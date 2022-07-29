ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Accused in Plot to Assassinate Kavanaugh Spoke of Targeting 2 Other Supreme Court Justices: Court Docs

By Aaron Parsley
Vicky Graham
2d ago

"Religious institutions that use government power in support of themselves and force their views on person's of other faiths, or of no faith, undermine our civil rights. Moreover, state support of an established religion tends to make the clergy unresponsive to their own people, and leads to corruption with the religion itself. Erecting the 'wall of separation between church and state,' therefore, is absolutely essential in a free society." Thomas Jefferson

George Maxson
1d ago

Angry much Vicky? Wondering how y'all would react if this was a judge you agreed with? Me I say the SCOTUS gave all Americans to just what Ms. Graham asked for in this. Vote amend the constitution and see how many folks agree with ya. R v W took that opportunity away they restored it.

Vicky Graham
2d ago

Supreme Court are lying partisan hacks, 3 new justices packed by Drumpf all committed perjury on camera saying that Roe was settled. They should all be kicked off the court. Supreme Court is taken over by evangelicals, America's Taliban. They believe in the biblically ordained submission of women. So now the wall of separation between church and state has fallen. Women in red states are being stripped of their rights to bodily autonomy and contraception. The country has gone off the rails to a mideval puritanical theocracy

