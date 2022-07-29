Coffee Shop opens in downtown Grantville

times-herald.com
cobbcountycourier.com
The Avenue East Cobb makeover to kick off with August groundbreaking
After more than 20 years, a high-profile East Cobb shopping center is about to get a makeover and upgrade. An Aug. 25 groundbreaking is planned to launch redevelopment at The Avenue East Cobb, billed when it opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly “lifestyle centers” in the U.S.
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
Newnan Times-Herald
Margaret Pringle Brown
Margaret Pringle Brown, age 63, of Panama City Beach, Florida, formerly from Newnan, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City Beach, Florida due to complications from End Stage Renal Disease. Margaret was born on March 23, 1958, in Newnan, Georgia to...
Atlanta Magazine
How Eric Mack transformed his East Lake yard into one of Atlanta’s best pop-up plant shops
The Kai Garden doesn’t have a retail storefront, an ecommerce site, or even regular business hours. Yet the grounds of Eric Mack’s East Lake residence are home to a sprawling one-man nursery and pop-up shop with one of the city’s best selections of rare and unusual plants.
Newnan Times-Herald
Frederick P Morrill
Mr. Frederick P Morrill, 81, of Sharpsburg Ga, formally of Staten Island N.Y. Passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at home. He was born on June 15, 1941, in Brooklyn N.Y. to the late Gerold and Helen Morrill. He was preceded in death by his many sisters and brothers, Jack Morrill, James Morrill, Faith Rutherford, Eileen Santos, Kenny Morrill, Ritchie Morrill.
qudach.com
Award-winning singer provided supplies to 500 kids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning vocalist and TV property Kandi Burruss and her instauration Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children astatine the back-to-school giveaway astatine the Jefferson Park Recreation Center successful East Point connected Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to springiness backmost...
Free gas giveaway in East Columbus; local non-profit helps during hard times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s no secret, pulling up to the gas pump has been costing Americans a hefty penny. One local non-profit, F.A.I.T.H is doing their part to help residents in Columbus. The Feeding Accepting Inspiring The Hurting (F.A.I.T.H) team rolled up their sleeves and offered nearly 200 Columbus residents some relief at the […]
$1.28 billion up for grabs and one local store has history on its side
COBB COUNTY, Ga — At a small gas station in Marietta, they can’t print the Mega Millions lottery tickets fast enough. In the hours leading up to the massive $1.28 billion drawing, customers hope it’s the store that will sell the grand prize ticket – because the store has sold one before.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Sinkhole opens up in the middle of Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Residents of one Atlanta neighborhood now have an obstacle to maneuver around as they drive down the road. A large sinkhole opened up Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Ira St. and Gardner St. in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City...
secretatlanta.co
Piedmont Park Will Soon Host This Free Reggae Music Festival
Every year, a charitable reggae festival comes to Atlanta and this year’s promises to be bigger and better than ever! BeREGGAE Diaspora Music & Arts Festival at Piedmont Park is the annual three-day fundraiser for the festival’s non-profit, the Hand Over Fist Foundation, supporting programs centered around education and economic empowerment of Black families.
Eater
Sandy Springs Seafood Restaurant Closing Down July 31 After 10 Years on Roswell Road
Seafood restaurant Hammocks Trading Company closes Sunday, July 31, after a decade on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Jason Sheetz and chef William Sigley opened Hammocks in 2012, describing the restaurant’s menu as “Southern coastal seafood meets Baja, California.” Hammocks became known for its oysters and clams served both baked and on the half shell, as well as dishes like shrimp and grits, ceviche, fried catfish, and grilled lobster tail with sea scallops and jumbo Gulf shrimp.
WTVM
Paws Humane Society in need of community help
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paw Humane Society is in dire need of funding. They are now feeling the effect of the pandemic, as many people who were fostering animals at home are now back to work. Services are also more expensive because of rising prices and inflation. Due to the...
Popular discount grocery store set to open another location in Georgia next month
Next month, the popular discount grocery store, Aldi, will open another new store in Georgia. According to ALDI's website, the new store will be open to the public on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Newnan Times-Herald
Getting to know Joe W. Strickland
Newnan native Joe W. Strickland loves his hometown and he has seen Coweta grow from a small town to a growing, developed city, often sharing his memories in The “Remembering When,” column in the weekend edition of the Newnan Times-Herald. Strickland was born February 8, 1941. He said...
Are there any good flea markets in the Atlanta area ITP/OTP?
Are there any good flea markets in the Atlanta area, ITP or OTP? Thanks for all the great suggestions! ——posted by u/All_Rise2019. I’ve always wanted to visit the one in Commerce, the one self described as “Georgia’s largest.” Anyone ever been? (u/SomeVeryTiredGu)
$17,000 worth of chainsaws stolen in less than five minutes from Alpharetta store
ALPHARETTA, Ga — Video from a Thursday morning break-in at an Alpharetta power tools store shows the latest example of thieves doing whatever it takes to steal chainsaws in the metro. In the video, a group of three masked thieves is seen getting away with an estimated $17,000 worth...
4 amazing burger places in Georgia
If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
Delta to offer 2 new direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines will soon offer two new, never-before-operated direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Passengers will be able to add these nonstop flights to their bucket lists: Atlanta to Cape Town, South Africa, beginning Dec. 17 and Atlanta to Tel Aviv, Israel, starting next May, according to a release from Delta.
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb Animal Services to hold special free pet adoption Sunday
The Cobb Animal Shelter remains closed due to a case of strep zoo, but a number of animals who have been medically cleared bv the facility’s veterinarian will be available for free adoptions on Sunday. The pop-up event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside of the...
Newnan Times-Herald
June Mansour Thomas
June Mansour Thomas passed away on July 29, 2022, at her home in Newnan, Georgia. She was born in Newnan on June 18, 1934, to the late Michael Vincent and Mayme Bohorfoush Mansour. From the time she was a young girl, June worked in her family's business, Ellis Mansour Department Store in downtown Newnan. She was a member of the first graduating class the "new" Newnan High School in 1952. After attending two years of college at Agnes Scott, June's father passed away unexpectedly, and she left school to work in the store.
