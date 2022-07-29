Watch now: Illinois announces plan for $760M in opioid settlement money

herald-review.com
Related
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
Eight months in, Illinois electric vehicle incentives still on the assembly line
When he signed the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act last November, Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed it as legislation that “will help Illinois become one of the leading EV hubs in the entire nation.”. “The Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act is about acknowledging there doesn’t need to be a tradeoff...
Monday, August 1 weather update for central and southern Illinois
Best chance of rain early this morning across central Illinois. The cold front will stall out before reaching southern Illinois, but will still generate scattered storms tonight. Full details here.
Evacuations ordered for over 100 homes after wildfires in California, Montana explode in size
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Evacuations ordered for over 100 homes after wildfires in California, Montana explode in size. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Displaced East St. Louis residents worry where they'll live after flooding
EAST ST. LOUIS — Hours before another round of heavy rain struck southwestern Illinois Thursday afternoon, some displaced East St. Louis residents worried about where they'll live. They said they haven't received any answers from the city since their neighborhood was flooded Tuesday. "If they come speak with us...
Watch now: Cold front Monday morning in central Illinois, chance of severe storms this evening in southern Illinois
Best chance of rain early this morning across central Illinois. The cold front will stall out before reaching southern Illinois, but will still generate scattered storms tonight. Full details in our latest forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of...
