Citizens for 2022

www.dl-online.com
Happenings around the lakes area, July 31-Aug. 10
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
Bemidji man dies in motorcycle crash in Hubbard County
HENDRICKSON TWP., Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Bemidji man died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash near Highways 71 and 200 in Hendrickson Township in Hubbard County. That’s roughly 30 miles from Park Rapids. 43-year-old Chad Nelson, of Bemidji, was traveling on Highway 200 when the motorcycle ran off...
Gordon “Gordy” Gilbertson
Visitation will be Monday August 1, from 5 to 7:00 PM at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Visitation will continue Tuesday August 2, from 10 to 11:00 AM followed by a 11:00 AM Funeral Service at David-Donehower Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Detroit Lakes. Gordon “Gordy” Marvin Gilbertson, 90, a resident of Detroit Lakes was born April 9, 1932 in Skree Township in Clay County, MN, the son of Theodore and Mabel (Anderson) Gilbertson. He passed away Tuesday July 26, 2022 at Pelican Landing in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. He grew up in the Barnesville and Pelican Rapids area and attended country school. As a young man Gordon farmed, and worked in Moorhead at a chicken processing plant and the Moorhead Creamery. Gordon proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force serving in Korea receiving his honorable discharge in 1955. Gordon was married to Marlene Paepke and they had two children together. They lived in Huron, SD and Wadena, MN. Marlene passed away in 1963 and Gordon moved to Detroit Lakes. Gordon married Dorothy (Erickson) Vogt in 1968 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Detroit Lakes. Gordon worked as an electrical lineman serving as foreman for the city of Detroit Lakes retiring in 1992. Gordon liked to go hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and playing bingo. He and Dorothy enjoyed traveling around the United States, fishing trips to Canada, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Gordon is survived by his children: Pamela Vogt, Stephen (Eva) Vogt, Paul Vogt, Donna (Mark) Moffett, Jim (Heidi) Gilbertson, Tammy Gilbertson; grandchildren: Billy, James, Lorena, Brandon, Megan, Jason, Katherine, Casey, Paul, Chelci, Kody, Levi, Izaak; 20 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren; sisters: Myrtle Kittelson, Gladys (Dick) Hammill, Dorothy (Larry) Peterson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wives: Dorothy Gilbertson and Marlene Gilbertson; parents: Theodore and Mabel Gilbertson; children: Chad and Lisa in infancy; siblings: Ruth Kloeppel, Oscar Gilbertson, Thora Theisen, Alice Moench, Evelyn Anderson, Charles Gilbertson, Lawrence Gilbertson, Jerome Gilbertson.
Authorities identify two Detroit Lakes men seriously injured in I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO — Authorities have identified the two men from Detroit Lakes, Minn., who were seriously injured Friday, July 29, in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Fargo. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 351, close to the University Drive area when a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended a 2014 Kenworth truck tractor and trailer that was slowing down in the middle lane as traffic slowed due to road construction.
