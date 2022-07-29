New bathrooms added to Niles parks
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Two parks in Niles now have new ADA Accessible bathrooms.
A dual restroom was installed at Waddell Park. It's located across from the Wellness Center, with easy access from the baseball fields and a pavilion.
City Parks Director Mark Pallante says Kennedy Park never had a restroom. There’s now a single bathroom there.
Both facilities were installed Friday.
“City council, the parks board, everybody was behind it. The mayor put a lot of time into it, so it’s been a year process to get everything accomplished. I think it will help the city a lot,” Pallante said.
The new restrooms are a part of the city parks' capital improvement plan.
