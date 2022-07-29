Pittsburgh man dies in Bigelow Boulevard crash

Read on www.wtae.com
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Fatal crash shuts down portion of Route 51 in Fayette County
A fatal crash has shut down a portion of Route 51 in North Union Township, Fayette County. The crash happened around just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Sky 4 with Action Cam flew over over the scene. The wreckage from the crash has shut down the northbound lanes in the area.
Coroner called to scene of fire at apartment building in Westmoreland County
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Greensburg Monday night. The fire was reported a little before 11:40 p.m. at Autumn Brook Apartments in the area of Indiana Avenue near Luzerne Street and Allegheny Street.
Neighbors call for change in Duquesne as 4 teens recover from shooting
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Four teenagers were sent to the hospital after a shooting at the Orchard Park Housing Complex Saturday night. On Monday night, neighbors called for change in the Duquesne community and worked to reassure neighbors that they’re safe. Watch the report in the video above. A...
One dead, three wounded in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety says one victim has died at the hospital from wounds he sustained during an apparent shooting on Sunday evening along Brighton Place on Pittsburgh's North Shore. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Stephone Drayton. At least four people were hospitalized after an...
Teenager shot in the head in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A teenager was in critical condition after being shot in the head in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday on Van Braam Street between Fifth Avenue and Watson Street. Police said the victim as taken to the hospital in a private vehicle...
Dog dies of thirst, crated in basement; Westmoreland County woman faces charges
DERRY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal. One of her dogs died of thirst and dehydration after being crated in her basement for days without water while she was out of town for days. Destiny Witherspoon, 25, of Derry Borough, is...
Sixth suspect arrested in New Kensington shooting investigation; search for seventh continues
More than one month after a deadly shooting in New Kensington, police have arrested yet another suspect. U.S. marshals picked up Elijah Gary on Monday in Wilkinsburg. He's facing charges in connection with the shooting death of Jason Raiford on July 3. At least five other people have been arrested...
Pittsburgh man arrested after police chase in Armstrong County
A Pittsburgh man has been arrested following a police chase in Armstrong County. State police say they tried to stop Jeffrey Ledonne Sunday morning. That led to a chase through Kittanning. During that chase, police say Ledonne slammed on his brakes several times, intentionally hitting the police cruiser. Eventually, police...
Two males shot in Homewood South
PITTSBURGH — Two males were shot in Homewood South early Saturday morning. Pittsburgh Zone 5 police officers responded to a nine-round ShotSpotter alert around 4:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Formosa Way. Officers found a crime scene but no victims at the location. Shortly afterward, two male gunshot...
Arrest made in McKeesport shooting; one victim in critical condition
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Update: Allegheny County Police have announced an arrest in the shooting of a man in McKeesport early Saturday morning. 20-year-old Davon Blue of Homestead was arrested without incident Saturday in connection with the shooting. County Police say Blue faces several charges, including criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and robbery, along with firearms and obstruction-related charges.
4 teens shot in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Four teenagers were shot late Saturday night in the city of Duquesne. It happened around 9:40 p.m. along Orchard Park Avenue and Ridge Street. Duquesne police officers responded to multiple calls for gunshots and people injured at Allegheny County Orchard Park Housing Community. Once on scene,...
One person taken to the hospital following rollover crash in Swissvale
SWISSVALE, Pa. — One person was pulled from a wrecked vehicle and taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Swissvale. The crash happened a little before 5 a.m. Tuesday on the 1000 block of South Braddock Avenue. The condition of the person injured has not been released.
Fire tears through home in Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — The Red Cross was helping people who were forced out of their home following a fire in Ellwood City, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a house on Hazen Avenue. A neighbor said one person who was inside the house...
Butler Farm Show underway in Butler County
BUTLER, Pa. — The 74th annual Butler Farm Show is underway in Butler County, continuing through Aug. 13. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist Cary Toaso visited the showgrounds on Route 68 to give viewers a look at this year's fair. Watch the video above. Visitors can see animals and...
Gateway High School band director charged with furnishing alcohol to minor
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The band director of Gateway High School is facing a charge of selling or furnishing alcohol to minor. James M. Hoeltje was charged Monday. The charge comes after Pittsburgh's Action News 4 learned marching band camp in the school district was on hold. Camp was supposed...
Braddock apartment fire displaces people living in 37 apartments; cause under investigation
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out inside an apartment building on Braddock Avenue Sunday, displacing people from 37 apartments. Rivers Edge Fire Chief CJ Kaminsky said due to the sprinklers, water damage was found on the first seven floors of...
22-year-old man arrested for fatal Hazelwood shooting
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting in Hazelwood in July. Police arrested 22-year-old Quentin Primus on several charges including homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, attempted homicide, gun possession. Police say Primus is responsible for a shooting on July 1 on Johnston...
Local fire department accepting cleaning supplies, clothes, necessities, for Westmoreland County flood victims
LATROBE, Pa. — A massive cleanup project for dozens of homeowners in Westmoreland County is underway after Friday's flash floods left homes and businesses in ruins. Collections to help out have begun at the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department in Latrobe. On Sunday, firefighters collected at least a dozen truckloads...
Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates Westmoreland County Sheetz for selling $206.9M ticket
The Westmoreland County Sheetz that sold a very lucky Powerball ticket was congratulated by the Pennsylvania Lottery Monday. The location, along North Center Avenue in New Stanton, sold the $206.9 million Powerball jackpot-winning ticket for the Aug. 3 drawing. The store receives a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Clean up continues after flash flooding in Unity Township
LATROBE, Pa. — Many families and businesses are left with a mess to clean up after heavy rains brought flash floods through the area on Friday evening. Many cars were also damaged as they were swept away by the water. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
