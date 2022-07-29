ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Comptroller launches online survey for NYCHA residents

By AJ Jondonero, Monica Morales
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In an unprecedented directive, NYCHA residents can now answer an online survey to help speed up repairs in their homes.

“The comptroller’s office has audited NYCHA in the past; 18 times over the past few years,” New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said. “That has helped make change, but we can make better change.”

PIX11

NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Staten Island Ferry service temporarily reduced after worker callouts: Adams

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Staten Islanders will want to anticipate some significant disruptions to ferry service starting Wednesday afternoon. A “significant share” of the Staten Island Ferry workforce did not come into work Wednesday, resulting in a temporary reduction to ferry service, according to Mayor Eric Adams.  Staten Island Ferry service will now run […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

New York dining shed suit: Brooklyn leader on quality of life dip

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the dozens of plaintiffs suing New York City and State for the removal of outdoor dining sheds joined PIX11 News on Tuesday to describe how the structures have reduced quality of life in his Brooklyn neighborhood. “The noise,” said Robert Camacho, chairperson of Community Board 4 in Bushwick, when […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard

A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan BP pushes for another bike lane along West Side Highway

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Traffic has always been a problem in New York City. Cyclists, who have grown in number since the pandemic, have been subjected to limiting, congested pathways. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine plans to change that. “Taking a lane of traffic on the highway and turning that into a dedicated, protected space […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Monday, August 1, 2022

DISASTER EMERGENCY ON MONKEYPOX: Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared state disaster emergency in response to ongoing monkeypox outbreak, a measure that allows New York to respond more swiftly to outbreak and provides additional vaccination resources. The executive order specifically extends the pool of eligible individuals who can administer monkeypox vaccines, including EMS personnel, pharmacists and midwives; allows physicians and certified nurse practitioners to issue non-patient specific standing orders for vaccines; and requires providers to send vaccine data to the New York State Department of Health.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD tweaks tactics in addressing shootings in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is announcing on Wednesday a new push to continue driving down gun crimes and homicides. The move comes after deadly shootings caught on camera have become more common in New York City. One of the recent casualties is a 19-year-old New Jersey man who was fatally shot in the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn

Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New York City speed cameras now running 24/7 in safety push

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Speed cameras across New York City are now operating 24/7 in an effort to improve safety and reduce traffic deaths. Prior to Monday, the city’s approximately 2,000 automated speed cameras shut off each night at 10 p.m. and did not come back online until 6 a.m. the next morning. Some 59% […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

Mayor Adams announces emergency procurement to obtain shelter for asylum seekers

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced an emergency procurement declaration to quickly obtain shelter and other services for people seeking asylum in NYC. Approximately 4,000 asylum seekers have entered the city since May of this year, accounting for some of the 10% increase in the NYC Homeless Services’ census. About 100 additional asylum seekers are reportedly looking for some form of housing assistance each day in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