Shower chances this evening
BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS P
BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Planning Commission will conduct a tour on August 3rd, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on August 10th, 2022, at 6:00 P.M in the 3rd Floor Jury Assembly Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN. Public testimony regarding this application will only be received by email, in writing, or in-person at the hearing. Interested parties are invited to submit to the Becker County Department of Planning, Zoning, and Land Use, written facts, arguments, or objectives by 12:00 pm the day of the hearing. These statements should bear upon the suitability of the location and the adequacy of the Project and should suggest any appropriate changes believed to be desirable. Old Business: 1. APPLICANT: Erica L & Eric Zurn 18633 Co Hwy 14 Callaway, MN 56521 Project Location: TBD 350th St Ogema, MN 56569 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID number: 30.0142.000 Section 33 Township 142 Range 042; NW1/4 OF NW1/4 APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit to operate a feedlot. Application was tabled from the July 12th, 2022, hearing. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Michael D Anderson 213 Willow St E Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 14736 Co Hwy 4 Lake Park, MN 56554 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID number: 06.0376.002 Section 27 Township 138 Range 043; 27-138-43 PT GOVT LOT 1, 2: COMM E QTR COR SEC 27 N 669.9’, W 937.2’ TO POB; N 500.5’, W 1289.61’, S 488.13’ TO CTR RD, E AL RD 108.55’, S 118.73’ TO IDA LK, E AL LK TO W LN TRACT DOC 672418’, N 125.61’ TO CTR RD, E AL RD 419.05’ TO POB. TRACT A. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Preliminary Plat for five (5) riparian lots and one (1) non-riparian lot to be called IDA NORTH SHORE ADDITION. 2. APPLICANT: Dan Stall & Jesse McCollum 704 Shorewood Dr Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 14795 US Hwy 59 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 19.0150.000 Section 09 Township 138 Range 041; N1/2 NW1/4 E OF HWY 59, LESS 3 AC S OF RVR, 1 AC FOR PVT RD APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Preliminary Plat for twelve (12) riparian lots and twelve (12) non-riparian lots to be called BRANCH CREEK. 3. APPLICANT: Raymond & Kristine Johnston 27185 Little Floyd Lake Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 22966 Co Hwy 21 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID number: 24.0197.000 Section 26 Township 140 Range 041; 26-140-41 PT SW1/4 SW1/4; PT NE1/4 SW1/4: COMM SW COR SEC 26 E 782.20’ TO POB; N 38.20’, ELY 358.22’, N 927.34’, NELY 428.01’, W 998.76’, S 945.47’, E 487.77’, S 390.48’ TO POB. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit for storage units and onsite sales. 4. APPLICANT: Bradley D Olstad & Erin E Olstad 25527 Englewood Dr Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: TBD E Cozy Cove Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 08.0066.001 Section 04 Township 139 Range 041; GOVT LOT 10 LESS W 3 AC, AND LESS 6.6 AC (TRACT B, 4.5 AC TRACT). APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit to operate a painting business. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg, Planning & Zoning Administrator (July 31, 2022) 86373.
WE Fest deals with last-minute ticket problems
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest staffers have been working overtime trying to make sure customers get their tickets in time for the Aug. 4-6 country music festival in Detroit Lakes. “We’re having some issues with our ticket fulfillment company,” said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke. “They have not been able to get them (the tickets) out in a timely manner.”
64-year-old Bemidji woman struck by vehicle
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 64-year-old woman is in critical conditions after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Bemidji. Law enforcement says it happened near Highway 197 and Paul Bunyan Drive, just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Authorities say 64-year-old Juanita Tesar of Bemidji was...
LAKE PARK AUDUBON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ADDI
LAKE PARK AUDUBON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ADDITION AND RENOVATION PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project consists of multiple prime work scopes for all the Elementary School work necessary to complete: 2-story addition, renovate the existing West interior spaces, Demolish & Re-build the “In-Fill Addition”, renovate remaining existing interior spaces, and the site improvements in Audubon, MN. This Bid package, Bid Package 2, consists of Work Scopes 3 - 18. Project will be started and completed in phases described herein. Bid Package #1 previously awarded: Structural Steel WS#1 Material and WS #2 Labor. BID DATE AND LOCATION: Sealed Bids will be received at 601 4th Street Audubon, MN 56511 then publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be received and stamped-in prior to 2:00PM local time on August 18, 2022. Bids submitted after allotted time will be discarded, NO EXCEPTIONS. EXAMINATION OF DOCUMENTS: Bidders may view drawings and specifications for the project at the office of the Program Manager. For Electronic access to the bidding documents, please contact the Project Coordinator, Bekah Chapman at (320) 416-2004. The Project Coordinator can also provide locations of Builders Exchanges holding plans for contractors to access. Bidders are responsible for any and all costs associated with the production of plans and specifications for their use. PRE-BID CONFERENCE: A Pre-Bid conference will be held at 3:00PM on August 3, 2022 at Audubon Elementary School 601 4th Street Audubon, MN 56511. A site review will take place immediately following the Pre-Bid conference. No extras will be allowed because of the Bidder’s misinterpretation as to the amount of work involved, Bidder’s own error, negligence, or failure to examine the site. START DATE: Work will begin after receipt of the signed contract from the Owner. The anticipated award date is August 22, 2022. Pre-construction and submittals work related to the project is to commence immediately after receipt of the signed contract. The onsite work will begin on the premises no later than September 2022. SUBSTANTIAL AND COMPLETION DATE: Owner requires all work for 2-story addition to be substantially completed by May, 2023. Owner requires all work for Phase 2a build-out to be substantially completed by August, 2023. Owner requires all work for Phase 2b In-fill addition to be substantially completed by August, 2024. Owner requires all work for Phase 3 build-out to be substantially completed by August, 2024. (July 31; Aug. 7, 2022) 85691.
