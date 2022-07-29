ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coffee Shop opens in downtown Grantville

Newnan Times-Herald
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
times-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

The Avenue East Cobb makeover to kick off with August groundbreaking

After more than 20 years, a high-profile East Cobb shopping center is about to get a makeover and upgrade. An Aug. 25 groundbreaking is planned to launch redevelopment at The Avenue East Cobb, billed when it opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly “lifestyle centers” in the U.S.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Margaret Pringle Brown

Margaret Pringle Brown, age 63, of Panama City Beach, Florida, formerly from Newnan, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City Beach, Florida due to complications from End Stage Renal Disease. Margaret was born on March 23, 1958, in Newnan, Georgia to...
NEWNAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Coffee Beans#Haiti#Coffee Info#Bakery#Food Drink#Restaurants#Bistro To Go
Newnan Times-Herald

Frederick P Morrill

Mr. Frederick P Morrill, 81, of Sharpsburg Ga, formally of Staten Island N.Y. Passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at home. He was born on June 15, 1941, in Brooklyn N.Y. to the late Gerold and Helen Morrill. He was preceded in death by his many sisters and brothers, Jack Morrill, James Morrill, Faith Rutherford, Eileen Santos, Kenny Morrill, Ritchie Morrill.
SHARPSBURG, GA
qudach.com

Award-winning singer provided supplies to 500 kids

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning vocalist and TV property Kandi Burruss and her instauration Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children astatine the back-to-school giveaway astatine the Jefferson Park Recreation Center successful East Point connected Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to springiness backmost...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sinkhole opens up in the middle of Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Residents of one Atlanta neighborhood now have an obstacle to maneuver around as they drive down the road. A large sinkhole opened up Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Ira St. and Gardner St. in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City...
secretatlanta.co

Piedmont Park Will Soon Host This Free Reggae Music Festival

Every year, a charitable reggae festival comes to Atlanta and this year’s promises to be bigger and better than ever! BeREGGAE Diaspora Music & Arts Festival at Piedmont Park is the annual three-day fundraiser for the festival’s non-profit, the Hand Over Fist Foundation, supporting programs centered around education and economic empowerment of Black families.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Sandy Springs Seafood Restaurant Closing Down July 31 After 10 Years on Roswell Road

Seafood restaurant Hammocks Trading Company closes Sunday, July 31, after a decade on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Jason Sheetz and chef William Sigley opened Hammocks in 2012, describing the restaurant’s menu as “Southern coastal seafood meets Baja, California.” Hammocks became known for its oysters and clams served both baked and on the half shell, as well as dishes like shrimp and grits, ceviche, fried catfish, and grilled lobster tail with sea scallops and jumbo Gulf shrimp.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
WTVM

Paws Humane Society in need of community help

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paw Humane Society is in dire need of funding. They are now feeling the effect of the pandemic, as many people who were fostering animals at home are now back to work. Services are also more expensive because of rising prices and inflation. Due to the...
COLUMBUS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Getting to know Joe W. Strickland

Newnan native Joe W. Strickland loves his hometown and he has seen Coweta grow from a small town to a growing, developed city, often sharing his memories in The “Remembering When,” column in the weekend edition of the Newnan Times-Herald. Strickland was born February 8, 1941. He said...
NEWNAN, GA
Alina Andras

4 amazing burger places in Georgia

If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb Animal Services to hold special free pet adoption Sunday

The Cobb Animal Shelter remains closed due to a case of strep zoo, but a number of animals who have been medically cleared bv the facility’s veterinarian will be available for free adoptions on Sunday. The pop-up event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside of the...
MARIETTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

June Mansour Thomas

June Mansour Thomas passed away on July 29, 2022, at her home in Newnan, Georgia. She was born in Newnan on June 18, 1934, to the late Michael Vincent and Mayme Bohorfoush Mansour. From the time she was a young girl, June worked in her family's business, Ellis Mansour Department Store in downtown Newnan. She was a member of the first graduating class the "new" Newnan High School in 1952. After attending two years of college at Agnes Scott, June's father passed away unexpectedly, and she left school to work in the store.
NEWNAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy