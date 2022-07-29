Affidavit reveals estranged husband’s alleged involvement in murder of Diboll woman

www.kltv.com
Related
Estranged husband, 2 others charged in Diboll woman’s murder
(UPDATE) — Authorities have announced that they believe they have recovered the weapon used in the murder of Ashley Shaeffer. A dive team with the Texas DPS assisted the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Friday in the recovery of the weapon, which appears to have been thrown into a body of water. The type of […]
messenger-news.com
HUNG JURY CAUSES MISTRIAL IN CASE OF FORMER GRAPELAND TEACHER
PALESTINE – A hung jury of 10-2 caused a mistrial in the case of a former Grapeland teacher accused of sexual assault of a minor. Melissa Singer was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury in May of 2019 charging her with continual sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.
2 men wanted after ‘multiple’ shots fired in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men are wanted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after multiple shots were reported Thursday at a person and their home, officials said. Police said upon arrival to the scene, they identified 18-year-old Christian Monroe and 20-year-old Omarion Hamlett as the two who started a disturbance at the home. […]
SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bloomberglaw.com
Officer Who Made Woman Strip During Welfare Check Must Face Suit
A Texas deputy who, under the pretense of conducting a welfare check, coerced a woman into undressing and touching herself while he masturbated, violated the woman’s constitutionally protected right to bodily integrity, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday. Before becoming a deputy for Sabine County, Texas, David Boyd had his...
KLTV
Video shows Lufkin vehicle fully engulfed in flames
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police said a good Samaritan helped get the driver and passenger safely out of a burning vehicle Wednesday. Lufkin police said they and Lufkin Fire responded to the vehicle fire in the 300 block of Church Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday. They said when police...
East Texas News
Former Little River Healthcare CEO charged with fraud
TYLER – Jeffrey Paul Madison, former CEO of Little River Healthcare, was among 21 people recently charged in connection to alleged medical fraud schemes worth $1.2 billion. Thirty-six defendants are facing criminal charges in 13 federal districts in the United States for alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment schemes, according to prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.
KLTV
Lufkin fire marshal says Dairy Queen appears to be total loss after fire
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin fire marshal Ozzie Jarman said a Dairy Queen appears to be a total loss after a fire broke out Friday. The outside westbound lane of Atkinson Drive will be partially blocked until the scene is cleared. At 9:35 a.m., employees reported a fire in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjas.com
A Lufkin Dairy Queen destroyed in a Friday morning fire
Fire officials in Lufkin say a Dairy Queen was destroyed by a Friday morning fire. KTRE 9 News in Lufkin is reporting that the blaze broke out at 9:35 at a DQ on Atkinson Drive at the Highway 59 East Loop. The Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office says employees reported that...
KLTV
Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Twenty two. That’s the number of veterans who die every day by their own hand. Lufkin’s own Aston Lee is one of those veterans. He completed three tours in Iraq as a U.S. marine, but when he returned home he faced a different kind of enemy.
KLTV
Lufkin zoo announces arrival of female tiger
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo has announced the arrival of an 8-year-old Malayan tiger. The zoo announced on Facebook that Arya arrived from Zoo Knoxville as part of a species survival plan to be a mate for their male tiger, Angin. “She already likes Angin and chuffs...
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Urban Cowboy Night is Coming to 58 Junction in Lufkin, Texas
It's hard to believe that it has been 42 years since Bud and Sissy introduced the world to two-steppin', Gilley's, and how to make a mechanical bull the center of a domestic dispute. Urban Cowboy is one of those movies that no matter how old it gets, the 'almost-cult' following continues to grow.
Night Closures Scheduled for a Busy Intersection in Lufkin, Texas
A busy Lufkin intersection is scheduled for some night work for the coming week that will have motorists seeking alternate routes to and from State Loop 287 and State Highway 94. Crews are scheduled to begin mill and inlay work at 8 pm Sunday on the northbound entrance ramp from...
Get Fresh Organic Locally Grown Produce In Lufkin, Texas
There are so many benefits from eating locally grown produce. Fruits and vegetables begin to lose nutrients within 24 hours of being picked. Instead of being picked, processed, and loaded on trucks, locally grown produce is picked at its peak ripeness. If you are living in Lufkin and you want the freshest possible fruits and vegetables, you may have just found the place.
The Cherokeean Herald
City of Rusk Boil Water Notice
Due to a water main break the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Rusk, PWS# 0370003 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making...
Comments / 0