Check Out This “Jumpin” Minnesota Bar & Grill
It seems that you find the most interesting places to eat when you explore Minnesota lakes country. They all seem to have their own charm but many have interesting history and even some hard and fast traditions. A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I were up at the...
Two Detroit Lakes men hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
Kathryn Altobelli
Kathryn “Kathy” Anita Altobelli passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Lilac Homes in Dilworth, MN, on hospice care, surrounded by family, following a brief illness. Kathryn Anita Wambach was born in Fargo, ND, to Jacob “Lottie” and Doreen (Tavis) Wambach. She lived in Fargo until moving to Moorhead, MN, where she spent much of her early years. She moved to Dilworth to start 5th grade, and this is where she first met the love of her life, Anthony “Tony” Altobelli. Tony and Kathy spent their high school years together and were united in marriage on July 3, 1961, at St Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Dilworth, and to this union brought forth four children.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JULY 30, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Mindy Lynn Kloos, 32, of Bemidji, 3rd-Degree DUI and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Cole Robert Johnston, 33, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree DUI with an alcohol concentration over .10. Bryant Keith Cormier, 30, of Houston, Texas, for...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into west-central Minnesota lake
Authorities in Otter Tail County say a 70-year-old Elbow Lake man might've suffered a medical emergency before he crashed his motorcycle Friday morning and died. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday near Vergas, Minnesota. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, a witness said the motorcycle was...
One man remains hospitalized after fiery crash Friday on I-94 in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – One man remains in the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on eastbound I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon, where the pickup burst into flames. The State Patrol says the driver of the pickup, 71-year-old Reed Satrom of Detroit Lakes, did not slow down in time and slammed into the semi, driven by Brant Jacobson, 45, from Harwood, N.D., who was uninjured in the crash.
No need to wait by the mailbox: WE Fest is now processing ticket orders on-site at Soo Pass Ranch
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest customers who have not yet received their tickets and other credentials for the Aug. 4-6 country music festival can just show up at the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, and their orders will be filled on-site, according to WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke.
Man hurt after rollover crash in Cass County
(Arthur, ND) -- A Borup, Minnesota man is recovering after a rollover crash in a rural part of Cass County late Saturday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the 19-year-old lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue Southeast in Arthur around 3:44 p.m. Saturday. The car rolled through a ditch and into a field, catching fire due to the crash.
Two People Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Nevis
27-year-old Parker Shearer of Duluth, and 29-year-old Lydia Shinkle of Duluth were both injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nevis on July 25th. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 1:09 pm they received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 34 and Co. Rd 82 in the City of Nevis.
LaValle Flooring continues to grow and succeed in ND
LaValle Flooring, a family-owned business originated in Valley City, has grown in prosperity since they first started in April of 2014. The family’s journey was in little bits, over time, with consistent effort and hard work. Currently LaValle Flooring has stores in two other North Dakota cities, Jamestown and...
1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Fergus Falls
One driver was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Otter Tail County Thursday afternoon. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was westbound on Highway 1 near the intersection of Highway 83 –outside of Fergus Falls – when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Ford Edge.
